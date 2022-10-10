10 teens, 6 guns, 42 bullets complicate Iowa murder trials

FILE - Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 7, 2022. From the start, the case stemming from a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy near a Des Moines high school has been among the most complex prosecutions ever in Iowa’s capital city, involving 10 teenagers, six guns and at least 42 fired bullets. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
DAVID PITT
·5 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — From the start, the case stemming from a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy near a Des Moines high school has been among the most complex prosecutions ever in Iowa's capital city, involving 10 teenagers, six guns and at least 42 fired bullets.

Plea agreements from several defendants have simplified things a bit, but as frequent hearings continue with trials likely beginning in March 2023, the cases remain tangled as attorneys try to shift blame over who fired the shots, who planned the killing and who was just along for the ride.

It all potentially amounts to a series of incredibly complicated trials, said Robert Rigg, a criminal defense lawyer and Drake University law school professor.

“You not only have to worry about what the state is doing, you also have to worry about what the seven other co-defendants are going to do because they could inadvertently get up there and say something very harmful to your case," Rigg said.

The charges all stem from a sunny but chilly day last March when 10 teens ages 14 to 18 climbed into three cars, armed with at least six guns and drove to a neighborhood near East High School, only a half mile from the Iowa Capitol. The specifics of their plan aren't clear, but police say the teens were out to settle a grudge and fired on Jose Lopez, his sister, one of her friends and two other teens standing on a sidewalk nearby.

The gunfire hit Lopez, his sister and their friend, killing Lopez and seriously injuring the girls.

Some of those arrested are believed to be involved in gangs, and Des Moines Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said the killing appeared to be another example of shootings among young people that arise from relatively trivial disputes.

“Rather than having a schoolyard fight or just avoiding that person, this is how they handle it,” he said.

Violent crime involving juvenile offenders is increasing nationally, according to U.S. Department of Justice data. The department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention tracks juvenile offenders and said in its most recent statistical briefing book that known juvenile offenders were involved in about 1,122 murders in the U.S. in 2020, representing about 8% of all known murder offenders.

Murders by juveniles acting alone increase by 30% in the preceding year, according to the agency’s 2020 report released in December 2021, the most recent available. Murders involving multiple juvenile offenders increased 65%.

Des Moines police charged the teens with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Eight of the suspects 16 or older were charged as adults, as required by state law for those accused of a forcible felony. The two younger suspects — 14 and 15 — are being prosecuted through the juvenile court system, and if convicted they likely would stay in state custody only until their 18th birthdays.

Court documents show that one of the adult defendants, Manuel Buezo, 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury on Oct. 5. He will be sentenced on May 30, and a plea agreement suggests he's facing a 20-year prison sentence.

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, has agreed to plead guilty to offenses that included being an accessory after the fact and providing a pistol to a person under 21. Though the charges carry penalties of up to four years in prison, court documents said prosecutors have agreed to recommend a suspended sentence and two years of probation. Sentencing is set for May 30.

Kevin Martinez, 16, has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He will be sentenced Nov. 21. The crimes carry prison sentences of up to 10 years each.

Henry Valladares Amaya, who turned 18 a few days after the shooting, also may enter a plea. A judge has set a plea hearing for Oct. 14. The charges he’s agreed to plead guilty to are not yet disclosed.

The first trial is planned Oct. 17 for Braulio Hernandez-Salas, 17, but his attorney asked a judge Friday to delay the trial because he is discussing a plea with prosecutors.

On March 6, defendants Octavio Lopez Sanchez, 17, and Daniel Hernandez, 18, are scheduled to be tried together, and Romeo Perdomo, 17, has trial set for April 10.

A document filed by Assistant Polk County Attorney James Hathaway in July said prosecutors have chosen to split up defendants into separate trials “in order to reduce the complexity and logistical difficulties in this case.”

One difficulty in prosecuting multiple defendants in such a shooting is proving whoh had a gun and fired it as the cars drove by. The attorneys for Daniel Hernandez said in a document filed July 1 that Hernandez and Amaya will be pointing the finger at each other. They said the trial will be unusually complex for a jury to sort out who were the shooters, who aided and abetted, and who shares liability for joint criminal conduct.

Rigg, the Drake law school professor, said he can’t recall another case that started out with eight defendants in a single homicide case. Each defendant adds a different set of facts complicating the trial for prosecutors and making it more difficult to keep it all clear in the minds of jurors.

Instructions the judge must read to jurors will be a nightmare, he said, because each defendant faces multiple charges, and many include lower-level offenses jurors could consider.

“The potential for a mistrial goes up each time you add a defendant and each time you add complicating factors such as evidence of other crimes,” Rigg said.

Recommended Stories

  • Muncie woman arrested in dealing heroin that caused fatal overdose

    Twig is accused of selling heroin to Robert Zachariah Combs-York, 27, before his fatal overdose at her home last Jan. 15.

