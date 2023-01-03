My 10-step plan to pick the stocks that make the highest profits this year

A wheelbarrow with money, gold and graph lines #2_invest.jpg

Few investors will look back on 2022 with pleasure.

Two thirds of the FTSE 350’s members saw their share price fall by at least 10pc and just 48 gained 10pc or more. Yet this column feels it negotiated this environment reasonably well, helped by its focus on protecting against losses first and seeking gains second.

A 10-point checklist used to screen stocks and (hopefully) avoid disasters ran in this space a year ago, so to start the year we will look at the checklist used to identify potential long-term winners.

This should take away the (usually fruitless) guesswork associated with economics-based calls and target the real fundamentals. The more boxes that are ticked the better, although even a stock that passes all of the screens could still be a poor investment if the buyer pays too high a price; the final test must always be valuation.

Our 10-point checklist for potential long-term winners

Look for a scalable business model that requires little incremental capital investment. Such companies are rare indeed, but those with a killer product that can be produced and sold in volumes without the need to keep adding to productive capacity, warehouses or other fixed assets can be profit and cash machines.

Look for a sustainable competitive advantage and companies that work to protect and deepen that edge. Companies exist to find (and serve) customers and they do that by solving a problem or fulfilling a need and doing so in such a way that they are the customer’s first port of call because they do it better and provide the best value when they do so. No company can create shareholder value without (happy) customers.

Look for companies that focus on excellence and doing things better, not more cheaply. Investors are usually better off with a company that generates higher profits by growing its sales than one that does so by slashing costs. Growth stocks will attract a higher valuation multiple, while a company that uses low prices and low costs as its prime weapons is always at risk of being undercut by some other kamikaze merchant.

Look for companies with pricing power, especially now, as inflation rears its head: pricing power enables companies to charge what they want (within reason), not what the customer will pay. This protects margins, profits and cash flow and is ultimately the result of competitive advantage and a focus on excellence, as per the above.

Look for companies with strong balance sheets (again, particularly important as interest rates rise). Higher interest charges will hold back many a bottom line and direct to lenders cash that could otherwise be spent on building and deepening competitive advantage.

Look for high cash conversion rates and strong cash flow. Profits can be manipulated relatively easily; cash less so. If net cash from operations (in the cash flow section of the accounts) represents a high percentage of operating profit (from the profit and loss account), it is usually a sign of a strong business with a robust competitive position. If sales, operating profits and cash flow show similar growth over, say, five years, it should mean the accounting is pretty clean and free of any monkey business, too.

Look for a high free cash flow yield. This is related to the previous point but is more of a valuation tool. The higher free cash flow is as a percentage of the company’s value, the cheaper the stock (and the more likely it is to attract a bidder).

Look for a growing dividend with good earnings cover. A dividend that grows consistently will drag a share price higher by sheer dint of maths. Earnings cover of two or more provides a buffer should anything go wrong.

Look for strong management with a good record. Good governance matters: it aligns the interests of management, stakeholders and shareholders and reduces the risk of reputational, operational and financial damage from poor decision making or short-term thinking.

Look for executive teams that focus on the assets they are running, not the share price. Shareholder value is not a rising share price; it is generating a return on the assets that exceeds the company’s cost of capital.

Russ Mould is investment director at AJ Bell, the stockbroker

