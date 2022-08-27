These 10 States Have the Least Affordable Private Schools

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Private school education has a reputation for creating more successful students, but at a high cost. While plenty of public school graduates go on to successful careers, recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows that, in terms of standardized testing, private school students score better in nearly all subjects. This data echoes other scholarly research as well.

But are the benefits of higher test scores, smaller class sizes and better teacher/student ratios worth the cost? In some states, that can be a difficult decision for parents. While the average student body count in the most expensive states in America is just 704, the cost of a private school education in these states averages a whopping $47,882 per year.

To determine which states have the highest cost of private school education, GOBankingRates looked at the five top-rated schools in each state, using data from Niche. Data was collected and up to date as of Aug. 2, 2022. States are listed in reverse order, with the least affordable state listed last.

If you're considering a private school education for your children, you'll face a stiff bill if you live in one of these states.

10. Rhode Island

Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $42,847

Average Student Body Count : 535

Average Student to Teacher Ratio: 6 to 1

9. District of Columbia

Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $43,819

Average Student Body Count : 731

Average Student to Teacher Ratio: 7 to 1

8. Pennsylvania

Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $43,942

Average Student Body Count : 793

Average Student to Teacher Ratio: 6 to 1

7. New Hampshire

Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $45,992

Average Student Body Count : 479

Average Student to Teacher Ratio: 6 to 1

6. California

Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $46,202

Average Student Body Count : 855

Average Student to Teacher Ratio: 8 to 1

5. New Jersey

Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $49,927

Average Student Body Count : 688

Average Student to Teacher Ratio: 7 to 1

4. Massachusetts

Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $49,967

Average Student Body Count : 601

Average Student to Teacher Ratio: 5 to 1

3. Connecticut

Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $50,384

Average Student Body Count : 702

Average Student to Teacher Ratio: 5 to 1

2. Virginia

Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $50,810

Average Student Body Count : 559

Average Student to Teacher Ratio: 6 to 1

1. New York

Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $54,332

Average Student Body Count : 1,101

Average Student to Teacher Ratio: 6 to 1

Methodology: To find the states with the most and least affordable private schools, GOBankingRates looked at the five top-rated high schools from each state, according to Niche's 2022 rankings. For each private school, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) 2021-2022 yearly tuition for the highest grade level (does NOT include room and board); (2) enrollment numbers; (3) student-to-teacher ratio; (4) Niche ranking; and (5) location. Factors (1), (2), and (3) were averaged for each state, with only factor (1) used to determine final rankings. Schools that did not separate room and board from tuition were not included. All data was collected on and up to date as of Aug. 2, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 10 States Have the Least Affordable Private Schools