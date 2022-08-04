In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks gaining value after earnings. If you want to see some other tech companies trading higher following their quarterly results, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks Gaining Value After Earnings.

Earnings reports from the tech sector continued this week, with most stocks beating expectations for their respective quarters. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) were among the notable tech companies that rose after releasing their financial results.

In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) and Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) also gained value following their upbeat quarterly performances. We will discuss the financial highlights and subsequent share-price movement of these companies in the remaining article.

10. Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 25

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) rose to a nearly one-month high on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after reporting solid sales for the second quarter. The provider of customer service software generated sales of $121.4 million in the quarter, representing a surge of 37 percent on a year-over-year basis.

In addition, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) reported an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than 8 cents per share in the same period of 2021. Analysts were looking for a loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $118.24 million.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) also issued its financial outlook for the third quarter. It expects an adjusted loss in the range of 7 - 5 cents per share and revenue between $124.5 - $126.5 million for the current quarter.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) recently announced better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter along with an upbeat sales outlook. Alteryx stock skyrocketed over 19 percent on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, following the latest performance.

Story continues

The Irvine-based tech firm reported an adjusted loss of 46 cents per share, narrower than analysts' average estimate for a loss of 60 cents per share. Revenue for the quarter jumped 50 percent versus last year to $180.6 million, while analysts expected Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post revenue of $161.02 million.

For the third quarter, Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) guided for revenue of $191 - $194 million, representing year-over-year growth of 55 - 57 percent. For the full year, the company projected revenue of $770 - $780 million, representing a surge of 44 - 45 percent over 2021.

Like Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX), Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) also rose after posting their earnings.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 35

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) climbed to a nearly three-month high on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after the technological research and consulting firm easily surpassed financial expectations for the second quarter.

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share, up from $2.24 per share in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $1.377 billion, from $1.167 billion in the comparable period of 2022. The results exceeded the consensus of $2.13 per share for earnings and $1.32 billion for revenue.

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) also disclosed its segment-wise sales results. Its research revenue rose 13.9 percent to $1.14 billion, conferences revenue skyrocketed 95.1 percent to $114 million and consulting revenue jumped nearly 14 percent to $121 million in the quarter.

Separately, investment management firm Weitz Investment Management mentioned Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in its first-quarter 2022 investor letter, stating:

"We added a new position in Gartner (NYSE:IT) as tech-adjacent stocks continued their fall from grace during the quarter. Gartner is the leading provider of subscription-based research services to IT and business professionals (think C-suite executives, among others). The company has an attractive "create once, sell many times" business model that should sound familiar to long-time Fund investors. While Gartner does not scream "cheap" on current earnings, we are drawn to the company's durability, business momentum, and extended glide path of capital-light, double-digit revenue, and cash flow growth potential."

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) jumped over 10 percent on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, following its second-quarter results. The Illinois-based company reported adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, in line with the expectations.

In addition, Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) posted revenue of $715 million, up 6.4 percent on a year-over-year basis and above expectations of $710.29 million. The Employer Solutions segment was the biggest sales driver, generating revenue of $614 million. In comparison, Professional Services revenue came in at $91 million, while Hosted Business revenue stood at $10 million in the quarter.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) also issued its financial outlook for 2022. It expects adjusted earnings in the range of 54 - 60 cents per share and revenue between $3.09 - $3.12 billion for the full year.

Like Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT), shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) also rose after their recent earnings.

6. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38

Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) rose for two straight days, gaining more than 16 percent, after delivering solid Q2 results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The travel technology company primarily benefitted from a surge in air bookings during the quarter.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) reported an adjusted loss of 25 cents per share, narrower than analysts' average estimate for a loss of 31 cents per share. Revenue for the quarter climbed 57 percent versus last year to $657.5 million, topping estimates of $649.7 million.

If we look at the performance of its flagship segments, travel solutions revenue jumped 60 percent to $599 million, distribution revenue skyrocketed 98 percent to $432 million and IT solutions revenue increased 8 percent to $168 million in the quarter.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) also raised its fiscal 2022 sales outlook to a range of $2.3 - $2.6 billion, from its previous guidance between $2.2 - $2.5 billion.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Tech Stocks Gaining Value After Earnings.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Tech Stocks Gaining Value After Earnings is originally published on Insider Monkey.