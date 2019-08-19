10 stunning photos of Greenland's most popular attractions

Greenland's towering icebergs and historic towns give tourists plenty to take in while visiting.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, recently made headlines as President Donald Trump has expressed interest in purchasing the island. Greenland's government responded to Trump in a tweet by saying their country was open for business, but not for sale.

Although the purchase is not Trump's top priority, he said he recognized the island nation's value. "Essentially, it's a large real estate deal. A lot of things could be done," he told reporters.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen referred to Trump's idea as "absurd," staying consistent with Greenland's "not for sale" message.

Get to know Greenland with 10 pictures of the country's most popular attractions:

The Ilulissat fjord, on Greenland's western coast, is home to around 5,000 people, most of whom live off of shrimp and halibut fishing as well as the all-important tourism industry. Some 15,000 tourists visit the town each year, or about half of all those who visit Greenland. More

Nuuk, Greenland's capital, is a small city on the southwest coast. The city's fjord system is known for its icebergs, humpback whale watching and waterfalls. Nuuk has a population of over 17,000 people. More

Sisimut, a town on the west coast of Greenland, is the country's second largest town and the largest arctic city in North America. Sisimut is around 200 miles north of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. More

Hvalsey Church, an abandoned church in the Greenlandic Norse settlement, is located in the southern part of the country. The church serves as the last written record of Viking life in Greenland, a wedding in September 1408. It is also the best preserved record of the Greenlandic Norse. More

The Greenland Ice Sheet covers around 80% of Greenland's surface, serving as the second largest body of ice in the world. More

Whale watching is a popular attraction among Greenland's tourists. Multiple species of whale live and travel along the icebergs, allowing tourists to experience the arctic marine life from a variety of whale watching expeditions. More

Narsaq, Greenland is a town in the country's southern region. More