10 Surprising Truths About Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer’s disease tends to be well-known for its distinguishing symptom: memory loss. But there’s so much more to the condition that people may not realize until they or their loved one is faced with it. No two people with Alzheimer’s disease are exactly alike, and by better understanding the various symptoms and challenges they go through, loved ones can provide even better support and care.

We partnered with the Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative, led by Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, to ask our communities what they were most surprised to learn about Alzheimer’s after they or a loved one was diagnosed. Hopefully this information can help you in your own Alzheimer’s experience. What surprised you about Alzheimer’s disease? Share in the comments to help demystify this disease for others.

1. An Alzheimer’s diagnosis affects not just the patient, but the whole family.

When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, navigating “who’s doing what” in terms of care while incorporating the patient’s wishes can be tough. If you are the caregiver, you might not expect how emotionally and physically difficult it can be. It’s important to take care of yourself too, which will help you be a more empathetic and patient caregiver.

“My dad’s memory loss affected not just him,” Elizah P. said. “The hardest part was when my dad first got diagnosed, he only wanted me to know and not any of the other family members because he felt hurt and ashamed for having Alzheimer’s. … I never regretted being able to be there and take care of my dad.”

2. They may still remember things you wouldn’t expect.

Not all memories are created equal — every person has short-term memories as well as long-term memories. Alzheimer’s disease tends to affect short-term memories first, then long-term memories. So while a person may not remember how to get to their local store, for example, they may still remember the name of their favorite sports team or a childhood hobby.

“[I was surprised by] the things they do remember even right near the end. My grandpa always remembered his love of ballet,” Frances H. said.

3. One thing people with Alzheimer’s disease often remember is music.

While memories like family members’ names and processes for doing basic tasks fade away, music often stays. This is because areas of the brain linked to memories of music tend to remain unaffected by Alzheimer’s disease. As a result, music therapy may be recommended to help recall memories, engage the brain, connect with loved ones and manage stress.

“[I was surprised] that music/songs/hymns are retained for most of our life. Why is that?” Cindy N. said.

4. While Alzheimer’s disease can progress gradually, sometimes it advances quickly.

As time goes on, the disease does get worse; however, not everyone advances at the same rate. Some factors can cause a rapid progression include infection, reaction to medications, depression and additional neurological conditions.

“[I was surprised] how fast they [could] go downhill. My grandma had almost rapid onset Alzheimer’s after her last fall,” Allison M. said. “She spent months in the hospital before being transferred to a nursing home. She was vocal and knew family members for a year or two after. She regressed and couldn’t remember anyone’s name or relation to her.”

5. Alzheimer’s disease is one of several different types of dementia.

Dementia is actually an umbrella term for several different types of conditions that cause memory and cognitive decline. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common at 60 to 80 percent of cases, followed by vascular dementia. It can be difficult to distinguish between some of the different types of dementia because symptoms overlap, and there is no singular dementia “test.”

“[I was surprised] that there are different kinds and that you can’t clearly diagnose it,” Lesa B. said.

6. People with Alzheimer’s disease have a greater risk of seizures.

Ten to 26 percent of people with Alzheimer’s disease experience some form of seizure, according to research, and their risk of seizure is higher than the general population — two to six times higher. Scientists believe this is caused by the accumulation of the proteins in the brain that cause Alzheimer’s, which may also cause nerve cells to fire abnormally, resulting in seizures.