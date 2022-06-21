10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

iStock.com

If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are always superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on, however, is that name brands will often be more expensive than comparable store brands.

Related: 10 Walmart Brands With the Best Bargains in May

More: 13 Best Items To Buy in Bulk at Sam's Club This Summer

According to various reports, store brands are commonly around 20%-25% cheaper than name brands, and these days -- with inflation the highest it's been in decades -- finding products you like that also reduce your grocery bill is like hitting the jackpot.

Walmart offers many of these products via its Great Value and Equate house brands. Not only are they cheaper than their name-brand counterparts, but they also have a standard of quality that compares to more expensive brands. Here are 10 items you should always buy at Walmart, according to experts.

bgwalker / iStock.com

Great Value Hazelnut Spread

"A 13-ounce jar of this Nutella knockoff is only $2.24; if you spring for the name-brand stuff, you'll pay at least $3.58 for the same amount," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews.

"They taste so similar that no one is likely to know you bought the store brand and not the fancier stuff," she added.

POLL: Have Gas Prices Affected Your Driving Habits?

Fortyforks / Shutterstock.com

Great Value Peanut Butter

"A 40-ounce jar of the store-brand lunch staple will cost $3.47; if you opt for the same amount of a name-brand like Jif, you'll be paying nearly twice as much for something that tastes basically the same," advised Ramhold.

Kevin Brine / Getty Images

Equate No-Metal Elastics

"These are a beauty standard that anyone with longer hair that's fond of ponytails should keep in their beauty tool kit," said Ramhold.

"A 15-pack of the name-brand Goody Ouchless elastics will cost you $2.34, or 16 cents per elastic. However, if you opt for the Equate brand, you'll only pay $1.74, which is about 12 cents per tie. You'll get the same quality at a fraction of the cost, which if you have a tendency to lose them makes this an even better buy."

Story continues

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Equate Cotton Swabs

"Grab a 500 count of these staples for around $2.12 compared to the $3.67 you'll spend on the name brand," Ramhold said. "There's no discernible difference between the store brand and name brand, so the Equate swabs should suffice just fine at a fraction of the cost."

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Equate Blonde & Silver Shampoo

"This formulation is meant to make sure blonde and silver hairs look their brightest, but they tend to be on the pricier side," said Ramhold. "Equate's version is only $4.77 for 16 fluid ounces. If you opt for the name-brand version by Clairol, you'll have to shell out $9.54 for the same benefits."

Sasha_Suzi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Great Value Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer

Janell Poulette of Saving You Dinero believes Great Value Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer is something you should always buy at Walmart. "This is my favorite coffee creamer," she said.

"It's the right sweetness for my morning coffee."

Great Value Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer is $3.68 for 32 ounces, whereas the Coffee-Mate brand of the same flavor and size is over $1 more at $4.76.

Shutterstock.com

Great Value Chocolate Chips

I bake a lot!" said Poulette. "[Walmart's] chocolate chips are much cheaper and just as delicious as the name brands."

No matter what type of chocolate baking chips you like to use -- semi-sweet or milk chocolate -- Walmart has them for a great price. A 12-ounce bag of Great Value Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips is $1.98, while the same size bag of Nestle Tollhouse Semi-Sweet Morsels is over 50 cents more at $2.48.

Chekyravaa / Shutterstock.com

Great Value Chewy Variety Pack Granola Bars

"My kids love to have access to granola bars for a quick snack, and they love the variety pack I can pick up at Walmart," said Poulette.

A 24-pack of Great Value Chewy Variety Pack Granola Bars is a mere $2.72 at Walmart, whereas a 24-pack of Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, 3 Flavor Variety Pack is over twice the price at $5.62.

Jiri Hera / Shutterstock.com

Great Value Salsa

"I love to throw a jar of salsa and chicken breasts into the crockpot for the easiest, kid-friendly meal. [Walmart's] salsa is perfect for this meal," Poulette said.

You can pick up a 24-ounce jar of Great Value Thick & Chunky Salsa for $1.98. In comparison, a 24-ounce jar of Pace Picante Sauce is $1 more at $2.98.

DUSAN ZIDAR / Shutterstock.com

Great Value Cooking Oil

"When we had a fish fry for Good Friday, I was asked to pick up a gallon of oil," said Poulette. "It was $7 versus $15 at my local grocery store, and they were both store brands."

To further price compare, a gallon of Great Value Canola Oil is $7.56 at Walmart, while a gallon of name-brand Wesson Canola Oil at Walmart is $10.12.

More From GOBankingRates

Photo disclaimer: Images are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart