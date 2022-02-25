10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Hari Hariharan’s NWI Management

Swati Goyal
·10 min read

In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Hari Hariharan's NWI Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Hariharan's history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Hari Hariharan's NWI Management.

Hari Hariharan graduated from the University of Madras with a bachelor's degree in commerce and accounting and holds an MBA in finance from IIM, India. In addition, he completed the Management Development Program at Harvard University. Hari Hariharan worked with Citibank N.A. from 1976 to 1993. He created the hedge fund called Santander New World Investments Group in 1993, which was spun off as NWI Management in 1999.

NWI Management is a New York-based hedge fund. It focuses mainly on global macro, with a concentration on developing markets. Its investment strategy begins with a broad, top-down examination of various economic and policy aspects and variables derived from a survey of international markets, including global equities, fixed income, commodities, and currency markets, such as money flows, price action, and supply/demand factors. As of Q4 2021, NWI Management's 13F portfolio value reduced to $1.52 billion from $1.61 billion in the prior quarter. However, the number of holdings increased to 49 from 45 during the fourth quarter. The hedge fund made additional purchases in 3 stocks and reduced holdings in 9 equities.

Some of the significant holdings of NWI Management include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), in which NWI Management has a $2.16 million stake, is gaining a lot of attention as on February 16, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) announced the general availability of compute-optimized Amazon EC2 C6a instances as part of Amazon Web Services’ AMD EPYC processor-based solutions. C6a instances expand the cloud's largest and most comprehensive array of EC2 instances, allowing users to execute a wide range of compute-intensive tasks.

10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Hari Hariharan&#39;s NWI Management
10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Hari Hariharan's NWI Management

one photo/Shutterstock.com

Another notable stock in NWI Management’s portfolio is Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). On January 21, Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick decreased his price objective on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) from $715 to $660 and maintained a Buy rating. In addition, he advised a balanced strategy for the group with higher value sensitivity than in prior years.

NWI Management added NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to its portfolio in the fourth quarter by buying 7,000 shares. The hedge fund owns a $2.06 million stake in the company. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been up 78.46% over the last 12 months as of February 24.

Our Methodology

Keeping all these points in mind, let’s start our list of 10 stocks to buy now according to Hari Hariharan's NWI Management. For this list, we collected data from Hariharan's 13F portfolio as of Q4 2021. The fourth quarter database of elite hedge funds maintained by Insider Monkey was used for this analysis.

Stocks to Buy Now According to Hari Hariharan's NWI Management

10. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

NWI Management Stake Value: $22,016,000

Percentage of NWI Management's 13F Portfolio: 1.44%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 83

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is an American micro-blogging and social networking website. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) introduced ethereum credentials to its cryptocurrency functionality under Tips on February 16. Tips allows customers to connect their third-party payment information to their profile, such as Cash App.

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald lowered his price objective on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) from $70 to $42 on February 15 and maintained an Equal Weight recommendation on the stock. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)'s Q4 earnings were broadly in line with expectations, according to the analyst.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management, with approximately 17.25 million shares worth $745.36 million, is the largest shareholder of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) as of Q4 2021. Overall, 83 hedge funds were bullish on the stock.

Along with Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), some other important holdings of Hari Hariharan's NWI Management include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, mentioned Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in its third-quarter 2021 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:

“Twitter: Despite reporting in-line third quarter results, TWTR shares struggled at the end of 2021. For TWTR, the declines could be attributed to a fear of continued headwinds from Apple’s iOS tracking changes, as well as the stock continuing to be a show-me story after posting two disappointing quarters since its investor day in February (prior to this in-line quarter), as well as its recent CEO change (founder Jack Dorsey stepped down and is being succeeded by long-time CTO Parag Agrawal). Investors continue to be concerned with the platform’s user engagement, as total monetizable daily active users (mDAU) grew 13% year over year to 211 million, in-line with expectations, but still below management’s long-term target of 20% growth. Management expects mDAU growth to accelerate, driven by continued economic reopening and new features such as Spaces and Communities and an increase in the number and penetration of Twitter Topics. For the quarter, revenue increased 37% year over year to $1.3 billion and 4Q guidance was strong at about 20% growth, as Twitter has less exposure to Apple’s ATT headwinds.

