10 states open up vaccine eligibility to all adults this week; Florida's variant cases more than double, CDC says: Live COVID-19 updates

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Ten states will open eligibility for coveted vaccines to all adults this week ahead of President Joe Biden's goal to make every American adult eligible for vaccination by May 1.

Kansas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas will remove vaccine restrictions for those 16 and older Monday. Minnesota will follow on Tuesday; Indiana and South Carolina on Wednesday; and Connecticut Thursday. California will also open up eligibility to all residents 50 and older Thursday.

In all, 46 states and the District of Columbia have pledged to meet Biden's goal of having all Americans eligible for a vaccine by May 1.

While 143 million vaccine doses have been administered across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 180 million have been distributed, a 37 million dose disparity.

But the U.S. pace of about 2.5 million shots a day is picking up, with 3.5 million doses administered on Saturday and 3.4 million on Friday. Even at 3.5 million daily inoculations, it would take more than 10 days to clear a 37 million backlog.

Also in the news:

►San Diego Comic-Con organizers announced on the official website Saturday that a "Comic-Con Special Edition" would be held as a three-day event starting the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, and continuing to Nov. 28.

►Australia’s third-largest city, Brisbane, will enter a three-day lockdown Monday evening after the coronavirus was found spreading in the community.

►The United Kingdom, which has the most COVID-19 deaths in Europe but has enjoyed more success with its vaccination program, is replacing its stay-at-home mandate with a message to stay local, allowing small outdoor gatherings and sports.

►COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective at protecting pregnant women and likely provide protection for their babies as well, according to a new study.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has over 30.26 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 549,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 127 million cases and 2.78 million deaths. More than 180.6 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 143.4 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: How this small town of 16,000 near the US-Canada border has given out 50,000 vaccines.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Stuck in Mexico: Americans who test positive can't come home right away

Travelers don't need a COVID-19 test to fly to Mexico, but they can't board a flight back to the U.S. from any international destination without showing a negative test taken no more than three days before departure or proof of recovery from COVID. Travelers who've been stuck say they were told they faced 10 to 14 days in isolation.

When the requirement was announced Jan. 12, travelers rushed to cancel plans or shift their vacation plans to U.S. vacation spots that don't require COVID tests. But the bookings rebounded as some hotels announced free testing and a free quarantine stay if they tested positive. Read more here.

Korey Mudd's positive test extended the honeymoon with his wife, Alisha, in Mexico for nine nights longer than planned.

"Ultimately, we had pushed it off so many times already, we decided we were going to go ahead and go for it,'' he said. "It would have been better just to stay home."

– Dawn Gilbertson

Florida's variant cases more than double, CDC report says

Florida, which was already the country's hardest-hit state for two kinds of coronavirus variants, more than doubled its tally of variants in a report released Sunday by the CDC. Florida had reported 1,075 variant cases through Thursday. Sunday's report added another 1,255, bringing the state to 2,330.

The U.S. as a whole reported another 2,303 variant cases Sunday, more than double the worst increase ever seen in the thrice-weekly CDC updates. The previous record was set on Tuesday.

That brings the country to 10,985 known coronavirus variants, a tally that more than doubled in the last two weeks as new coronavirus cases overall in the U.S. stopped their extended decline.

Most of the variant cases in Florida and the U.S. overall are of B.1.1.7, which was first seen in the United Kingdom, spreads more easily and may be more likely to kill its victims. But Florida also nearly doubled its case count of P.1, a variant first seen in Brazil, adding another 19 cases to reach 42.

-- Mike Stucka

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: Ohio, Texas remove vaccine restrictions Monday; record dosage

Recommended Stories

  • Here's How to Diversify Your Portfolio With a Single Investment

    You've probably heard time and time again that it's important to diversify your portfolio. The reason? Holding a diverse mix of stocks can help you capitalize on broad market gains. At the same time, diversifying your holdings can help you avoid major losses during periods of stock market volatility.

  • British student's song beamed to space station

    A British student's music has been beamed to the International Space Station after she sent a track to a former Nasa astronaut. Sally Robinson recorded a suite of eight songs inspired by air, earth, fire and water, and is attempting to have each of her tracks played in their appropriate elemental setting. The Bath Spa University student sent her track Moonlit Skies to retired US astronaut Scott Kelly, who quickly became a fan of the astronomy-themed song. The commander of three missions on the International Space Station (ISS) arranged to have a digital recording of the track beamed to his former posting in Earth's orbit. Mr Kelly said: "I'd love to share that with Shannon Walker [an astronaut and compatriot currently on board the ISS]."

  • Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous': Biden

    US President Joe Biden condemns the bloodshed unleashed against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar as "absolutely outrageous," after security forces on Saturday killed at least 107 people.

  • Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital

    Manila and nearby provinces will return to stricter quarantine measures from Monday, a senior official said on Saturday, as the Philippines battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that has strained hospitals. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the measures, which will be in place until April 4, will ban non-essential movement, mass gatherings, dining in restaurants. Roque said the government will intensify tracing and conduct house-to-house visits to search for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

  • India's coronavirus cases peak over 12 million for first time

    India has reported on Monday its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since October, taking the tally to more than 12 million for the first time ever. A total of 68,020 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. India's overall caseload of 12.04 million - the world's biggest outside the United States and Brazil - had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but increased public gatherings and travel are causing a spurt at a time when a majority of Indians are yet to be vaccinated.

  • Redfield accuses Azar of trying to interfere with COVID report in Trump admin

    Two senior members of former President Trump's White House coronavirus task force accused former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a CNN Special Report, broadcast Sunday, of political interference.Driving the news: Former CDC chief Robert Redfield told CNN's Sanjay Gupta what he was "most offended by was the calls" from Azar's office "that wanted me to pressure and change the MMWR [Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on COVID-19]. He may deny that, but it's true."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The one time that was the most egregious was not only was I pressured by the secretary and his office and his lawyers, but as I was driving home, his lawyer and his chief of staff called and pressured me again for at least another hour," Redfield said on CNN's "Covid War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out." "Even to the point of, like, accusing me of failing to make this change that would cost, you know, thousands of lives," he continued."I finally had a moment in life where I said, you know, enough is enough. You know? If you want to fire me, fire me. I'm not changing the MMWR."Of note: Former FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn told CNN Azar blocking the FDA's ability to regulate lab-developed tests "was a line in the sand for me" and he implied that the then-secretary shouted at him over it. When Gupta put it to Hahn that if the secretary was "screaming" at him, that's a problem."There was definitely that sort of pressure," Hahn replied."If someone's trying to ask me to do something that I don't think is right and my patient, the American people, need something different...," he added, before shrugging.Why it matters: Critics had long accused the Trump administration of intentionally downplaying the threat of the coronavirus to the American public and interfering with CDC and other health officials, but this is the first time Redfield and Hahn have given insight into tensions with Azar.The other side: Axios could not immediately reach Azar's representatives for comment. But he denied the claims to CNN.On Hahn, Azar said in a statement that the FDA's illegal assertion of jurisdiction over common lab developed tests ... slowed the development of U.S. COVID testing."He called "Hahn's recitation of this call is incorrect," adding "the only intemperate conduct" was Hahn's "threat to resign," Azar added — a threat Hahn denies making. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • The Queen's 95th Birthday Collection Has Been Revealed and It Includes a Corgi Ornament

    The new china pattern includes nods to the United Kingdom and Windsor Castle.

  • NCIS: New Orleans - Hands Off The Trigger!

    Pride speaks to an armed woman who broke her boyfriend out of jail!

  • Here's When the Last Episode of 'NCIS: New Orleans' Will Air

    "NCIS" fans won't be happy about this...

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal, has been freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.

  • Thousands take to the streets again in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

    After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in numerous towns again on Monday, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform. A man was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired in a Yangon neighbourhood, media and a witness said.

  • Lil Nas X fires back after taking heat over his exclusive 'Satan Shoe' that contains drops of human blood

    South Dakota's governor slammed the shoe, which is a collaboration with the brand MSCHF, saying, "We are in a fight for the soul of our nation."

  • Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated - Inch Cape

    The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • Tankers and container ships, including Cheniere and Shell/BG vessels, are changing course to avoid the Suez Canal logjam

    At least ten tankers and container ships are altering course as the Ever Given vessel remains stuck across the canal.

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • Pope, on Palm Sunday, says devil taking advantage of pandemic

    Pope Francis led Palm Sunday services in an almost empty St. Peter's Basilica because of coronavirus restrictions for the second consecutive year and said the devil is taking advantage of the pandemic. In pre-coronavirus times, Palm Sunday, which marks the start of Holy Week and leads to Easter, tens of thousands of people would pack St. Peter's Square holding olive branches and intricately woven palm fronds in an outdoor ceremony. "The Devil is taking advantage of the crisis to sow distrust, desperation and discord," he said, adding that the pandemic had brought physical, psychological and spiritual suffering.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".