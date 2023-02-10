10 tasty hot drinks that'll warm you right up

hot drinks for winter

Winter can be frightful, with temperatures in some states going below zero. Luckily, the seasonal beverages, on the other hand, are just delightful! Think crackling fireplaces, your favorite books, snow falling gently outside your window and a hot drink warming your hands.

Are you in the mood yet? From hot drinks like cocoa and tea to spiked options like hot toddies and mulled wine, there’s a drink for everyone that wants to get into the cozy spirit of the season. We’ve also thrown in a few options for kicking your drinks up to the next level (hot cocoa bombs, we’re looking at you). If the winter weather has you chilled to your core, or you need a soothing way to unwind, these 10 winter drinks will warm you right up.

1. A hot toddy set

hot drinks for winter: hot toddy set

This hot toddy set from Oliver Pluff & Co. comes with two rich spice mixes––lemon ginger and orange clove. Simply brew and add bourbon for a cold-weather drink that will warm up your insides.

$40 at Oliver Pluff & Co

2. A wintery cup of tea

hot drinks for winter: The Republic of Tea teas

Try Republic of Tea's popular winter tea flavors for a warm treat. The flavors include Wintermint (a herbal tea), Tea of Good Tidings (a winter fruit blend), Cinnamon Vanilla, Peppermint Bark and Comfort and Joy (a spiced black tea).

$14 at Amazon

3. Or a wintery mug of Keurig coffee

hot drinks for winter: Keurig coffee

Coffee is an essential part of the winter season. Go for a seasonal coffee flavor from Keurig like Toasted Graham or Peppermint Mocha that'll keep you warm and caffeinated all season long. You can try a new blend each day. Other flavors include Toasted Marshmallow Mocha and Cinnamon Sugar Cookie. Yum.

From $18 at Keurig

4. A cocktail mix to bring Christmas back

hot drinks for winter: Cocktail mix

Missing the holidays? With a name like Christmas in a Cup, you can bring that holiday spirit back with this festive cocktail mixer from Williams Sonoma. Mix your favorite spirits with this blend of cranberry and pomegranate juice with aromatic tangerine and lime. For an extra festive touch, garnish with a skewer of fresh cranberries.

$16 at Williams Sonoma

5. A mulled wine kit

hot drinks for winter: mulled wine kit

This mulled wine kit from Harry & David comes with two bottles of red wine, crispy mandarin slices and a classic mulling spice blend of cinnamon, cloves, allspice and orange peel. Simply combine ingredients and warm to create a delicious and enticing drink.

$65 at Harry & David

6. A masala chai concentrate

hot drinks for winter: masala chai concentrate

Slow-brewed, organic and wild-grown black tea is blended with a mix of heady spices for an authentic chai. Simmer or pour over ice with equal parts milk for a creamy, spicy infusion.

$8 at World Market

7. A cup of Mexican hot chocolate

hot drinks for winter: Mexican hot chocolate

Mexican hot chocolate blends bitter dark cocoa with cinnamon and chili to create a taste that’s rich but less sweet than regular hot chocolate. This version from La Monarca Bakery combines fair-trade cacao with an exclusive recipe of spices.

$8 at La Monarca Bakery

8. Hot chocolate bombs

hot drinks for winter: hot chocolate bombs

What could make a cup of hot cocoa even better? These hot chocolate bombs from Tatums Sweets are the perfect addition. It comes in a set of four in milk chocolate, white chocolate and peppermint flavors, with pearl sugar toppings, caramel and marshmallows.

$18 at Etsy

9. Or Belgian hot chocolate spoons

hot drinks for winter: hot chocolate spoons

Use these Belgian hot chocolate spoons to mix in a little fun to your winter beverages. As you stir, the chocolate melts, adding flavor and fun. They come in a set of 12.

$40 at Amazon

10. Candy cane cocoa

hot drinks for winter: hot cocoa crunch

Sit and relax with a hot, rich cup of Candy Cane Crunch Cocoa from Hammonds. Rich dark chocolate is paired with fresh peppermint for a seasonal treat. Add whipped cream and sprinkles to take it up a notch. This comes in a set of two tins.

$16 at Hammonds

