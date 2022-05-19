Sundry Photography / Getty Images

A retail giant that sells just about everything, Target has gained a cult following due to the popularity of its more than 45 private labels -- several of which are found in the grocery aisles. Loyal Target shoppers seek out brands like Archer Farms, Market Pantry, Good & Gather and Favorite Day for both their delicious offerings and low prices.

Chances are you live within reasonable driving distance of at least one of Target's 1,931 stores, so it's time to start exploring the grocery section -- if you haven't already. Whether you're hosting a summer barbecue or don't want to show up to a party empty-handed, you'll find a wide array of fun and affordable items lining the aisles.

Need a few ideas to get your shopping list started? Here's a look at 10 summer grocery deals at Target you don't want to miss.

Target

Favorite Day Blue Star Sugar Cookies

Essentially made for summer's patriotic holidays, Favorite Day Blue Star sugar cookies are a limited offering you can't miss. Despite its name, each box contains approximately 10 red, white and blue star cookies, ready to serve at your party.

Affordably priced -- 50 cents each -- these Americana-themed cookies will also keep you from having to turn your oven on during the warmest season of the year.

Target

Wine Cube 3-Liter Boxed Wine

Available in a variety of reds and whites, Target's Wine Cube is a party in a box.

Each Cube of this Target-owned brand contains the equivalent of four bottles of wine -- priced at essentially $4.50 each -- and stays fresh for up to four weeks after it's opened.

Target

Good & Gather Frozen Plant-Based Meatless Chick'n Tenders

Whether you're vegetarian, vegan or simply looking for an affordable Meatless Monday meal, you can't go wrong with Good & Gather Frozen Plant-Based Meatless Chick'n Tenders. This 10-ounce bag contains three servings of prepared plant-based chicken, making it easy to add to a dish like pasta or serve on its own.

Target

Archer Farms Bacon Cheddar Beef Patties

Not your average burger, treat your taste buds to Archer Farms Bacon Cheddar Beef Patties. Sold in a four-pack, these 80% lean beef patties are already prepared, so just unwrap the package and throw them on the grill.

At essentially $2 each, these burgers are cheaper than eating out at most places and would be a smart buy for a bigger group.

Target

Good & Gather Avocado Toast Chopped Salad Kit

A twist on the brunch favorite, the Good & Gather Avocado Toast Chopped Salad Kit contains green and red cabbage, kale, romaine lettuce, carrots, green onion, shredded white cheddar cheese, mini toasts, avocado and a packet of avocado ranch dressing. At $3.99, it's a fraction of the price of a restaurant salad, serving as a deliciously economical choice for a main course or a healthy side.

Target

Market Pantry Frozen Beef & Cheese Mini Tacos

Whether you're looking for party finger food or an afternoon snack, Market Pantry Frozen Beef & Cheese Mini Tacos have you covered. Cheap and easy to prepare, each 9.75-ounce package contains approximately three servings of tiny tacos that can be quickly heated in the oven or microwave.

Target

Good & Gather All Natural Charcuterie Trio

A delicious meat sampler, the Good & Gather All Natural Charcuterie Trio is perfect for sandwiches, charcuterie boards or as a pizza topping. Featuring Calabrese salami, prosciutto and capocollo, this 6-ounce package of goodness also has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and no added nitrites or nitrates, making it a wholesome and economic choice.

Target

Favorite Day Non-Dairy Vegan Oat-Based Peanut Frozen Dessert Bars

A dairy-free treat, Favorite Day Non-Dairy Vegan Oat-Based Peanut Frozen Dessert Bars are perfect for summer afternoons or a post-dinner indulgence. Made without artificial flavors, each box contains four bars with a peanut-flavored core, complete with a peanut-flavored swirl, chocolatey coating and crunchy peanut pieces.

Target

Good & Gather Mozzarella Mini String Cheese

Ideal for an appetizer tray at a party or a light summer afternoon snack, Good & Gather Mozzarella Mini String Cheese really hits the spot. This 6-ounce bag of low-moisture part-skim cheese is sure to become a staple in your refrigerator.

Each bag contains six servings, totaling just 47 cents each.

Target

Favorite Day Strawberry Margarita Mix

A fruity take on the classic, Favorite Day Strawberry Margarita Mix is naturally flavored and free of the eight major allergens. Add in your favorite tequila and ice or mix with sparkling water to enjoy a non-alcoholic drink.

Perfectly party-sized at 32-ounces, this is an easy and affordable way to serve a signature cocktail at your summer barbecue.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Summer Grocery Deals at Target