This 10-story tower will be one of the tallest in Fort Worth’s West 7th district

Construction will begin this spring on what will be one of the tallest buildings in the West Seventh Street district, a 10-story tower with views over Fort Worth’s art museums.

Work is scheduled to begin on One University at 1001 N. University Drive around March 30, according to records filed with the state. The residential tower, across University from the Modern Art Museum campus, will have a second-floor amenity deck, 4,306 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 9,400-square-foot fitness center. Construction costs are estimated at $73 million.

A rendering of the “One University” slated for the West 7th district.

An adjacent nine-story office tower will be part of the One University development, with work scheduled to begin March 25. The building will have four-stories of office space with the rest reserved for parking, records show.

“One University” will have apartments, a hotel and will tower 10-stories above the West 7th entertainment district.

The project — one of two major developments in West Seventh by Nebraska-based Goldenrod Companies — will significantly change the look and feel of the popular entertainment district. They also demonstrate how hot the Cultural District’s commercial real estate market is right now, with hundreds of millions of dollars in new investment including the newly opened luxury hotels Crescent Fort Worth and Bowie House.

Today's top stories:

→ Bodycam shows man exchange shots with Fort Worth officers before killing himself

→ Man drove 38 miles with dead pedestrian in passenger seat, cops say

→ Small plane makes emergency landing in median of North TX highway

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

The block that One University will fill, between Morton and Bledsoe streets, was mostly surface parking and a few small bars that have already been demolished. Construction is expected to take two years, records show.

The towers will include 240 apartments, an 800-space parking garage and a 175-room hotel, according to a presentation given to the Fort Worth City Council in October.

The development will have a 175-room hotel along with office, commercial and residential space.

The city approved a $31 million incentive package for Goldenrod to build One University and its other development, the mixed-use Van Zandt on the 2800 block of West Seventh Street at Foch Street.

The mid-rise Van Zandt will have roughly 99,000 square feet of office space, 10,000 square feet of retail, 226 apartments and a 500-space garage.

An artist rendering of the future Van Van Zandt mixed-use development on West Seventh Street at Foch Street in Fort Worth.

The city justified the grant package by pointing to the need for more diverse businesses in the West Seventh district.

The heavy concentration of bars and nightclubs amid the aging industrial buildings on the south side of West Seventh has drawn scrutiny, particularly because of crime and underage drinking.

The apparently random shooting death of 21-year-old TCU junior Wes Smith outside a bar in September prompted the city to pursue several initiatives to increase public safety, including more police presence.

This fall, the nearby mixed-use development Crockett Row announced a rebranding as Artisan Circle with proposals to overhaul the streetscape and add new commercial tenants to distance itself from the rowdier bars a few blocks away.