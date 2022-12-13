10 States That Receive the Least Social Security

The average Social Security beneficiary received $1,657 in monthly benefits as of January 2022. However, many recipients received much more or much less. The length of time you wait until you file for Social Security, along with the amount you earn during your working career, are the two primary factors in the size of your Social Security payout, with the maximum possible benefit reaching $4,194.

To see how benefits vary by state, GOBankingRates used data from the Social Security Administration regarding the number of Social Security benefits in each state along with the total benefits paid. For purposes of this review, only Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance, or OASDI, was included. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) was not considered. States are ranked so that the state receiving the least amount of Social Security ranked No. 1. Check out which states receive the least Social Security.

10. Maine

  • Total Social Security Received: $477.65 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 355,433

9. Hawaii

  • Total Social Security Received: $410.83 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 282,623

8. Delaware

  • Total Social Security Received: $352.44 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 224,617

7. Montana

  • Total Social Security Received: $336.66 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 244,937

6. Rhode Island

  • Total Social Security Received: $335.23 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 230,018

5. South Dakota

  • Total Social Security Received: $257.57 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 185,752

4. Vermont

  • Total Social Security Received: $225.15 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 156,005

3. North Dakota

  • Total Social Security Received: $192.52 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 138,461

2. Wyoming

  • Total Social Security Received: $174.48 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 118,420

1. Alaska

  • Total Social Security Received: $148.35 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 107,982

