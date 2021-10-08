10 Stocks Making Moves on Quarterly Results

Fahad Ali Khan
·7 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks making moves on quarterly results. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks Making Moves on Quarterly Results.

The third-quarter earnings season will officially begin next week. However, some companies are still releasing their financial results according to their fiscal calendar. Stocks from consumer cyclical, consumer defensive, and industrial sectors recently came up with their quarterly results.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were among the notable stocks that released their earnings reports earlier this week.

10 Stocks Making Moves on Quarterly Results
10 Stocks Making Moves on Quarterly Results

Photo by Adam Nowakowski on Unsplash

To discuss the detailed performance of these stocks, let's start our list of 10 stocks making moves on quarterly results.

10 Stocks Making Moves on Quarterly Results

10. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

Shares of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) advanced over two percent on Thursday, 7 October 2021, despite posting a wider-than-expected loss for its fiscal first quarter. The Canadian cannabis producer reported a loss of 8 cents per share, compared to a loss of 6 cents per share estimated by analysts.

Revenue came in at $168 million, beating analysts' average forecast of $172.6 million. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) had reported a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $117.5 million for the comparable period of 2020.

Speaking on the results, CEO Irwin D. Simon said in a statement:

"Tilray's first quarter 2022 results affirm that, amid the paradigm shift towards global cannabis legalization, we are unquestionably executing against two key objectives. The first is maximizing near-term profitability through leadership in both higher-margin international medical markets and in Canada, complemented by incremental growth at SweetWater and Manitoba Harvest in the U.S."

Like Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) also came into the limelight after posting their financial results.

9. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) rose nearly 6 percent on Thursday, 7 October 2021, after beating expectations for its fiscal second quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, compared to $3.77 in the same period last year.

Analysts were expecting Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings of $2.17 per share. Revenue for the quarter slipped 10.5 percent on a year-over-year basis to $475.23 million, ahead of the consensus forecast of $428.16 million.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) also updated the profit outlook for its fiscal year 2022. It expects adjusted earnings in the range of $11.26 - $11.56 per share, up from its previous forecast between $10.46 - $10.97 per share.

8. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) is a leading producer of paints, sealants, and coatings. The company recently announced its fiscal first-quarter profit and sales above expectations. It reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the three months ended 31 August 2021, compared to $1.44 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter inched up 2.7 percent on a year-over-year basis to $1.65 billion. Analysts were expecting RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

The total quarterly sales were mainly dragged down by the consumer group segment, which generated revenue of $538.4 million in the quarter, down from $641.2 million in the comparable period of 2020. On the bright side, revenue from the construction products group jumped 17.7 percent to $644.4 million, revenue from the performance coatings group rose 9.9 percent to $285.6 million, while revenue from the specialty products group surged 15.2 percent to $182.1 million.

Commenting on the results, CEO Frank Sullivan said in a statement:

"Our Construction Products Group, Performance Coatings Group and Specialty Products Group generated solid sales and adjusted EBIT growth for the fiscal 2022 first quarter. Their performance was particularly impressive given the raw material shortages, supply chain disruptions and inflation all of our segments have experienced and which have resulted in a negative impact on first-quarter sales of approximately $200 million."

Like RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM), Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) also caught investors' attention after announcing their quarterly results.

7. Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) fell nearly eight percent in the after-hours trading session on Thursday, 7 October 2021, after announcing a bigger-than-expected loss for its fiscal second quarter. The personalized healthcare company reported a loss of 97 cents per share, wider than the consensus forecast for a loss of 56 cents per share.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) had reported a loss of 47 cents per share in the comparable period of 2020. On the bright side, revenue for the quarter jumped 99 percent on a year-over-year basis to $73.3 million, exceeding analysts' average estimate of $70.4 million.

CFO Steve Barnes expressed his satisfaction with the results. Barnes said in a statement:

"Our second quarter results demonstrated the consistency and predictability of Accolade's business. We are beginning to see the positive impact of combining Accolade, 2nd.MD and PlushCare, with the teams operating as one across all areas, especially sales and product development. As we have consistently said previously, we plan to invest in the integration between the three offerings to maintain a superlative member and customer experience."

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) also released the sales outlook for its fiscal third quarter and full year. It expects revenue in the range of $74.5 million - $76.5 million for the current quarter. In comparison, revenue for the full year is expected to come between $303 million - $307 million.

Like Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD), investors are also closely watching Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) after they released their earnings reports.

6. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) slipped over two percent in the pre-market trading Friday, 8 October 2021, after announcing the financial results for its fiscal first quarter. The packaged food company reported adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, down 30 percent from the comparable quarter of 2020.

Revenue slipped one percent on a year-over-year basis to $2.65 billion. Nevertheless, the results came in just above the consensus forecast of 49 cents per share for earnings and $2.54 billion for revenue.

If we compare the performance of key businesses, revenue from the grocery & snacks segment decreased 4.9 percent to $1.1 billion, while revenue from the refrigerated & frozen segment slipped 2.5 percent to $1.1 billion. In comparison, the international segment's revenue increased 8.1 percent to $237 million, and the foodservice segment's revenue jumped 20.9 percent to $240 million.

Looking forward, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) expects adjusted earnings of approx. $2.50 and net sales growth of about 1 percent for its fiscal year 2022.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Stocks Making Moves on Quarterly Results.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Stocks Making Moves on Quarterly Results is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray Reports Mixed Q1 Results; Shares Rise

    Shares of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) rose 2.1% to close at $11.02 on Thursday after the global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company met first-quarter Fiscal 2022 loss estimates. The company, however, missed analysts’ expectations on the revenue front. TLRY reported a loss of $0.08 per share in the first quarter, in line with the consensus estimate. Results compare favorably with the loss of $0.09 per share recorded in the same quarter last year. Additionally, revenues surged 43% year-

  • SESN LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Sesen Bio, Inc.

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased Sesen Bio, Inc. ("Sesen Bio") (NASDAQ: SESN) between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021.If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sesen-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20224&wire=5Allegations against SESN include that the Company made m

  • Alibaba higher as Biden, Xi plan to meet by year's end, Tilray and Levi shares up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Twitter The Trade: Twitter, In

  • Why It’s So Hard to Identify the Ship (Maybe) Behind California’s Oil Spill

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for the ship that may have caused last week’s major oil spill off the coast of Orange County in California is proving to be a slow grind.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against t

  • Bank Stocks Gain Ahead Of Q3 Earnings Reports

    Major U.S. banks are expected to report mixed Q3 earnings next week, while bank stocks climb higher as the 10-year Treasury yield tops 1.5%.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Intel Still Has Skeptics. This Analyst Report Explains Why.

    The once powerful chipmaker has to contend with a mature personal computer market and rising competition from other chipmakers.

  • Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Bill

  • Even Cathie Wood Can't Outperform This Unstoppable Growth Stock

    Providing an improved customer experience is propelling this health and wellness business to new heights.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • If You Invested $1,000 in AMD in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Lisa Su became Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO on Oct. 8, 2014, the chipmaker's stock traded at about $3 per share. Today, AMD trades at just over $100 per share -- so a $1,000 investment in the chipmaker on Su's first day would be worth more than $31,000 today. During those seven years, a $1,000 investment in AMD's rival Intel would be worth less than $1,600 today.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.