10 style details you might have missed during the Inauguration Concert

Celia Fernandez
jill biden inauguration concert dress
The Biden family dressed up for the Inauguration concert. Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

  • A virtual concert took place on Wednesday night to celebrate Joe Biden's inauguration.

  • The Biden family dressed up to watch the event from the White House.

  • The night was filled with fun style moments you might have missed.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony was filled with symbolic style moments, but the incredible fashion didn't stop there.

On Wednesday evening, the Biden family, Vice President Kamala Harris, and celebrities including Katy Perry dressed up for the "Celebrating America" virtual concert. From Jill Biden's evening dress to Maisy Biden's sneakers, the event was filled with style details many might have missed.

Keep scrolling to see the fashion statements you didn't catch from the celebration.

Read more: 15 style details you might have missed during the inauguration

Jill Biden's dress was hand-embroidered with flowers from every US state and territory.

jill_biden_inaugural_concert_dress
Jill Biden wore a design from Gabriela Hearst. Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

For the concert, Biden wore an ivory outfit from Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst.

Hearst shared on Instagram that each flower took between two to four hours to embroider, and the Delaware flower was placed near Jill's heart to represent her home state.

"The message of Unity is the main inspiration for the creation of the Ensemble," Hearst wrote in her caption. "Unity makes strength and it is needed for the road ahead. The blooming symbol to represent this message are the federal flowers from every state and territory of the United States of America."

Jill's matching coat was lined with a Benjamin Franklin quote.

jill biden inauguration concert look
Jill's coat featured an homage to her career as an educator. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the same Instagram post, Hearst revealed that the quote represents Biden's role as an educator.

"Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn," the quote reads.

Kamala Harris wore a sequin cocktail dress underneath her floor-length overcoat.

kamala harris inauguration concert outfit
Kamala Harris changed into a Sergio Hudson look for the Inauguration Concert. Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

Harris didn't take her coat off during the concert, so it was difficult to see the sequin cocktail dress she was wearing underneath.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the designer, Sergio Hudson, said he wanted to create a tailored look for the vice president that had a touch of glamour.

"We kept the silhouette very structured and tailored, because that's who the vice president is," Hudson said. "But the liquid sequins give her glamour and shine because her influence and the way she's broken barriers is a light for so many of us. She shines so we can all shine."

Maisy Biden wore another pair of Nike sneakers with a $1,575 Rodarte gown.

maisy biden inaugural concert look
Maisy Biden wore a pair of high-top Nike sneakers to the concert. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

At the inauguration, Maisy wore a navy pantsuit and turtleneck with a pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sisterhood" sneakers.

For the concert, the president's granddaughter changed into a pink $1,575 Rodarte heart-print gown designed with ruffled sleeves. She also wore a pair of black-and-white Nike high-tops that were similar to the sneakers she wore earlier in the day.

Finnegan and Natalie Biden wore dresses from the same American designer Jill Biden wore earlier in the day.

finnegan and natalie inaugural concert looks
Finnegan and Natalie both wore sequins to the inaugural concert. Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

The president's granddaughters followed Jill's lead by wearing Markarian looks to the concert.

Naomi Biden's outfit was actually a jumpsuit.

naomi biden inauguration concert outfit
Naomi chose the more comfortable route by wearing a jumpsuit. Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

From far away, Naomi's outfit might have seemed like a dress, but thanks to a more close-up photo shared on her Instagram, it looks like it's actually a wide-leg jumpsuit with pockets that was designed by Valentino.

Ashley Biden changed into a tuxedo by Ralph Lauren, which is the same designer her dad wore for the inauguration.

ashley biden tux
Ashley's look might have been paying homage to her dad. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president's daughter looked fabulous in an open blazer that she paired with a white blouse, straight-leg pants, and an undone tie. She accessorized the tux with black pumps and a matching face mask.

Read more: Joe Biden's daughter and granddaughter rocked menswear looks on Inauguration Day, and people can't get enough of their fashion

Katy Perry paid tribute to the American flag while performing her hit song "Firework."

Katy Perry Inauguration
Katy Perry performed on the National Mall in a Thom Browne look. Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

Perry wore a custom Thom Browne white cashmere coat with navy buttons going down the sleeves, as well as a silk corset with a matching floor-length skirt adorned with red buttons.

As Insider's Anneta Konstantinides reported, the combination of red, white, and blue was not only an homage to the American flag but could have been a symbol of unity since red is the color of the Republican party, while blue represents the Democrat party.

Perry also chose to wear custom earrings from an American jeweler.

katy perry inauguration concert earrings
Perry's diamond heart earrings were custom-made for her by an American jeweler. @katyperry/Instagram

According to a press release shared with Insider, Perry hand-selected Rahaminov Diamonds to create the one-of-a-kind, 18K white gold and diamond earrings.