With $4.8 billion of TTM revenue (only 4% of Facebook’s revenue), the company has a large opportunity to take share in the $200 billion global digital advertising market that continues to flow to mobile, Twitter’s focus. As the company continues to launch and improve its products (including stories, audio chat, podcasting, video and subscriptions), its platform should become more compelling to both users and advertisers, allowing it to take advertising dollar share through increased user engagement and ad pricing. As Twitter showed this year, we believe that the company can generate 20%+ revenue growth while also driving operating leverage in its already highly profitable business model, generating expanding excess free cash flow growth over time (3Q OCF grew 81% year over year).”

9. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

NWI Management Stake Value: $27,446,000

Percentage of NWI Management's 13F Portfolio: 1.8%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) operates as a holding company that provides financial services. NWI Management entered the fourth quarter of 2021 with 1.02 million Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares in its portfolio, worth around $27.45 million. The company has featured on the hedge fund's portfolio since the fourth quarter of 2019.

With collective stakes worth $32.7 million, 5 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) in Q4 2021.

8. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NWI Management Stake Value: $27,838,000

Percentage of NWI Management's 13F Portfolio: 1.82%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 73

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is a network security company that provides services to businesses, service providers, and government agencies. On January 24, Citi analyst Fatima Boolani initiated coverage of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW), rating the stock as Buy and setting a price target of $585.

Hedge funds are loading up on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW), as Insider Monkey’s data shows that 73 funds were bullish on the stock as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, with collective stakes amounting to $6.4 billion.

Even after selling 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) in the fourth quarter, NWI Management still holds 50,000 shares of the company worth about $27.84 million.

7. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NWI Management Stake Value: $29,832,000

Percentage of NWI Management's 13F Portfolio: 1.96%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 134

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) develops, manufactures, and sells smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, accessories, and other products and services. Following Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s outstanding Q4 earnings, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth boosted his price target to $210 from $198 and reiterated a Strong Buy recommendation on the stock. On January 27, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s first quarter revenue came in at $123.94 billion, up 11.2% Y/Y, beating the estimates by $5.41 billion.

NWI Management started investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter of 2014, with a stake worth roughly $128.04 million. In Q4 2021, the hedge fund held shares worth $29.83 million. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) represents close to 1.96% of the hedge fund’s 13F portfolio.

Legendary investor and billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the most significant stakeholder of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Oracle of Omaha owns 887.14 million shares of the company worth $157.53 billion.

In its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter, Alger mentioned Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Here is what the fund said:

“Apple is a leading technology provider in telecommunications, computing and services. Apple’s iOS operating system is the company’s unique intellectual property and competitive strength. This software drives tight engagement with consumers and enterprises, fostering the growing purchases of high-margin services like music, apps and Apple Pay. Apple’s quarterly earnings exceeded street estimates on strong margin realization driven by a sales mix of more profitable services. The margin strength was even more impressive given significantly higher freight costs and supply constraints that prevented approximately $6 billion in revenue realization.”

6. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NWI Management Stake Value: $35,344,000

Percentage of NWI Management's 13F Portfolio: 2.32%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 279

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is an e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence-focused American multinational technology firm. Following the company's fourth-quarter results, Citi analyst Jason Bazinet on February 9 raised his price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) from $4,100 to $4,115 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.

On February 17, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced a partnership in the United Kingdom for installment payments. This partnership will enable Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) customers in the United Kingdom to utilize installments by Barclays to finance purchases of £100 ($136) or more.

In Q4 2021, the number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey having stakes in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 279, up from 242 in the preceding quarter. These stakes hold a value of over $49 billion.

Like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is also one of the important stocks in Hariharan’s Investment portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter in which it mentioned Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Here is what the experts at Weitz Investment Management had to say about the company:

“Several “platform” companies thrived during COVID and have been very strong stocks. In 2021, their businesses continued to thrive, though their stock prices cooled off. Amazon continues to steamroll the competition and grow rapidly, but its stock ended the year about where it began.”

Click to continue reading and see 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Hari Hariharan's NWI Management.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Hari Hariharan's NWI Management is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    There are hot deals everywhere on growth stocks, and some of these high-quality companies will turn into massive winners over the long term. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is the leading e-commerce company in Latin America, which happens to be one of the fastest-growing regions globally for e-commerce; Statista estimates the region's sales will grow from $85 billion to $160 billion by 2025. It grew revenue 74% year over year to $2.1 billion, almost as much as the $2.3 billion in revenue MercadoLibre generated in all of 2019!

