In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks gaining value on analysts' upgrades. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit 5 Stocks Gaining Value on Analysts' Upgrades.

All three major U.S. indices closed higher on Friday despite a mixed start to the fourth-quarter earnings season from the financial stocks. The four leading U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), recently posted their Q4 results.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) managed to surpass financial expectations for the quarter. However, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) missed sales expectations, while Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) failed to meet the profit estimates for Q4.

Meanwhile, notable stocks, including Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), were spotted gaining value after receiving upgrades from analysts.

Jefferies upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), citing its ad-supported streaming plan and initiatives like the crackdown on password sharing. In addition, BofA improved its ratings for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), arguing that prices are increasing faster than costs, providing earnings stability in these uncertain times.

On the other hand, Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), stating that the company's revenue will be driven by major projects in 2023. Check out the complete article to see some other stocks gaining value on analysts' upgrades.

10 Stocks Gaining Value on Analysts' Upgrades

Image by MayoFi from Pixabay

10. Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) jumped nearly 10 percent on Friday, January 13, after receiving an upgrade from Stifel. Analyst Andrew Partheniou increased his ratings for the cannabis producer from "Hold" to "Buy," citing its strong financial results for the first quarter. Partheniou also seemed impressed with the company's positive cash flow in the quarter.

Story continues

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) recently posted better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q1. The company generated revenue of $43.3 million, representing a surge of 43 percent over the comparable period of 2022. In addition, net income for the quarter stood at $5.3 million versus a loss of $1.3 million for the year-ago period.

9. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky turned bullish on Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) on Thursday, January 12. Karnovsky upgraded the Texas-based movie theater chain from "Neutral" to "Overweight."

The analyst, who has a price target of $15 for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK), sees continuous recovery at the North America box through 2024. He believes increasing new movie releases from traditional studios will fuel the recovery.

According to Karnovsky, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is well set to increase its market share, given its solid operating history and strong financial position. Cinemark stock jumped more than 10 percent on January 12 following the upgrade.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 26

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is a cloud-based platform helping individuals and businesses create websites using drag-and-drop tools. The company, based in Israel, also offers solutions that can be used to manage various business aspects like sales, reservations and appointments.

The Israeli software company came into the spotlight after receiving an upgrade from RBC Capital on Thursday, January 12. The research firm improved its ratings for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) from "Sector Perform" to "Outperform," citing its pricing power and healthy free cash flow position.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares rose for two straight days following the upgrade.

Analyst Brad Erickson thinks Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will capitalize on the structurally greater new business formation compared to pre-pandemic levels. Erickson also raised his price target for WIX stock from $80 per share to $100 per share.

7. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) rallied over 13 percent on Thursday, January 12, after BofA analyst Tal Liani improved his ratings for the network infrastructure provider from "Underperform" to "Buy."

Liani expects CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to generate annual free cash flow in the range of $600 - $700 million. In addition, he believes a $1 billion debt reduction could lift CommScope stock by 140 percent. The analyst also raised his price target for the North Carolina-based company from $8 per share to $15 per share.

Like CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), analysts also improved their ratings for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

6. Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30

Raymond James upgraded Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) from "Market Perform" to "Outperform" on Thursday, January 12. The upgrade came after multiple news agencies reported that CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) plans to buy Oak Street for $10 billion.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares have skyrocketed more than 30 percent following the rumors. The stock is currently trading very close to its 52-week high of $30.89.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is reportedly in discussions with Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH). However, the negotiations could end without a deal. Through acquisitions, CVS has been trying to strengthen its foothold in the healthcare space. For instance, it agreed to buy Signify Health in a deal valued at $8 billion last year.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Stocks Gaining Value on Analysts' Upgrades.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Stocks Gaining Value on Analysts' Upgrades is originally published on Insider Monkey.