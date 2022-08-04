10 Tech Stocks Gaining Value After Earnings

Fahad Ali Khan
·5 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks gaining value after earnings. If you want to see some other tech companies trading higher following their quarterly results, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks Gaining Value After Earnings.

Earnings reports from the tech sector continued this week, with most stocks beating expectations for their respective quarters. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) were among the notable tech companies that rose after releasing their financial results.

In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) and Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) also gained value following their upbeat quarterly performances. We will discuss the financial highlights and subsequent share-price movement of these companies in the remaining article.

10. Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 25

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) rose to a nearly one-month high on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after reporting solid sales for the second quarter. The provider of customer service software generated sales of $121.4 million in the quarter, representing a surge of 37 percent on a year-over-year basis.

In addition, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) reported an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than 8 cents per share in the same period of 2021. Analysts were looking for a loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $118.24 million.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) also issued its financial outlook for the third quarter. It expects an adjusted loss in the range of 7 - 5 cents per share and revenue between $124.5 - $126.5 million for the current quarter.

9. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) recently announced better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter along with an upbeat sales outlook. Alteryx stock skyrocketed over 19 percent on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, following the latest performance.

The Irvine-based tech firm reported an adjusted loss of 46 cents per share, narrower than analysts' average estimate for a loss of 60 cents per share. Revenue for the quarter jumped 50 percent versus last year to $180.6 million, while analysts expected Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post revenue of $161.02 million.

For the third quarter, Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) guided for revenue of $191 - $194 million, representing year-over-year growth of 55 - 57 percent. For the full year, the company projected revenue of $770 - $780 million, representing a surge of 44 - 45 percent over 2021.

Like Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX), Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) also rose after posting their earnings.

8. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 35

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) climbed to a nearly three-month high on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after the technological research and consulting firm easily surpassed financial expectations for the second quarter.

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share, up from $2.24 per share in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $1.377 billion, from $1.167 billion in the comparable period of 2022. The results exceeded the consensus of $2.13 per share for earnings and $1.32 billion for revenue.

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) also disclosed its segment-wise sales results. Its research revenue rose 13.9 percent to $1.14 billion, conferences revenue skyrocketed 95.1 percent to $114 million and consulting revenue jumped nearly 14 percent to $121 million in the quarter.

Separately, investment management firm Weitz Investment Management mentioned Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in its first-quarter 2022 investor letter, stating:

"We added a new position in Gartner (NYSE:IT) as tech-adjacent stocks continued their fall from grace during the quarter. Gartner is the leading provider of subscription-based research services to IT and business professionals (think C-suite executives, among others). The company has an attractive "create once, sell many times" business model that should sound familiar to long-time Fund investors. While Gartner does not scream "cheap" on current earnings, we are drawn to the company's durability, business momentum, and extended glide path of capital-light, double-digit revenue, and cash flow growth potential."

7. Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) jumped over 10 percent on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, following its second-quarter results. The Illinois-based company reported adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, in line with the expectations.

In addition, Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) posted revenue of $715 million, up 6.4 percent on a year-over-year basis and above expectations of $710.29 million. The Employer Solutions segment was the biggest sales driver, generating revenue of $614 million. In comparison, Professional Services revenue came in at $91 million, while Hosted Business revenue stood at $10 million in the quarter.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) also issued its financial outlook for 2022. It expects adjusted earnings in the range of 54 - 60 cents per share and revenue between $3.09 - $3.12 billion for the full year.

Like Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT), shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) also rose after their recent earnings.

6. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38

Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) rose for two straight days, gaining more than 16 percent, after delivering solid Q2 results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The travel technology company primarily benefitted from a surge in air bookings during the quarter.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) reported an adjusted loss of 25 cents per share, narrower than analysts' average estimate for a loss of 31 cents per share. Revenue for the quarter climbed 57 percent versus last year to $657.5 million, topping estimates of $649.7 million.

If we look at the performance of its flagship segments, travel solutions revenue jumped 60 percent to $599 million, distribution revenue skyrocketed 98 percent to $432 million and IT solutions revenue increased 8 percent to $168 million in the quarter.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) also raised its fiscal 2022 sales outlook to a range of $2.3 - $2.6 billion, from its previous guidance between $2.2 - $2.5 billion.

 

Click to continue reading and see 5 Tech Stocks Gaining Value After Earnings.

 

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Tech Stocks Gaining Value After Earnings is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me today are Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks chief executive officer; and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks chief financial officer. The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our second quarter 2022 performance and our financial outlook for our third quarter and the full year 2022.

  • Uber Technologies (UBER) Q2 Earnings Miss, Stock Up 3.2%

    Uber Technologies (UBER) second-quarter 2022 revenues increase year over year while earnings have declined.

  • Beloved Wendy's Menu Item is Going Away (Another Is Coming Back)

    It might only be "goodbye for now" as the fast-food chain usually brings fan favorites back.

  • Will 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Uber Stock Has More Room to Rise, Analysts Say. They Liked Its Earnings.

    The ride-hailing company reported a positive free cash flow for the first time. Adjusred Ebitda was higher than Wall Street had expected.

  • Texas LT Kelvin Banks reportedly looked impressive in first practice

    Kelvin Banks is a grown man.

  • Warner Bros. Will Not be Releasing 'Batgirl'

    Warner Bros. has officially canned the release of Batgirl. Said to have underperformed in a test...

  • Carvana Q2 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

    Over the last year, Carvana shares have been suffocated, losing nearly 90% in value.

  • McConnell dismisses claim he was ‘played’ on reconciliation bill

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) during an interview late Wednesday dismissed the notion that he and other Republicans were “played” on the Inflation Reduction Act negotiated by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). “There’s nothing we could’ve done to prevent the Democrats from doing a bill that only they…

  • Ping Identity Acquisition Spurs Big Stock Moves for Okta, ForgeRock

    Ping's acquisition comes at a 63% premium to Tuesday’s closing price. That has investors looking for other potential targets.

  • Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August

    In much of the world, it's time to try to beat the heat and stay cool, and for the stock market, it is typically a relatively sleepy period as earnings season winds down and many investment managers are enjoying vacations before the fall kicks into gear. It's a great time for investors to sit in the shade, take a look at their portfolios, and consider boosting their income by adding some new dividend stocks into the mix. Legendary investor Peter Lynch, who outperformed the broader market for years as the manager of Fidelity's Magellan Fund, championed the idea that investors should invest in what they know and buy stocks of companies that they encounter in their day-to-day lives.

  • Four keys to avoid a recession according to Mohamed El-Erian

    Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Adviser, joins Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer to discuss the Federal Reserve's role in the U.S. economy and four keys to avoiding a recession.

  • AMTD Digital stock loses more than half its value in 2 days, on more subdued trading

    Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. tumbled 38.1% in midday trading Thursday, and have now shed 59.4% in two days, after the recently public Hong Kong-based digital business developer made headlines with a 3,729% rocket ride amid a six-day win streak. Volume was just about 39,200 shares in recent trading, after the stock fell 34.5% on Wednesday on volume of 116,767 shares. During the attention-grabbing six-day win streak, the daily average volume was 1.15 million shares. And while AMTD Digital's stock h

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • A Really Bad Day Just Got Worse at This Silicon Valley Company

    Robinhood , the troubled brokerage that attracted the attention of Gen Z investors, can not catch a break and is laying off 23% of its employees. Things began with the company announcing it had been issued a multi-million dollar fine. CEO Vlad Tenev said the majority of the layoffs will occur for people working in the operations, marketing and program management departments, according to a blog post.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,