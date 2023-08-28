10 teens get into fight at metro Atlanta movie theater, prompting shutdown, Douglasville police say

A group of teens got into a fight at a metro Atlanta movie theater late Sunday afternoon, according to Douglasville police.

On Sunday, just after 5:30 p.m., a group of about 10 teenagers began to fight inside Arbor Place in Douglasville, according to police.

The Regal CInema Theater at the mall closed as a result of the fight.

Douglasville police arrested two people in relation to this fight.

Douglasville Police officers working at the mall made two arrests related to the fight. At some point a sign fell causing a loud noise, which resulted in people reporting gunshots.

It is unclear if any of the teens will be identified.

