These 10 Stocks are Gaining Today

In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks gaining value on Friday. If you want to see some more companies on the list, go directly to These 5 Stocks are Gaining Today.

U.S. stocks edged higher this morning, partly lifted by gains made by banking giants, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

However, all three key U.S. indices slipped back into negative territory by Friday afternoon. As of 12:23 PM ET, S&P 500 was negative 1.86 percent, Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.97 percent and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.35 percent.

Some analysts are linking the drop to Commerce Department’s latest data showing U.S. retail sales for September remained nearly unchanged versus the prior month. The data also suggests that U.S. households were reluctant to spend on non-essential items due to record inflation.

Meanwhile, financial stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), officially kicked off the Q3 earnings season this morning. While their Q3 net income dropped versus last year, it was better than the consensus forecast. As a result, their shares rose after the opening bell today.

In addition, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) also gained value on Friday morning after posting their quarterly results.

10. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) jumped more than five percent this morning after the Seattle-based bank surpassed profit expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) reported earnings of $1.07 per share for the three months ended September 30, up from 72 cents per share in the comparable period last year. Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The latest results were partly driven by the bank’s net interest income, which jumped 17.7 percent to $595 million in the quarter. Among other key updates, Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) reported that its total assets stood at $20.8 billion at the end of its fiscal Q4 versus $19.7 billion in the year-ago period. Moreover, total customer deposits also rose 3.1 percent on a year-over-year basis to $16 billion in the quarter.

9. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

Shares of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) advanced over four percent in mid-day trading Friday after hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management opened a cash tender proposal to acquire 6.34 million shares of the real estate developer’s common stock.

Pershing Square, backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman, intends to buy the shares at a price ranging from $52.25 to $60 apiece. The hedge fund is already the biggest shareholder of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Meanwhile, Pershing Square also shared its detailed views about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) in its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. Here’s what the hedge fund said:

“The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)’s portfolio of well-located residential land and income-producing commercial assets continues to demonstrate resilient performance despite recent macro concerns of a slowdown in the housing market. The company’s advantaged business model of owning master planned communities (“MPCs”) provides HHC substantial control over the planning and release of land for sale and development, enabling it to take a long-term approach….” (Click here to read the full text)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 26

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) climbed to a nearly five-month high this morning following rumors that the Delaware-based cloud computing company is seeking a buyout proposal. The company reportedly intends to sell itself to either a sector peer or a private-equity firm, according to reports.

Cloud computing firms, including Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), benefited from robust demand for their products and services during the pandemic. At one point in 2021, the stock was trading around $40, compared to its closing price of $21.15 in the previous trading session.

However, Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares have lost significant value this year due to a broad sell-off in the tech sector. As of yesterday, the stock was down about 30 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Besides Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) also gained value this morning.

7. QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 37

Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) slightly moved up in mid-day trading Friday after UBS analyst Elizabeth Garcia improved her ratings for the healthcare products maker from “Sell” to “Neural.”

Garcia was primarily moved by the company’s preliminary results for the third quarter. QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) recently projected sales growth in the range of $782 - $785 million for Q3, significantly higher than analysts’ average estimate of $650.09 million.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) expects Covid-19 product revenue of about $171 million and non-Covid-19 product revenue between $611 - $614 million.

6. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 43

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) edged higher after the opening bell today. The surge came after the Minnesota-based bank holding company delivered third-quarter results above expectations.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) reported earnings of $1.16 per share, compared to $1.30 per share in the year-ago period. Revenue came in at $6.33 billion, from $5.89 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

The results exceeded the consensus of $1.14 per share for earnings and $6.24 billion for revenue. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) benefitted from its net interest income, which increased to $3.86 billion in the quarter, from $3.17 billion in the year-ago period.

Among other updates, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) reported that its average total deposits for Q3 increased 5.9 percent on a year-over-year basis to $25.3 billion. Moreover, average total loans jumped 13.5 percent to $40 billion in the quarter.

