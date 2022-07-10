10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the average Social Security retirement payout for all retired workers as of January 2022 was $1,657, but the maximum possible benefit reached $4,194.

To determine which states received the most Social Security, GOBankingRates accessed data from the Social Security Administration regarding the total benefits paid by state, along with the number of Social Security beneficiaries in each state. For purposes of this analysis, only Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance, or OASDI, was included. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) was not considered. States are ranked in reverse order, with the state receiving the most Social Security ranked No. 1. Take a look at the 10 states that receive the most.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

10. Georgia

Total Social Security Received: $2.65 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 1,902,790

Mark Howard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. North Carolina

Total Social Security Received : $3.12 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 2,183,353

Mlenny / Getty Images

8. Illinois

Total Social Security Received : $3.32 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 2,274,372

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Michigan

Total Social Security Received : $3.36 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 2,250,141

Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com

6. Ohio

Total Social Security Received : $3.34 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 2,405,217

benedek / Getty Images

5. Pennsylvania

Total Social Security Received : $4.25 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 2,877,728

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

4. New York

Total Social Security Received : $5.40 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 3,680,264

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Texas

Total Social Security Received : $6.11 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 4,421,803

Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock.com

2. Florida

Total Social Security Received : $6.94 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 4,840,275

Shutterstock.com

1. California

Total Social Security Received : $8.66 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 6,150,009

