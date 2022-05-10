10 Stocks Making Headlines Today

Aima Zaheer
·4 min read

In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks trending on Tuesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are in the news, go to 5 Stocks Making Headlines Today.

The S&P 500 Index and the Dow 30 Index are down 0.46% and 0.78%, respectively, as of 12:26 PM ET. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ Composite Index is slightly up 0.14% for the day. Investors are still concerned about inflation and the impact of increasing interest rates by the Federal Reserve on the US economy. Some popular companies trending today include Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Hadrian / Shutterstock.com

Let’s look at why these stocks are making headlines today and discuss how hedge funds are positioned in them.

10. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has rocketed 70.36% as of 12:17 PM ET after news that the New Haven, Connecticut-based company was acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for $11.6 billion or $148.50 per share in cash. This will help the New York-based pharma giant in getting access to an approved treatment for migraine headaches. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been in a solid financial position due to sales of its COVID-19 vaccines, and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.'s (NYSE:BHVN) acquisition can be viewed as a post-pandemic play.

During Q4 2021, Fisher Asset Management was long over 368,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN). According to Insider Monkey's proprietary data, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) was held by 31 hedge funds as of Q4 2021.

9. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) has gained 30.43% as of 12:17 PM ET after the Mclean, Virginia-based low-code platform for workflow and automation won a lawsuit against Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) related to trade secrets involving the two application software competitors. The Circuit Court in Fairfax County has awarded Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) over $2.03 billion in damages for trade secret misappropriation that violate the Virginia Computer Crimes Act. On the other hand, the shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) lost 28.30% of their value today.

Abdiel Capital Advisors was the leading hedge fund investor in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) during Q4 2021. Out of the 924 hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey, 14 funds had a holding in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) as of Q4 2021.

8. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has sunk 59.51% as of 12:19 PM ET after Vincent Caintic at Stephens downgraded the stock from an Equal Weight to an Underweight rating. Caintic lowered the price target on Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) from $124 to $28. The update in rating and target price followed the Q1 earnings results, which have been termed as 'more severe than anticipated' by the analyst. Other firms like Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Piper Sandler have also downgraded Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) following the dismal quarterly results.

On a sequential basis, the number of hedge funds invested in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) decreased by three to 20 hedge funds as of Q4 2021.

7. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has fallen 7.78% as of 12:19 PM ET after the Richmond, Virginia-based producer and marketer of tobacco and other related products was downgraded from an Outperform to a Market Perform rating by Callum Elliott at Bernstein. In a note issued to investors earlier today, Elliot slashed the target price on Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) from $58 to $53. The new target price presents a potential downside of over 4% from the last closing price. Elliott sees a weakening of the relationship between Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) and its former subsidiary Phillip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Furthermore, the deal between Phillip Morris and Swedish Match can result in a potential headwind for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Overall, 39 hedge funds had a stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) as of Q4 2021, with a combined value of $1.056 billion.

6. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 0.24% as of 12:20 PM ET after coverage on the Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle (EV) company was initiated by Adrian Yanoshik at Berenberg with a Hold rating and a price target of $900. The target price offers a potential upside of 14.3% from the last closing price. The analyst thinks that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) can support pricing due to tight volumes through a 'modest' recession. Furthermore, he highlighted that the company's premium segment is resilient.

Of the 924 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database, 91 funds held a stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) as of Q4 2021.

In addition to Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), some other notable stocks making headlines today include Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Stocks Making Headlines Today.

Suggested Articles:

Disclose. None. 10 Stocks Making Headlines Today is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WJZ Morning News and Headlines: May 10

    The latest headlines and weather from WJZ.

  • Peloton earnings: ‘There’s a lot of value’ to what the company is doing, analyst says

    Citi Internet Sector Senior Analyst Ron Josey joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess Peloton's reported Q3 earnings miss, subscriber growth, pricing on subscription services and equipment, and the company's hardware and content.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Barry Dargan’s Intermede Investment Partners

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to buy now according to Barry Dargan’s Intermede Investment Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Dargan’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Barry Dargan’s Intermede Investment Partners. Hedge fund manager Barry […]

  • Food Processor vs. Blender: How to Get the Most Out of Each Appliance

    You’re eyeing a recipe for carrot ginger soup and want to make it this weekend except, dang it, it calls for a blender and you only have a food...

  • RIP iPod: People pay tribute to Apple’s portable music player being discontinued

    Apple has gradually winnowed down its iPod lineup. Now its last remaining model, the iPod Touch, "will be available while supplies last."

  • Elon Musk willing to reverse Trump’s Twitter ban, Netflix may include ads, Bausch Health slumps

    Elon Musk stated he's willing to let Donald Trump back on the Twitter platform, Netflix told employees it may shift to an ad-supported model, and Bausch Health stock slumped.

  • Top Millennial, Gen Z Stock Picks Shift To Energy Stocks; But Tesla Still No. 1

    Millennials and Gen Z are investing earlier than previous generations. What are their top stock picks? And should you buy them too?

  • Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of Netflix’s "Heartstopper" Before

    The hearty cast of this heart-stopping show.View Entire Post ›

  • Intel launches new AI chips, challenging Nvidia's market

    Intel Corp on Tuesday launched a new chip called Gaudi2 focused on artificial intelligence computing, as the chip manufacturer makes a bigger push into the AI chip market currently dominated by Nvidia Corp. Gaudi2 is the second generation processor by Habana Labs, an Israeli AI chip startup Intel bought in late 2019 for about $2 billion. Prying market share away from Nvidia has been a challenge as many AI researchers and companies have been accustomed to using Nvidia’s software platform CUDA.

  • 6 Things You Need To Consider Before Deciding To Retire

    For most of us, retirement is a monumental change. "Do I have enough saved? What will I do all day?" you might ask yourself. Indeed, retirement is one of the biggest transitions in life most of us...

  • Netflix is reportedly developing an ad-supported offering

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss reports that Netflix is developing an ad-supported tier in an effort to boost subscribers.

  • Why Snowflake Tumbled, Then Jumped Higher Today

    As of 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock had reversed course and was up 1.8%. One analyst at Truist Securities today cut the near-term price target on the stock from $350 to $300. It's been a painful slide for investors, with the stock now trading at $145.

  • Peloton Slides After Outlook Dashes Hopes for Quick Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. tumbled to a record low after the fitness company reported a deeper loss than predicted and cut its revenue guidance, dashing hopes that the onetime pandemic darling will soon pull out of a slump. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in

  • Biden to give remarks on inflation Tuesday, contrast plan with Republicans

    President Joe Biden will draw a contrast between his economic plans and those of Republicans in remarks on Tuesday focused on inflation, a White House official said. Biden, a Democrat who is suffering from low approval poll numbers ahead of the November midterm elections, has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans in recent weeks, dismissing, for example, former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" MAGA movement as extreme. On Tuesday Biden will lay out his plan to fight inflation and "contrast his approach with Congressional Republicans' ultra-MAGA plan to raise taxes on 75 million American families and threaten to sunset programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid," the official said.

  • Intel Debuts Data-Center Chips Aimed at Fending Off Nvidia, AMD

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is rolling out new processors designed for data centers, a lucrative market where it’s facing tougher competition from Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Fluctuate Ahead of Key Inflatio

  • U.S. Foods CEO Satriano to Step Down in Sachem Head Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Foods Holding Corp.’s chief executive officer is stepping down as part of a settlement with Sachem Head Capital Management that will also see the activist investor get three board seats at the company.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippi

  • Oil Stocks: Tar Sands Giant Reports, Buffett Favorite Occidental Among Pending Reports

    Suncor topped Q1 earnings expectations, Occidental Petroleum and Teekay Tankers are set to report results this week.

  • Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla Made History Today: Here's How

    Tuesday's State Opening of Parliament saw a handful of royal — and non-royal — firsts!

  • Pence Rips Socially Conscious Investing, Wants to ‘Rein In’ ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is criticizing investor-activist campaigns to force companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. to follow socially conscious investing principles, saying they elevate “left-wing” goals over the interests of businesses and their employees.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team

  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on potential rate hikes in upcoming meetings

    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester joins Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung at the 2022 Financial Markets Conference to discuss inflation and upcoming interest rate hikes.