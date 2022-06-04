10 States That Receive the Least Social Security
The average Social Security beneficiary received $1,657 in monthly benefits as of January 2022. However, many recipients received much more or much less. The length of time you wait until you file for Social Security, along with the amount you earn during your working career, are the two primary factors in the size of your Social Security payout, with the maximum possible benefit reaching $4,194.
See: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Find Out: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
To see how benefits vary by state, GOBankingRates used data from the Social Security Administration regarding the number of Social Security benefits in each state along with the total benefits paid. For purposes of this review, only Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance, or OASDI, was included. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) was not considered. States are ranked so that the state receiving the least amount of Social Security ranked No. 1. Check out which states receive the least Social Security.
10. Maine
Total Social Security Received: $477.65 million
Total Number of Recipients: 355,433
POLL: Do You Think People Should Invest in Crypto?
9. Hawaii
Total Social Security Received: $410.83 million
Total Number of Recipients: 282,623
8. Delaware
Total Social Security Received: $352.44 million
Total Number of Recipients: 224,617
7. Montana
Total Social Security Received: $336.66 million
Total Number of Recipients: 244,937
6. Rhode Island
Total Social Security Received: $335.23 million
Total Number of Recipients: 230,018
5. South Dakota
Total Social Security Received: $257.57 million
Total Number of Recipients: 185,752
4. Vermont
Total Social Security Received: $225.15 million
Total Number of Recipients: 156,005
3. North Dakota
Total Social Security Received: $192.52 million
Total Number of Recipients: 138,461
2. Wyoming
Total Social Security Received: $174.48 million
Total Number of Recipients: 118,420
1. Alaska
Total Social Security Received: $148.35 million
Total Number of Recipients: 107,982
More From GOBankingRates
How To Find Travel Insurance That Covers COVID-19 Cancellations
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States That Receive the Least Social Security