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • At US$464, Is It Time To Put Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) On Your Watch List?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Adobe Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADBE ). The company's stock received a lot...

  • Zscaler, Beyond Meat Weigh on the Nasdaq's Friday Recovery

    Stock market investors remained on edge Friday morning, but their worst fears about the immediate impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on global markets appeared not to come to pass, at least for now. After having been down more than 3% at times on Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) ended sharply higher, and Nasdaq futures were up almost another 1% as of 8:45 a.m. ET Friday. Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported their latest financial results late Thursday, and both companies left their shareholders wishing for a rosier outlook for their respective businesses.

  • U.S. Crude Prices Surge as Buyers Hunt for Russian Replacement

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices for physical barrels of oil in some of the biggest trading hubs in the U.S. jumped to the highest levels against crude futures in nearly two years as buyers hunt for replacement barrels if Russian supplies are disrupted due to sanctions.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain Af

  • Are tech stocks now a screaming buy?

    Tech stocks continue to tank on geopolitical risk concerns. Is it time to back up the truck and buy?

  • Rival expanding into Kroger stronghold areas

    A large Midwestern supermarket chain has expanded into two large cities that are strongholds of Cincinnati-based Kroger Co.

  • 10 Best Hot Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best hot stocks to buy right now based on hedge fund sentiment and analyst ratings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hot Stocks To Buy Right Now. Growth stocks took a beating in early 2022, bringing valuations […]

  • Steven Gerrard seeking cure to Aston Villa’s poor form

    Villa face Brighton on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways.

  • Jason Leonard will ‘clap harder than anyone’ when Ben Youngs breaks cap record

    Former prop Leonard and current scrum-half Youngs are England’s most capped players with 114 appearances.

  • High Operating Costs to Mar Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 Earnings

    Escalating R&D, sales and marketing, and G&A expenses are anticipated to have eroded Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 bottom line.

  • Biden will nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

    President Biden plans to name Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a source familiar with the matter. Why it matters: Jackson would be the first Black female justice in the court's history, and the first justice in decades with any significant experience representing criminal defendants.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: In many ways, Jackson has the resume we've come to expect from Supreme Court justices: Har

  • Inflation remained high in January, depressing incomes

    Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios VisualsConsumer prices continued rising rapidly as the year began, according to new government data that show no sign of U.S. inflation pressures abating.Driving the news: The inflation measure preferred by the Federal Reserve, known as the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price deflator, rose 0.6% in January, or 0.5% when volatile food and energy are excluded.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Over

  • Market check: Stocks rally from lows, tech rebounds

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines market recoveries and volatility levels in the day's final trading hour, in addition to looking at tech stocks, the software and banking sectors, and bitcoin prices.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • CrowdStrike: Strike While the Cybersecurity Iron Is Hot?

    With the threats of cyberattacks from Russia looming, Jim Cramer spoke with George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike Holdings in his second Executive Decision segment of Thursday's Mad Money program. The cybersecurity company saw its shares rally strongly Thursday as American companies responded to President Biden's warnings. Kurtz said that cyber attacks are now a critical element of modern warfare, and since most of our digital infrastructure is privately owned, everyone needs to be ready for what might come.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Retail is a broad, massive business with a global market worth an estimated $27 trillion, which leaves plenty of room for innovative companies to come in and create immense wealth for investors. Could you do well owning a veteran e-commerce company like Amazon over the long term? Of course, it's been a proven winner for many years.

  • Tesla stock extends big bounce after Daiwa analyst says buy, for these reasons

    Shares of Tesla Inc. rallied Friday, to extend the previous session's more-than $100 bounce, after Daiwa Capital analyst Jairam Nathan said it's finally time to start buying again, as supply chain concerns and rising oil prices weigh on legacy auto makers.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue

    Dispatches from Wall Street — where tensions between Russia and Ukraine turned hot overnight, displacing fears of inflation fighting central bankers — have become decidedly bleak these days.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Russia Enters Kyiv; Etsy, Square Soar On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, as Russian forces reportedly entered Kyiv. Etsy and Square were key earnings movers on Friday.