  • Bail set for woman accused of starting mobile home fire in East Olympia

    She reportedly targeted her boyfriend.

  • Las Vegas stabbing suspect seen on video begging for job days before fatal attack

    Two killed and six injured near casino on strip

  • The spritz evolves from Italian aperitif to global cocktail

    A glowing sea of bright orange and red cocktails has become a common sight in bars and restaurants across Europe and beyond as the Italian-born spritz continues to find new fans. This wine-based cocktail was served as an aperitif in northeast Italy for decades, and drunk with cicchetti (Venetian tapas) across the neighborhood bars of Venice. The modern spritz consists of prosecco, digestive bitters and soda water.

  • Coroner identifies victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville bar

    The call came into dispatch around 5 p.m. of a reported stabbing at Mo's House in Evansville's arts district.

  • 5 things to know about Indigenous Peoples Day in the US

    About half of U.S. states will recognize the day on Oct. 10, while others still observe Columbus Day alone.

  • Kyle Larson added to candidate pool for Indianapolis 500

    NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has emerged as a candidate for an Indianapolis 500 ride and said Saturday he has permission from Hendrick Motorsports to run the iconic race if a deal can be completed. Larson told The Associated Press he's spoken to both team owner Rick Hendrick and vice chairman Jeff Gordon about his desire, and Hendrick's only caveat was that Larson not run the Indy 500 this season.

  • Nigeria’s $25 Billion Gas Line May Get Investment Nod Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment decision on a $25 billion gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco that could supply the fuel to Europe will be taken next year, the head of the West African nation’s state oil company said.The Nigerian National Petroleum Co. and Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines signed a memorandum of understanding last month that inched the long-gestating project closer to reality. The conduit is one of two such initiatives the NNPC is promoting in an effort to capita

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Colombia to keep fighting drugs, criminal groups amid drive for total peace

    Colombia's security forces will keep up their offensive against drug traffickers and illegal armed groups, even as President Gustavo Petro pushes for "total peace" in the Andean country, Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez told Reuters. Petro, who took office in August as Colombia's first left-wing president, has outlined plans to advance negotiations with guerrilla groups such as the National Liberation Army (ELN) and two dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who reject a 2016 peace deal with the government.

  • Charges dropped against teen shot by police officer while eating in his car outside McDonald’s

    District attorney now investigating as officer dismissed

  • Atletico confirm Griezmann signing from Barcelona

    Atletico Madrid confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign French striker Antoine Griezmann permanently from Barcelona, on a contract until 2026.

  • Oklahoma Sooners open as favorites at home against Kansas

    Despite their struggles in recent weeks, the Oklahoma Sooners open as favorites heading into their week seven matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.

  • Florida officer shoots ax-wielding man accused of trying to enter elementary school

    A man wielding a large ax was shot by police after allegedly trying to get inside a Florida elementary school on Friday.

  • School bus drivers help save 2-year-old in Michigan carjacking

    A 2-year-old boy has been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, thanks to the teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on the job last Tuesday when two parents flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan. “They screamed at me that somebody had stolen their car with their baby in it,” Skinner recounted to Grand Rapids ABC affiliate WZZM.

  • Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it 'terrorism'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of orchestrating what he called a terrorist attack on a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea, as he prepared to hold a meeting of his security council on Monday amid calls for reprisals. A blast on Saturday on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, a major supply route for Moscow's forces in southern Ukraine, prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim of responsibility.

  • Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

    Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing — the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers while they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township of Uthai Sawan, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye. Paweenuch was deeply asleep and covered by a blanket on the floor when the attacker burst through the front door and killed 22 of her classmates who lay around her — apparently missing her because he thought she was already dead, her mother Panomplai Srithong said.

  • Eye Opener: Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities

    Russia fires on civilian targets far from Ukraine's front lines after Ukraine bombed a key Russian supply line. Also, former DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone shares new secretly recorded audio of a meeting between police officers who were at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. All that and all that matters

  • 'Bucket list': White House garden tours prune a US divide

    There were the young women in fresh fall coats, a guy in a suit, hoodied parents with kids, all maneuvering for selfies with the White House south facade. Again and again, Secret Service agents rose to the challenge of the White House fall garden tour over the weekend, open to all comers with a free ticket: “Off the grass!" one agent in black uniform shouted, squaring his shoulders, not for the first time, not for the last. An estimated 30,000 people in all strolled through the White House's black metal gates on Saturday and Sunday, as the red-uniformed Marine Band, overlooking the South Lawn, played everyone through.

  • Full Maggie Haberman: ‘There is a bitterness around [Trump] and a quickness to anger’

    During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Senior New York Times Political Report Maggie Haberman, author of “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” says she believes former President Trump “understands how much legal jeopardy he’s in” over his classified document fight.