Kerry Washington paid tribute to Biden and Harris with her manicure.

kerry washington inaugural concert
Kerry Washington showed off her outfit and manicure on Instagram. @kerrywashington/Instagram

To take part in the "Celebrating America" special, Washington had her ring fingers painted with the Biden-Harris campaign logo. She showed off the manicure on Instagram.

Washington took it one step further by wearing a checkered jacket and pants by Black designer Autumn Adeigbo. The brand is known for sustainable fashion made in New York City by female-owned production facilities.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Rioters who entered Capitol building may not be charged if they didn’t engage in violence, report says

    Federal officials do not want to crush court system with hundreds of cases

  • Navalny's wife detained amid mass arrests as protests sweep across Russia

    Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at a protest in Moscow on Saturday as demonstrations in support of the opposition leader swept across Russia. Authorities detained at least 1,600 people at unauthorised rallies in Moscow and dozens of cities across the country, with some reports of violent clashes between protesters and riot police. At least 10,000 people joined protests in Moscow, according to estimates, in a test to Vladimir Putin. Protests began in Russia’s Far East and Siberia on Saturday morning. Seven time zones east of Moscow, about 3,000 people marched across the city of Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean, chanting “Navalny!” In Novosibirsk, chants “Putin is a thief” rang out in freezing minus 19 C temperatures as opposition supporters walked across the city to the main square.

  • Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), incoming chair of the Senate Budget Committee who caucuses with the Democrats, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that Democrats plan to push a coronavirus relief package through the chamber with a simple majority vote. Why it matters: "Budget reconciliation" would allow Democrats to forgo the Senate's 60-vote requirement and could potentially speed-up the next relief package for millions of unemployed Americans. Democrats hold the the 50-50 split in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What he's saying: "What we cannot do is wait weeks and weeks and months to go forward. We have got to act now," Sanders said. * "We're going to use reconciliation — that's 50 votes in the Senate, plus the vice president — to pass legislation desperately needed by working families in this country right now." * When asked if he wants a relief bill passed before former President Trump's impeachment trial begins the week of Feb. 8, he said: "We've got to do everything. This is not — you don't have the time to sit around, weeks on impeachment and not get vaccines into the arms of people."Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • FBI: Texan charged in Capitol riot tweeted 'Assassinate AOC'

    A 34-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month and posting violent threats, including a call to assassinate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Garret Miller, who is from the Dallas suburb of Richardson, was arrested Friday after being named in a five-count federal complaint. Authorities allege that Miller posted photos and videos on his social media accounts that show him inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 storming of the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

  • Ted Cruz's 'Pittsburgh over Paris' campaign shows us just how dumb the Biden years are going to be

    Barely any time has passed since President Biden's inauguration, and Republicans have already returned to their bag of shenanigans.

  • SNP reveals 'roadmap to referendum' as poll shows support for independence

    The SNP has revealed a "roadmap to a referendum" on Scottish independence, with the latest poll showing a majority want a fresh vote. Mike Russell, the Scottish Government's Constitution Secretary, will present the 11-point document to the party's policy forum on Sunday. It says a "legal referendum" will be held after the pandemic if there is a pro-independence majority following May's election. The roadmap states any attempt by the UK Government to challenge the legality of the referendum in the courts will be "vigorously opposed". A Section 30 order - part of the Scotland Act 1998 which allows Holyrood to pass laws normally reserved to Westminster - was granted by the UK Government ahead of the 2014 independence referendum.

  • Iran's Zarif open to oil, Gulf security contacts with U.S., not on Israel

    Iran may cooperate with the United States on oil and security in the Gulf, but not on Israel, the Iranian foreign minister said in remarks published on Saturday. Ties between Tehran and Washington worsened under the administration of former President Donald Trump, who in 2018 withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled its economy.

  • Some Black Southern Baptists feel shut out by white leaders

    As a student in college and seminary, then as a pastor in Texas, Dwight McKissic has been affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention for more than 45 years. “It would feel like a divorce,” McKissic said. If he does, he would be following in the footsteps of several other Black pastors who have recently exited in dismay over what they see as racial insensitivity from some leaders of the predominantly white SBC.

  • Priest who attended pro-Trump rally ahead of Capitol insurrection is suspended from post and may be defrocked

    Reverend Mark Hodges described event as ‘joyful, positive and orderly’

  • The Bidens were reportedly left waiting outside the White House on Inauguration Day because Trump sent the staff home

    The Trumps sent the butlers home "so there would be no-one to help the Bidens when they arrived," a source told The National Journal.

  • India to give homegrown vaccine in seven more states this week

    India said it will administer homegrown coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN in seven more states from Monday as it seeks to inoculate 30 million healthcare workers across the country. The government this month gave emergency-use approval to the vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd and state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

  • Ailing pope, reducing appearances, prays for homeless dead

    Ailing Pope Francis, who this week is making limited public appearances due to persistent pain, has drawn attention to the plight of homeless people in winter, including a Nigerian man who froze to death near the Vatican. Francis on Sunday asked for prayers for the 46-year-old man named Edwin who he said was “ignored by all, abandoned, even by us.” The pontiff said on Jan. 20 “a few meters away from St. Peter's Square, because of the cold, a Nigerian homeless man was found dead.”

