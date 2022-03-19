In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Himanshu Gulati's Antara Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gulati's history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Himanshu Gulati's Antara Capital.

Himanshu Gulati, a hedge fund manager who received funding from Blackstone Group LP, founded Antara Capital in 2018. Before starting his fund, he spent three years at Man GLG as the head of U.S. Distressed Credit and Special Situations. He formerly worked for Richard Perry's hedge fund, Perry Capital, which closed down in 2016. Himanshu Gulati is Antara Capital's managing partner and chief investment officer.

Antara Capital, a hedge fund established in New York, specializes in event-driven investments with a concentration on distressed credit and special circumstance stocks. The hedge fund aims to expose investors to the complete SPAC investing lifecycle. PIPEs, pre-IPO units, and public trading in front-end SPACs, as well as warrant arbitrage strategies are frequent investments. Last year, Antara Capital saw its flagship fund climb 59% as technology loan bets paid off. In addition, Antara saw its returns increase by the end of 2020. In November and December of 2020, the hedge fund grew around 17% and 12%, respectively.

In Q4 2021, Himanshu Gulati's Antara Capital opened new positions in 119 stocks, slashed stakes in 8 equities, and sold out of 63 stocks. As of Q4 2021, the hedge fund's 13F portfolio was valued at more than $2.02 billion, up from $1.31 billion the previous quarter, with a 43.62% concentration of top 10 holdings.

Some of the mid-cap stocks owned by Himanshu Gulati’s fund include Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ), Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR).

Antara Capital added Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) to its portfolio in the fourth quarter by buying 3.19 million shares. On February 24, Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka raised his price target on Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) to $36 from $34 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares.

Another stock that was added to the fourth quarter portfolio was Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), with Himanshu Gulati purchasing 520,000 shares. Analyst Nick Lyall of Societe Generale lowered Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) from Buy to Hold with a $12 price target on February 23. In a research note, the analyst told investors that competition had slowed growth, prompting management to speed up the fiber roll-out.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is also a new arrival in Himanshu Gulati’s portfolio, as his hedge fund bought about 120,000 shares of the company, worth $4.82 million. On March 8, NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) announced the acquisition of Spoke Technologies Limited's fintech intellectual property for Open Banking.

Let’s start our list of 10 stocks to buy according to Himanshu Gulati's Antara Capital. We used Gulati's 13F portfolio for Q4 2021 for this analysis.

10. Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATEK.U)

Antara Capital Stake Value: $15,952,000

Percentage of Antara Capital's 13F Portfolio: 0.78%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATEK.U) plans to combine one or more firms by a merger, asset acquisition, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The firm specializes in locating companies in the fintech, enterprise, deep tech, and health-tech sectors. Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATEK.U) is based in New York, and was founded in 2021.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATEK.U) went public in December 2021, managing to raise close to $250 million from the initial offering. Antara Capital owned more than 1.60 million shares in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATEK.U) that are valued at over $15.95 million, representing 0.78% of the portfolio of the hedge fund.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATEK.U), like Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ), Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), is one of the stocks gaining the attention of Himanshu Gulati.

9. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Antara Capital Stake Value: $19,701,000

Percentage of Antara Capital's 13F Portfolio: 0.97%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) is a corporation that specializes in acquisitions. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) plans to explore possibilities with disruptive consumer companies using technology and the internet to change how people engage with the market.

In December 2021, Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) went public, generating about $200 million in the first offering. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Antara Capital owned more than 1.98 million shares in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP), worth $19.70 million. This represented 0.97% of the investment portfolio of Antara Capital.

8. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS)

Antara Capital Stake Value: $20,739,000

Percentage of Antara Capital's 13F Portfolio: 1.02%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) was formed to complete a merger, stock exchange, asset purchase, restructuring, or other similar business combinations with one or more entities. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) concentrates on selecting a target firm in the financial technology, information, and business services sectors. The CEO of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) is Richard N Massey.

Himanshu Gulati added to his holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) in the fourth quarter, boosting his stake by 511%. Antara Capital owns 2.14 million shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS), worth $20.74 million. Citadel Investment Group, with approximately 5.61 million shares worth $54.43 million, is the largest shareholder of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) as of Q4.

7. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Antara Capital Stake Value: $22,609,000

Percentage of Antara Capital's 13F Portfolio: 1.11%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) operates as a blank check company. The company wants to combine, reorganize, exchange capital stock, acquire assets, buy shares, or complete similar transactions with one or more companies. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) is a small-cap stock with a market value of $337.422 million. In December 2020, Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) received $250 million in its first public offering, and it is now traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker "FTCV."

In the fourth quarter, Himanshu Gulati increased his stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) by 204%, and his position in the company is now worth about $22.61 million. Luxor Capital Group is Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)’s largest shareholder, with shares worth $38.55 million.

6. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Antara Capital Stake Value: $29,018,000

Percentage of Antara Capital's 13F Portfolio: 1.43%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is a real estate investment trust based in the United States that predominantly invests in retail malls in the Southeast and Midwest. Antara Capital added CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to its portfolio in the fourth quarter by buying 930,068 shares.

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) announced a collaboration on January 27 to provide EVgo fast charging to several retail sites, including Kansas' first EVgo station.

By the end of the fourth quarter, Insider Monkey found CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to be a part of 11 hedge fund portfolios. The total stakes that these funds had in the company are worth $296.11 million. Of the 11 hedge funds, Joshua Friedman and Mitchell Julis’ Canyon Capital Advisors had the most significant position in the company, with 4.40 million shares worth $137.17 million.

In addition to Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ), Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is a notable stock from Himanshu Gulati's Q4 portfolio.

