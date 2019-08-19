10 stunning photos of Greenland's most popular attractions

Greenland's towering icebergs and historic towns give tourists plenty to take in while visiting.
Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, recently made headlines as President Donald Trump has expressed interest in purchasing the island. Greenland's government responded to Trump in a tweet by saying their country was open for business, but not for sale.
Although the purchase is not Trump's top priority, he said he recognized the island nation's value. "Essentially, it's a large real estate deal. A lot of things could be done," he told reporters.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen referred to Trump's idea as "absurd," staying consistent with Greenland's "not for sale" message.
Get to know Greenland with 10 pictures of the country's most popular attractions:
