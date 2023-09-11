10 things to do in the Canandaigua area this week

The calendar says summer. The hot temperatures outside say summer.

In terms of activities and events, it sure seems like summer is still here, even though homecomings, school sports and activities, fall festivals and the like are right around the corner.

Without further ado, here’s what’s happening this week.

1. Load up on spaghetti in Bloomfield

The Bloomfield Lions Club will be serving up spaghetti for dine in and takeout from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Veterans Park American Legion, 6910 Routes 5 and 20 Bloomfield. The cost is $10; $5 for 12 and under. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread and ice cream.

2. Learn how to compost in Canandaigua

The program, All About Composting, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua. The city of Canandaigua, in partnership with the Ontario County Department of Sustainability & Solid Waste Management and the library, are offering free backyard composting kits to residents upon completion of a one-hour educational course. This course will teach you the ins and outs of home composting and you will leave the class with your own kit. For details and to register for this or other library programs, visit woodlibrary.org or call 585-394-1381.

3. Susan B. Anthony, on trial

A street sign bearing the name Susan B. Anthony Lane is unveiled Tuesday outside the Ontario County Courthouse where famed Rochester suffragist Susan B. Anthony was tried and convicted for voting.

Benjamin Falter, director of education at the Ontario County Historical Society, will give a talk on the trial of Susan B. Anthony at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8. The program is part of the Farmington Historic Preservation Commission fall lecture series.

4. Celebrating the Erie Canal in Palmyra

Palmyra Canaltown Days will bring visitors to downtown Palmyra from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. The 54th annual event features food, live music, crafts, market square, grand parade (Saturday) 5K run/walk (Sunday), canal walks, annual car show (Saturday with Sunday rain date), historic museum tours, art show, horse-drawn wagon rides, pony rides, and more. Parking and attendance at the event are free, but no pets. Visit www.palmyracanaltowndays.org for more details.

5. Keep on truckin’ to Victor

Climb Aboard Victor will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 in the village of Victor. The second annual family-oriented event will host big truck exhibits, community groups, local vendors, food, live demos, and kids' games and activities. A sensory hour is planned from 9-10 a.m. Althouigh free, any donations will support community AED programs. For details, contact Drew Cusimano at 585-749-9235 or dcusimano@town-victor-ny.us.

6. Learn CPR in Canandaigua

A “Heartsaver” CPR/AED course will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Thompson Conference Center on the ground floor of F.F. Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St., Canandaigua. Canandaigua Emergency Squad personnel and Thompson nurses will provide instruction in both cardiopulmonary resuscitation and how to use an automated external defibrillator. The course is open to ages 12 and up, although anyone between the ages of 12 and 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is $25 per person – to cover the cost of the official certification card – and the class size is limited. To sign up, call Thompson’s Wellness Department at 585-396-6111.

7. Bike rodeo at Bristol Mountain

The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua is sponsoring a free bike rodeo from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Bristol Mountain, 5662 Route 64. The event includes equipment safety checks, basic bicycle safety skills, and bike decorating. An obstacle course will be featured to test the entrant’s skills after all stations are completed. The rodeo is among the events at Bristol Mountain’s Oktoberfest, which runs both Saturday and Sunday. Various activities, including chair lift rides, will be available during the festival, as well as music, food, vendors, and other activities.

8. Canandaigua native returns home for concert

Amy Lynn and The Honey Men will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, 20 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua. The ensemble includes Canandaigua native Alex Hamlin and blends soulful 1960s sounds, rock, and blues vibes. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at fhpac.org or at the venue's box office.

9. It's time for the Ionia Fall Festival

The 25th annual Ionia Fall Festival will be held Sept. 16, with coffee and doughnuts getting things started from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the chow hut from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A chicken barbecue starts at 11:30 a.m. and continues until sold out while the antique tractor parade starts at 1 p.m. All sorts of children's games and crafts, artisans, crafters and vendors, Scout demonstrations, and historical displays are planned, including cake wheel and coin toss and hayrides to the Wolk Observatory for tours. It's all happening on the grounds of Ionia United Methodist Church, 2120 Elton Road.

10. Meet the artist in Canandaigua

Meet Kathleen Quinn-Matus, whose works such as "Poppy" will be on exhibit at the Wood Library through Oct. 6, at the library from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Meet, and greet, artist Kathleen Quinn-Matus, who has an exhibit of her oversize floral paintings through Oct. 6 at Wood Library. The event is 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: 10 things to do in the Finger Lakes this week