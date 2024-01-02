These 10 things will completely transform how downtown Knoxville looks in 2024

While a new year seems like a great time to reset, news never stops, and some of downtown Knoxville's biggest storylines will continue into 2024.

New ones will pop up too − some, unexpected. But Knox News' persistent downtown reporting helps paint a picture of the changes that could be coming.

In a monumental 2023 for downtown Knoxville, we wrote about all the city's ups and downs. The iconic JFG sign went away, but the Sunsphere got a new paint job. OliBea closed, but SmashCity Knoxville replaced it. And while the city missed out on a pedestrian bridge grant, South Knoxville has continued to grow.

What will 2024 have in store? From changes regarding businesses to transportation to what is even considered "downtown," here's what to expect.

Smokies stadium will rise with nearby businesses

Construction continues in September 2023 to build a new multiuse baseball stadium on the outskirts of downtown Knoxville, just east of the Old City. The Tennessee Smokies plans to begin playing baseball at the new $114 million facility in spring 2025.

The $114 million stadium and the adjoining residential buildings just east of the Old City will continue taking shape next year as the Tennessee Smokies (set to become the Knoxville Smokies) eye opening day at the new facility in 2025.

It's looking more and more like a baseball stadium each day, as Knox News reported in October. And if you can't see it now, progress will be more evident in 2024.

As the project moves along, expect business growth to begin in the Old City where infrastructure is already in place.

Downtown developer Mark Heinz predicts 80% of buildings in the nearby Magnolia Warehouse District could be demolished over the next 10-15 years. In the meantime, businesses with an active use − bars, restaurants, bowling alleys, etc. − could begin taking over some of the ground-level spaces as the stadium progresses.

The Sunsphere will become even more of a Knoxville icon

The Sunsphere sits in view of the Great Smoky Mountains from the Mechanicsville neighborhood Nov. 16. Named for the skilled mechanics who brought the Industrial Revolution to the city, Mechanicsville is home to both Knoxville College and the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Love it or hate, the Sunsphere is Knoxville's icon. But for years, a visit to the top was an underwhelming experience.

That began changing in February 2022, when the structure reopened with a renovated observation deck and a $5 fee. Admission charges go into the Sunsphere Fund, which helped return the Sunsphere stalk to its original blue color this fall.

The fund will contribute to further improvements in 2024, including a third-floor visitors center. Once that's complete, Visit Knoxville will begin looking at how to permanently illuminate the Sunsphere at night.

A McClung Warehouses vision could begin forming

Knoxville residents provide their input regarding the forthcoming transformation of the former McClung Warehouses site. The Nov. 16 event at The Standard provided historical photos of the site, as well as redevelopment inspiration from other cities.

It feels like a long time coming for the former McClung Warehouses site, which has sat dormant for nearly a decade following two fires. The city is now looking at how to redevelop its roughly 3 acres of property along West Jackson Avenue.

City officials are still gathering public input, which the city will use to create a master plan. From there, the city expects to put out a request for proposals in the spring.

The RFP will give residents and developers a better idea of how the property could be developed. Rebekah Jane Justice, the city’s new chief of urban design and development, told Knox News it’s too early to say the exact type of development that could best transform the city-owned properties.

However, she said, redevelopment likely will happen through a mixed-use project that’s “heavy on the housing.”

Knoxville will experience a new food hall

While Knoxville welcomed its first food hall to downtown in 2021, the forthcoming Kern's Food Hall, pictured here, will be different from its predecessor in multiple ways. Located along Chapman Highway just south of downtown, the facility is planning for non-food vendors, performance spaces and a rooftop bar.

The Kern's Food Hall is supposed to open by the end of 2023, but the project has been delayed multiple times before. Whether or not developers hit their target date, 2024 should be when most Knoxvillians experience the new facility.

Knoxville welcomed its first food hall in November 2021. Marble City Market has faced ups and downs since then but continues to operate at 333 W. Depot Ave.

Kern's Food Hall will be different, namely because of its size and offerings, which include a distiller, a boutique and other non-food vendors. Plans also call for performance spaces and a rooftop bar.

While the Chapman Highway property is not technically downtown, it's close enough, especially considering the growth being encouraged along the city's corridors and the city's focus on the South Waterfront.

Downtown streets could become more pedestrian focused

Vols fans wave on the 400 block of Gay Street, open to only pedestrian traffic, in Knoxville, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. The city of Knoxville will determine the temporary pedestrian plaza's popularity in its consideration of a future permanent closure.

On select fall weekends, the city experimented with closing the 400 block of Gay Street to vehicles. While we're still waiting to hear how the experiment went, increasing pedestrian opportunities has been a priority for Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

While nothing is confirmed, the pedestrian experiment could become something more permanent. The question will be whether the 400 block is the best location − and whether open container is a possibility.

It's also worth noting experts say these pedestrian zones are most successful with activities, so a long-term plan should include more things to do.

Downtown Knoxville transit will change with KAT Reimagined

Trolleys as we know them now, buses designed as street cars, have been a part of downtown Knoxville since 1986. However, a true streetcar service did operate with tracks in Knoxville from the late 1800s until 1947.

Though many residents hate to see it, Knoxville's free trolleys are going away. The decision was made as part of KAT Reimagined, a cost-neutral overhaul of the Knoxville Area Transit system that was approved in July.

However, a downtown connector loop would help fill the void left by the trolleys' departure. The connector would run every 12 minutes and would operate "similar to what the green and blue (trolley routes) are doing today," according to the KAT Reimagined report.

While the new network has been determined, KAT staff is now ironing out the details regarding routes and schedules. KAT plans to implement its pan in August.

More focus will be on the South Knoxville waterfront

Suttree Landing Park is located just east of the Gay Street bridge across the Tennessee River from downtown Knoxville. On the west side of the bridge, the South Waterfront is primed for growth, with the expectation of a forthcoming pedestrian bridge connecting the area to the University of Tennessee campus across the river.

Planning for a pedestrian bridge connecting the South Waterfront and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville campus will continue into next year.

The city has accepted $20 million in state funds but missed out on a federal $25 million RAISE grant in 2023. The city plans to reapply in 2024.

The South Waterfront already is experiencing growth as this potential project looms and has room for more − with or without a pedestrian bridge.

Experts have identified dozens of ways the South Waterfront could grow over the next few years, including through the addition of hotels, restaurants and a "statement piece" akin to the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.

The Strip on Cumberland Avenue will continue to change

OK, 2024 is nothing special when it comes to Cumberland Avenue changes. They've been happening for years now, as the city keeps encouraging a more pedestrian-focused version of the Strip.

But the university thoroughfare will keep growing up next year − literally − as an entire block and more is replaced with multi-story apartments. Major demolition happened earlier this year, and construction is well underway.

The most substantial apartment development is Hub Knoxville, comprised of roughly 600 apartment units across two 10-story buildings and a seven-story building. Plans also call for around 30,000 square feet of retail space.

The 200 block of Gay Street will have new life

A rendering of Pier 865, an art piece being installed at Cradle of Country Music Park in the 200 block of Gay Street, hangs from a fence to separate pedestrians from construction workers building the base July 13.

Cradle of Country Music Park in the 200 block of Gay Street has been fenced off for months as crews work to install Pier 865.

The sculpture is the most expensive public art project in city history, and it will be unveiled when the park reopens in 2024.

The 200 block has long been considered a "missing tooth" in downtown Knoxville − a potential connector that's not doing much connecting between the city's core, the 100 block of Gay Street and the Old City.

Progress should also continue across the street from the park in 2024, as Hatcher-Hill Properties works to build Lone Tree Pass, a multiuse project he describes as "akin to Market Square."

Downtown Knoxville will continue expanding into nearby neighborhoods

The outdoor area at Yee-Haw Brewing Co. was designed to host free shows, as well as touring acts large enough to play the Bijou Theatre. The brewery is located just north of downtown, whose colloquial boundaries continue to evolve as the city grows.

Though official downtown boundaries have not changed, the colloquial definition of downtown continues to evolve.

It wasn't long ago downtown obviously stopped at the Gay Street bridge to the south and at Magnolia Avenue to the north. However, growth along the city's corridors has changed that.

With the addition of apartments on Blount Avenue, the Sevier Avenue business community south of downtown no longer feels like an urban island. With the growth of Emory Place, the same applies to the areas north of downtown near the intersection of Central Street and Broadway − even up to Happy Holler.

These areas and other downtown-adjacent neighborhoods are primed for even more growth, which Knoxville should expect to see in 2024.

Ryan Wilusz is a downtown growth and development reporter. Phone 865-317-5138. Email ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com. Instagram @knoxscruff.

