In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that beat profit expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks That Beat Profit Expectations.

Investors and analysts are closely watching the ongoing flood of quarterly reports. Stocks that recently released their earnings reports include McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) closed higher after beating expectations. However, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares lost substantial value after issuing weak fourth-quarter outlook. In addition, stocks like O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) are also making headlines after topping quarterly estimates.

10 Stocks That Beat Profit Expectations

To discuss the detailed performance of these companies, let's start our list of 10 stocks that beat profit expectations.

Stocks That Beat Profit Expectations

10. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 41

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) made a new 52-week high of $224.76 on Wednesday, 27 October 2021, after announcing better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter.

The provider of human resources management software and services reported adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share, up from $1.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue for the quarter rose 10 percent on a year-over-year basis to $3.8 billion. Analysts were expecting Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings of $1.49 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) also issued the financial outlook for its fiscal year 2022. It expects adjusted earnings growth in the range of 11- 13 percent and revenue growth between 7 - 8 percent for the full year.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 44

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) just delivered another impressive quarter. The auto parts retailer reported earnings of $8.07 per share for the third quarter, beating the consensus forecast of $7.21 per share.

Revenue came in at $3.48 billion, exceeding analysts' average estimate of $3.31 billion. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) had posted earnings of $7.07 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion for the comparable period of 2020.

Speaking on the results, CEO Greg Johnson said in a statement:

"The top-line strength we experienced through the first three quarters of the year has continued thus far in October, and we expect to generate continued solid sales volumes as we finish out 2021."

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) also released its financial outlook for 2021. The company expects earnings in the range of $29.25 - $29.45 per share and revenue between $12.9 billion and $13.2 billion for the full year.

Like O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) also came into the limelight after posting their earnings reports.

8. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 55

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) recently surprised investors by beating expectations. Its solid third-quarter results sent its shares up nearly nine percent in the after-hours trading session on Wednesday, 27 October 2021.

The Detroit, Michigan-based automaker earned 51 cents per share on an adjusted basis, compared to adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to earn 27 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter slipped five percent on a year-over-year basis to $37.5 billion but came in above the consensus forecast of $32.5 billion. Looking forward, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion for the full year versus its previous forecast between $9 billion - $10 billion.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 59

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) jumped to an all-time high in the after-hours trading session on Wednesday, 27 October 2021, after announcing its fiscal second-quarter results above expectations.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share, up from 82 cents per share in the comparable period of 2020. Analysts were looking for earnings of 86 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 22 percent versus last year to reach a record high of $936 million, while surpassing the consensus forecast of $891 million. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) enjoyed growth across its flagship segments.

Revenue from the aerospace & defense, industrial and test, measurement & emulation (AIT) segment surged 13 percent, revenue from the automotive, broadcast and consumer (ABC) segment climbed 70 percent, while revenue from the wired and wireless group (WWG) jumped 42 percent on a year-over-year basis. On the downside, revenue from the data center group (DCG) fell 22 percent in the quarter.

Discussing the results, CEO Victor Peng said in a statement:

"Industry trends continue to drive strong demand for Xilinx products. Core markets are benefiting from multiple tail winds, including the increasing requirements for advanced processing and broad digitalization trends in all industries, that are driving both increased silicon content as well as overall demand. 5G volumes remain strong, led by North America and the Asia Pacific region, across multiple products."

Like Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), investors are also keeping an eye on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) after they released their financial results.

6. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 62

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) closed higher on Wednesday, 27 October 2021, after posting solid profit and sales for the third quarter. The Georgia-based beverage giant reported adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share versus 55 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Operating margin in the quarter rose to 28.9 percent versus 26.6 per share in the comparable period of 2020. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) generated revenue of $10.04 billion, translating to a surge of 16.1 percent when compared to the third quarter of 2020. The results exceeded analysts' average estimate of 58 cents per share for earnings and $9.77 billion for revenue.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) also updated its profit outlook for 2021. The company expects its adjusted earnings to grow in the range of 15 - 17 percent, compared to its previous growth forecast between 13 - 15 percent. The updated guidance is in line with the consensus forecast of $2.26 per share, which translated to a growth of 15.9 percent.

Speaking on the results, CEO James Quincey said in a statement:

"Our strategic transformation is enabling us to effectively navigate a dynamic environment and emerge stronger from the pandemic."

