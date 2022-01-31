10 Stocks Making Big Moves on Quarterly Results

Fahad Ali Khan
·6 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks making big moves on quarterly results. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Making Big Moves on Quarterly Results.

Notable stocks from technology, communication services, industrial and healthcare sectors, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), recently announced their earnings reports.

Shares of Microsoft, Lockheed Martin and Johnson & Johnson rose after beating earnings expectations for their respective quarters. However, AT&T stock turned red after the opening bell on Wednesday, January 26, despite posting upbeat financial results.

Several other companies, such as F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), were also seen trading on heavy volume post financial results.

Daily newspaper economy stock market chart

We will thoroughly review the performance of these companies in the remaining article.

Stocks Making Big Moves on Quarterly Results

10. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 26

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) rose more than three percent on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after delivering better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter. The results were mainly driven by strong demand for its trucks and aftermarket parts.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) reported earnings of $1.47 per share, up from $1.17 per share in the same period last year. Revenue came in at $6.69 billion, compared to $5.57 billion in the year-ago quarter. The results exceeded the consensus forecast of $1.31 per share for earnings and $5.44 billion for revenue.

Speaking on the results, CEO of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), Preston Feight, said in a statement:

"PACCAR's results reflect record aftermarket parts and financial services profits. Customer demand for the new Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks introduced in 2021 is very strong. Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF delivered 47,600 trucks in the fourth quarter, 45% higher than in the third quarter, reflecting an improvement in the global supply chain."

9. F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 27

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) plummeted more than 14 percent in the after-hours trading session on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after offering a weak sales outlook along with its fiscal first-quarter results.

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) expects revenue in the range of $610 million - $650 million for its fiscal second quarter, below the consensus forecast of $693 million. In addition, the company also lowered its FY 2022 revenue growth guidance, citing supply chain hurdles. It expects its FY 2022 revenue to grow in the range of 4.5 - 8 percent, compared to its previous growth forecast of 8 - 9 percent.

For its fiscal first quarter, F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) posted adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share, beating expectations of $2.78 per share. Revenue for the quarter jumped 10 percent on a year-over-year basis to $687 million, ahead of the consensus forecast of $678 million.

Like F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), investors are also closely watching Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), after their earnings reports.

8. Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 35

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) posted better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter. However, its sales didn't meet expectations, sending its shares down nearly five percent on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The provider of printing and digital document products and services posted adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 30 cents per share. On the downside, revenue for the quarter fell 7.9 percent versus last year to $1.78 billion. Analysts were expecting Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) to generate revenue of $1.82 billion.

The company also issued its sales outlook for the full year. Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) expects to post a minimum revenue of $7.1 billion and a free cash flow of at least $400 million for 2022.

7. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 40

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rose nearly five percent in the after-hours trading session on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after delivering impressive financial results for the fourth quarter.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned $2.27 per share, up from $1.80 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue came in at $4.83 billion, compared to $4.08 billion in the same period of 2020. The results easily surpassed analysts' average estimate of $1.95 per share for earnings and $4.43 billion for revenue.

The semiconductor giant also issued an upbeat financial outlook for the first quarter. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) expects earnings in the range of $2.01 - $2.29 per share and revenue between $4.5 - $4.9 billion for the current quarter. In comparison, analysts had projected earnings of $1.87 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion for the same period.

Like Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), also came into the limelight after releasing their earnings reports.

6. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is a diversified multinational conglomerate with a vast portfolio of proprietary products. It serves a range of industries, including safety, industrial, electronics, healthcare and more.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) slightly moved up on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after announcing better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter. The company reported earnings of $2.31 per share, down from $2.41 per share in the year-ago quarter but above the consensus forecast of $2.02 per share.

In addition, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) posted revenue of $8.6 billion, up 0.3 percent versus the comparable period of 2020 and above consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. If we look at the performance of its key business units, revenue from the safety and industrial segment fell 2.2 percent to $3.1 billion, while revenue from the transportation and electronics segment slipped 1.5 percent to $2.3 billion.

In comparison, health care revenue inched up 0.7 percent on a year-over-year basis to $2.3 billion, while consumer revenue rose 4.1 percent to $1.5 billion in the quarter.

Speaking on the results, CEO of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Mike Roman, said in a statement:

"3M delivered a solid fourth-quarter performance – with notable strength in December – as we maintained our relentless focus on serving customers in a challenging external environment. Our team effectively managed supply chain disruptions, made good progress on pricing actions and controlled costs."

Click to continue reading and see 5 Stocks Making Big Moves on Quarterly Results.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Stocks Making Big Moves on Quarterly Results is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Cloud Computing Lifts Microsoft As It Trades Between Two Key Moving Averages

    With Microsoft boosted by cloud computing, bullish guidance and the Activision acquisition, MSFT stock clears key moving average.

  • CNA Financial (CNA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

    CNA Financial (CNA) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 10 Stocks That Beat Quarterly Expectations

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that beat the quarterly expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks That Beat the Quarterly Expectations. Notable stocks from the tech sector, including Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), […]

  • Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Tesla & Johnson & Johnson

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

  • Nasdaq Surges 3.4%, Retakes 14,000 Level; Upgrades Lift Tesla, Netflix; Boeing Leads Dow Jones

    The Nasdaq composite was in the driver's seat again in afternoon trading Monday, helped by bullish gains for Tesla and Netflix.

  • After It Bounced Off Key Level, Option Traders Eye This Bullish Trade For Home Depot Stock

    This trade idea represents a 17% return on risk between now and Feb. 18 if Home Depot stock remains above 345.

  • Are Warren Buffett's 3 Cheapest Stocks Screaming Buys?

    Bristol Myers Squibb, General Motors, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are three dirt cheap Buffett stocks worth buying right now.

  • Who gains if Spotify loses?

    If the Spotify artist exodus over Joe Rogan's podcast continues, Big Tech companies stand to gain.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for February 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Pfizer Backs Out Of Deal, But Former Partner Ionis Pares Its Losses

    Pfizer backed out of a deal to co-develop an Ionis Pharmaceuticals heart-disease drug on Monday. But IONS stock pared its losses.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Richard Chilton

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 stocks to sell according to billionaire Richard Chilton. To skip our detailed analysis of Chilton’s investment strategy, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Richard Chilton. Richard Chilton, the founder of Chilton Investment Company, LLC, is an Alfred University graduate […]

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.51

    The board of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of February, with...

  • Austin gas prices are up again, and more increases are likely

    The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Austin rose 6 cents in the past week to $2.98 per gallon,

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Starbucks Reports Earnings Tuesday. What to Know.

    Investors will be watching how the company has navigated the Omicron variant and a push for unionization that has taken hold since the pandemic began.

  • Boeing says Ukraine tensions creating 'adverse climate' for business

    Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight metal that is used widely in planemaking. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's border as it presses demands for a new security arrangement in Europe, prompting U.S. and European officials to threaten a barrage of sanctions if it invades.

  • Eyewitness captures video of Houston police shooting after high speed chase

    A man caught in the middle of a Houston police shooting with a robber who led them on a high speed chase, recorded video of the incident. Police haven't confirmed if the robber had a gun or not, but the eyewitness says in his video, you can see the man raise his arms like he's going to shoot at them. See it for yourself.

  • COVID misinformation: ‘There are facts, and then there are opinions,’ doctor says

    Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss hospitals dealing with COVID surges and staff shortages, medical supply shortages, COVID misinformation from media figures such as Joe Rogan, and vaccine mandates issued by private companies.