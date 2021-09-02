10 Stocks That Delivered Upbeat Financial Results

Fahad Ali Khan
·7 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that delivered upbeat financial results. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks That Delivered Upbeat Financial Results.

Notable companies from the tech industry, including Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), recently announced promising quarterly results, helped by solid demand for their products and services.

In addition, retail stocks such as Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) and The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) also impressed investors by posting record sales, mainly driven by lesser mobility restrictions and improved consumer confidence.

10 Stocks That Delivered Upbeat Financial Results
10 Stocks That Delivered Upbeat Financial Results

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

Most of these stocks are trading near their 52-week highs after beating expectations. We will discuss the detailed performance of these stocks in the remaining article. Therefore, let's begin our list of 10 stocks that delivered upbeat financial results.

10 Stocks That Delivered Upbeat Financial Results

10. Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) are trading near their 52-week high after beating Q2 expectations with a huge margin. The sporting goods retailer reported earnings of $2.86 per share for the three months ended July 31, crushing the consensus forecast of $1.43 per share.

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) had posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the comparable period of 2020. Revenue for the quarter came in at $419.3 million, down 5.1 percent from the year-ago quarter. However, it was still well above analysts' average estimate of $314.1 million. Same-store sales fell 6.4 percent, compared to a decline of 27.5 percent forecasted by analysts.

Discussing the results, CEO Mike Longo said:

"Our current year second quarter results were strong and compare favorably to the prior year second quarter that experienced a significant boost from market disruption, pent up demand and the first round of stimulus payments. We believe our significant revenue growth and profitability over the previous two years ago demonstrates that our strategy of delivering a compelling assortment of highly coveted merchandise coupled with superior customer service and a best-in-class omni-channel platform will continue to drive strong top and bottom line performance"

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) also raised the profit outlook for its fiscal year 2022. It expects earnings in the range of $11-$11.50 per share for the full year, compared to its previous guidance between $8.50-$9 per share.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), and The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) also came into the limelight after reporting their quarterly results.

9. Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) jumped to a 5-month high after announcing financial results for its fiscal fourth-quarter above expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, significantly higher than $1.46 per share in the comparable period of 2020.

In addition, Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) posted revenue of $477.9 million, translating to a year-over-year surge of 51.5 percent. The results easily surpassed the consensus forecast of $2.35 per share for earnings and $465 million for revenue.

Moreover, Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) announced that it repurchased 234,052 shares of its common stock during the quarter. The purchases were made at an average price of $286.75 per share. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share, payable on September 15.

Like Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI), Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), and The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) also caught investors' attention after posting upbeat profit and sales.

8. VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) recently announced better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share for the three months ended July 30, exceeding the consensus forecast of $1.64 per share. However, it was slightly down from the adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose 9 percent on a year-over-year basis to $3.14 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) to post revenue of $3.10 billion. The second-quarter performance was mainly driven by a 23 percent surge in subscription and SaaS revenue.

Speaking on the results, CEO Raghu Raghuram said:

"Our customers are evolving their strategies from a 'cloud first' to a 'cloud smart' philosophy where they are picking the right clouds and cloud services for the right workload, and turning to a multi-cloud environment. We are delivering the multi-cloud platform for all applications, enabling the digital innovation and enterprise control that our customers need to accelerate their businesses today and in the future"

Investors are closely watching Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), and The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) after their Q2 earnings reports.

7. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has been around for nearly three decades. It used to provide on-premises computer storage solutions in the beginning. However, it shifted its focus towards the cloud computing software business with the rise of the internet. Today, it is a leading player in the data management space, offering services to several industries such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing, IT, and finance.

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) recently hit a new 52-week high of $91.29 after the company released impressive results for its fiscal first quarter. The results were mainly fueled by elevated demand for its cloud and data management solutions.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported adjusted earnings of 1.15 per share for the three months ended July 30, up from 73 cents per share in the same period last year. Revenue came in at $1.46 billion, compared to $1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

CEO George Kurian praised the quarterly performance, calling it "a great start to fiscal 2022." Kurian added:

"Cloud and digital transformation initiatives remain top customer priorities and our results underscore the value we bring to customers in a hybrid, multi-cloud, data-driven world. With focused execution and demonstrated leadership, we are reshaping the industry. We made a number of innovation announcements this quarter, and we will continue to bring industry-leading capabilities to market, further enhancing our differentiated position in cloud and software."

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) also issued the financial guidance for its fiscal second quarter. It expects adjusted earnings in the range of $1.14-$1.24 per share and revenue between $1.49-$1.59 billion for the current quarter.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), and The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) have been under investors' radar following their second-quarter results.

6. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 36

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is a leading sporting goods retailer in the U.S. It offers a wide range of sports equipment and related accessories across its hundreds of stores spread across the country.

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) touched an all-time high of $146.94 after announcing record profit and sales for the second quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings of $5.08 per share for the three months ended July 31, well above $3.21 per share in the year-ago quarter.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) posted revenue of $3.27 billion, up 20.7 percent on a year-over-year basis. The results were well above analysts' average estimate of $2.88 per share for earnings and $2.84 billion for revenue.

Discussing the results, CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement:

"Our record-breaking quarterly sales and earnings significantly exceeded our expectations, reflecting continued strong consumer demand across our diverse category portfolio along with the strength of our omni-channel offering and elevated athlete experience."

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) also released its financial outlook for FY 2021. The athletic-gear retailer is anticipating adjusted earnings in the range of $12.45-$12.95 per share and revenue between $11.52 billion and $11.72 billion.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Stocks That Delivered Upbeat Financial Results.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Stocks That Delivered Upbeat Financial Results is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. salesforce.com The Trade: sale

  • 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

    Morgan Stanley cut Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $334 to $324. Autodesk shares rose 0.3% to $304.20 in pre-market trading. Stifel raised Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) price target from $260 to $270. Okta shares fell 1.4% to $260.95 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $364 to $399. Costco rose 0.3% to $457.78 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut the price target for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) from $93 to $90

  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $211.50, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day.

  • Why Chewy Stock Got Bit Today

    Online pet products retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings last night, and shareholders were left whimpering. That's near the lows of the past 12 months, and would be a good entry point if the company continues to grow at its current rate.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Wireless Competition Expected To Intensify

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 6%

    If youʻre an income investor, you want a stock with a strong dividend yield -- that is, the amount of its cash payouts as a percentage of its share price. The average dividend yield is south of 2%, so anything around that number, or over, is considered good. A dividend yield of 6% is considered extremely high, and finding good stocks around that level is not easy.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Fort Worth-based oilfield servicing company says it may lay off about 1,400 employees

    The largest share of the cuts could come in Bakersfield, California, where about 775 jobs may be lost.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Amid Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields traded at 1.29% as of 6:07 a.m. in New York. They are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the categ

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good for the EV Industry

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Xi says China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mainland China's two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, on the mainland's border with Hong Kong. In a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Xi said China would continue to support the innovation-driven development of SMEs.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.