10 Stocks To Buy Before the Holiday Season

Fall can be a great time to buy stocks. Although October has a reputation for experiencing some nasty selloffs, November begins the best six-month period for the stock market on average, historically speaking. It’s also the beginning of the holiday shopping and vacation seasons, meaning it can be a good time to pick up retail and travel-related stocks.

Here are 10 names that may benefit from the increased spending anticipated this fall and winter as coronavirus restrictions continue to be relaxed thanks to widespread vaccinations.

Last updated: Oct. 20, 2021

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Stock price as of Oct. 15, 2021: $2,538.34

Booking Holdings is the parent company of some of the most well-known travel brands in the industry, from its namesake site Booking.com to Kayak, Agoda and Priceline. As the world's leading provider of online travel services, Booking Holdings should benefit from the increasing desire and ability of Americans to travel.

American Airlines (AAL)

Stock price as of Oct. 15, 2021: $19.98

By 2020 passenger counts, American Airlines is by far the biggest airline in the United States. As Americans continue to travel through the end of 2021 and into 2022, American Airlines should pick up a large number of these passengers. The stock still sits about 23% below its 52-week high, so there may be room to run if earnings pick up.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Stock price as of Oct. 15, 2021: $50.36

Southwest Airlines may ride the same tide as American Airlines when it comes to increasing U.S. passenger counts. However, Southwest might even have an edge, as its network primarily services domestic routes, which are likely to pick up traffic more rapidly than the many international routes offered by American Airlines.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Stock price as of Oct. 15, 2021: $83.40

Wyndham Hotels is the largest domestic operator of hotels in the country. The company owns more than 20 different hotel brands, from its namesake Wyndham Hotels to La Quinta, Days Inn, Super 8 and Ramada, among others. As domestic travel picks up over the holidays, these brands are likely to see heavier occupancies.

Apple (AAPL)

Stock price as of Oct. 15, 2021: $144.84

Apple is the most popular consumer products company in the world, and it's also the largest company by market capitalization in the world. Any economic uptick is likely to affect Apple even more so than other companies. Moving into the holiday season, expect to see the company's new gadgets light up store display cases, in addition the eyes of countless Americans.

Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Stock price as of Oct. 15, 2021: $86.48

Signet Jewelers had a powerful spike up in October 2021 after raising its earnings expectations for the full 2021 fiscal year. Consumers are gobbling up the merchandise from the store's many mall-based jewelry stores, which include such well-known brands as Zales, Kay Jewelers, Piercing Pagoda and Jared. The influx of cheap capital into the U.S. economy plus the opening of venues for weddings and other celebrations are likely helping to fuel the increased revenue at Signet.

Macy’s (M)

Stock price as of Oct. 15, 2021: $24.04

Macy's stock had a tough run from 2018-20, but it's seemingly righted the ship and has powered to a gain of over 113% year-to-date. The company has reduced expenses and upped its online presence and seems well-positioned for the upcoming holiday season.

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (LVMUY)

Stock price as of Oct. 15, 2021: $154.62

If you're a believer in the recovering American consumer heading into the holidays, you'll want to take a look at Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton. This French conglomerate of luxury brands seems designed to strike a festive mood for the season, selling everything from watches and jewelry to perfumes and cosmetics, fashion and leather goods and wines and spirits.

Marriott International (MAR)

Stock price as of Oct. 15, 2021: $160.04

If you're looking for the boat with the biggest sails in the leisure industry, look no further than Marriott International, which is the largest hotel company in the world. Earnings are already rocketing higher for the company, which posted Q2 2021 net income of $422 million, up from a loss of $234 million in the prior year.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Stock price as of Oct. 15, 2021: $47.95

The Las Vegas Strip is one of the entertainment capitals of the world, and as soon as COVID-19 protocols began to be lifted, tourists returned in droves. The casino company with the most direct Las Vegas exposure is MGM Resorts International, which owns half of the properties on the Strip, including top-tier names like the Bellagio, Aria, Park MGM and the namesake MGM Grand.

