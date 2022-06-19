10 States That Receive the Least Social Security

John Csiszar
·2 min read
JMcQ / Shutterstock.com
JMcQ / Shutterstock.com

The average Social Security beneficiary received $1,657 in monthly benefits as of January 2022. However, many recipients received much more or much less. The length of time you wait until you file for Social Security, along with the amount you earn during your working career, are the two primary factors in the size of your Social Security payout, with the maximum possible benefit reaching $4,194.

To see how benefits vary by state, GOBankingRates used data from the Social Security Administration regarding the number of Social Security benefits in each state along with the total benefits paid. For purposes of this review, only Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance, or OASDI, was included. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) was not considered. States are ranked so that the state receiving the least amount of Social Security ranked No. 1. Check out which states receive the least Social Security.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Maine

  • Total Social Security Received: $477.65 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 355,433

maximkabb / Getty Images/iStockphoto
maximkabb / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Hawaii

  • Total Social Security Received: $410.83 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 282,623

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Delaware

  • Total Social Security Received: $352.44 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 224,617

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Montana

  • Total Social Security Received: $336.66 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 244,937

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Rhode Island

  • Total Social Security Received: $335.23 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 230,018

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

5. South Dakota

  • Total Social Security Received: $257.57 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 185,752

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

4. Vermont

  • Total Social Security Received: $225.15 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 156,005

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

3. North Dakota

  • Total Social Security Received: $192.52 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 138,461

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Wyoming

  • Total Social Security Received: $174.48 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 118,420

Debbie Ann Powell / Getty Images
Debbie Ann Powell / Getty Images

1. Alaska

  • Total Social Security Received: $148.35 million

  • Total Number of Recipients: 107,982