  • Biden's next executive order will let people stay on unemployment if they quit an unsafe job

    President Biden has issued another two executive orders aimed at the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout.Millions of Americans have claimed unemployment insurance as they lost their jobs amid the pandemic, not to mention thousands of noncitizen workers who haven't been eligible for the benefits. Congress has so far passed two relief bills aimed at helping those who have lost their jobs, though many families are still struggling. Biden is pushing Congress to pass another $1.9 trillion stimulus program, but took initial and immediate relief steps Friday with another round of executive orders.The first order would increase how much families are given through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program each week. About 12 million families rely on the program, and this order would boost food stamp benefits for a family of four by 15 percent, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese tells The New York Times. And while Biden has called for another round of $1,400 stimulus checks, this order would direct the IRS to ensure Americans are getting their $600 payments as well. Notably, the order will also let people claim unemployment benefits even if they quit their job because they feel unsafe working it during the pandemic, among other economic benefits aimed at low-income Americans.The second order meanwhile lays the groundwork for ensuring federal workers and contractors are paid at least $15 per hour and can access paid leave, CNN reports. It also undoes some of former President Donald Trump's orders that let a president hire and fire employees for political reasons and limited federal workers' bargaining rights.Biden has spent the first two days of his presidency issuing executive orders to combat Trump's policies on immigration, climate, the pandemic, and more.More stories from theweek.com 5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's COVID-19 push 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit 'No way' McConnell has had a post-Trump 'epiphany,' political scientist says

  • $1 billion U.S. Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs after record winless streak

    A billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot that has been building for four months will be up for grabs on Friday, available to whoever can beat the one-in-302 million odds. "We generally see a lot of the sales occur on the day of the drawings," Mega Millions spokesman Seth Elkin, of the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, said by telephone. The selection of the six numbers will be the 37th semi-weekly drawing since the last grand prize winner was picked on Sept. 15, the longest jackpot dry spell Mega Millions has ever had, Elkin said.

  • Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan air space for second day as tensions rise days into Biden term

    China ramped up its pressure on democratic Taiwan over the weekend, with an unusually large number of fighter jets approaching the island in a "test" for the new administration of US President Joe Biden. On Sunday, 12 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, along with a reconnaissance aircraft and two anti-submarine aircraft, Taiwan’s defence ministry said. A day earlier, China sent eight bomber planes capable of carrying nuclear weapons and four fighter jets to the same area to the southwest of the island, as well as one reconnaissance aircraft. On both occasions, Taiwan sent up aircraft, issued radio warnings to the Chinese aircraft, and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor their activity. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as part of its territory, and has been angered by a show of increased US support for Taiwan during Donald Trump’s administration. In recent months, China has carried out frequent, at times daily, incursions aimed at pressuring President Tsai Ing-wen’s government to accept Beijing’s demand that it recognise Taiwan as part of China. These incursions have usually consisted of just one or two reconnaissance planes in recent weeks, rather than the warplanes seen over the weekend.

  • Democrats make federal election standards a top priority

    Democrats plan to move quickly on one of the first bills of the new Congress, citing the need for federal election standards and other reforms to shore up the foundations of American democracy after a tumultuous post-election period and deadly riot at the Capitol. Absentee voting allowed for all or just voters with an excuse? Democrats, asserting constitutional authority to set the time, place and manner of federal elections, want national rules they say would make voting more uniform, accessible and fair across the nation.

  • Trump shuns ex-presidents club

    It's a club Donald Trump was never really interested in joining and certainly not so soon: the cadre of former commanders in chief who revere the presidency enough to put aside often bitter political differences and even join together in common cause.

  • 'He's biting me!': New York City woman's face bitten in street attack by group of men

    "I couldn't believe it, it was like an animal. That's the only way I can put it, it was like an animal," the woman said of the assault in Harlem.

  • ‘We’re a National Guard family’: Jill Biden visits Capitol troops with cookies after some were forced to stay in garage

    "The National Guard always holds a special place in the hearts of all the Bidens. So thank you,” Dr Biden says

  • Protests against Israeli PM Netanyahu continue nationwide

    Over a thousand protesters gathered in Jerusalem on Saturday for weekly demonstrations demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu step down over corruption charges, as smaller protests were staged at intersections and bridges across the country. The protests have taken place each week since last summer, primarily at a Jerusalem square near Netanyahu’s official residence, and continued despite lower turnout in the cold winter nights. In March, Israel will hold its fourth national election in less than two years, and Netanyahu is facing further challenges from defectors within his Likud party.