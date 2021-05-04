19 Things You Didn't Know About Mother's Day

  • <p>Mother's Day is always the second Sunday in May, which means it's on a different date each year. This year it falls on May 9, but next year it will be on a different day in May.</p>
  • <p>The <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/01/14/462816458/average-age-of-first-time-moms-keeps-climbing-in-the-u-s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:average age for first time mothers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">average age for first time mothers</a> has gone up over the last decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 2000, the average age was 24.9 years old; in <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_13-508.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2018 it was 26.9" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2018 it was 26.9</a>.</p>
  • <p>Mother's Day is a pretty popular day to ditch the kitchen and eat out. In 2018, around <a href="https://www.northjersey.com/story/life/food/2019/05/09/mothers-day-might-be-the-worst-day-to-dine-out-all-year/3520391002/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:87 million adults went to restaurants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">87 million adults went to restaurants</a> to eat, according to data from the National Restaurant Association. While dining options are likely to be limited this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Mother's Day is the perfect time to order pick-up from a local restaurant, or donate to organizations <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g35139495/black-owned-restaurants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:helping businesses and restaurant owners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">helping businesses and restaurant owners</a> navigate these difficult times. </p>
  • <p>Since Mother's Day always falls on a Sunday, attending church services is a popular activity among families. In fact, in a LifeWay Research poll asking pastors about the highest attendance Sundays throughout the year, <a href="https://lifewayresearch.com/2012/05/11/mothers-day-church-attendance-third-among-holidays-fathers-day-last/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother’s Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother’s Day</a> ranked third behind Easter and Christmas.</p>
  • <p>Ancient myths allude to the fact that <a href="https://greekreporter.com/2020/05/09/celebration-of-mothers-day-in-ancient-greece/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greeks and Romans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Greeks and Romans</a> celebrated Mother's Day by honoring Goddess Cybele, personifying Great Mother Earth and Goddess of fertility, and Rhea, mother of the Gods.</p>
  • <p>Social activist Julia Ward Howe first brought the idea of Mother's Day to the United States after the Civil War, but Howe's version was much different from the flowers-and-hugs version we know today. Howe wrote the <a href="https://www.plough.com/en/topics/culture/holidays/mothers-day/the-original-mother-s-day-proclamation" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day Proclamation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day Proclamation</a> and envisioned a Mother's Day for Peace, in which women would protest against war. Some groups still observe the holiday in this manner, one of the most famous being a huge crowd of women who gathered outside the Lawrence Livermore Library at the University of California in 1982 to protest nuclear weapons.</p>
  • <p>The current version of <a href="https://www.today.com/parents/meet-anna-jarvis-founder-fighter-mother-s-day-t110796" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day was started by Anna Jarvis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day was started by Anna Jarvis</a> in the early 1900s, according to Today. Jarvis got Congress to recognize the holiday, founded the Mother's Day International Association and even trademarked the phrase "Mother's Day." Jarvis was inspired by her own mother, who had called for "Mothers Work Days" to improve conditions for soldiers on both sides during the Civil War.</p>
  • <p>After he was persuaded by Anna Jarvis, President Woodrow Wilson officially declared that the second Sunday of every May would be Mother’s Day. In his <a href="https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/woodrow-wilson-proclaims-the-first-mothers-day-holiday" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first Mother’s Day proclamation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first Mother’s Day proclamation</a>, Wilson stated that the holiday offered a chance to “[publicly express] our love and reverence for the mothers of our country,” according to History.com.</p>
  • <p>Less than a decade after she fought so hard to make it happen, <a href="https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/30659/founder-mothers-day-later-fought-have-it-abolished" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anna Jarvis ended up despising the holiday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anna Jarvis ended up despising the holiday</a> she helped popularize, according to Mental Floss. She spoke out vehemently over the commercialization of Mother's Day, called for its demise and was arrested during one of her protests in 1948.</p>
  • <p>Other countries celebrate their own versions of Mother's Day. The UK has <a href="https://yesterday.uktv.co.uk/blogs/article/mothering-sunday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mothering Sunday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mothering Sunday</a>, which dates back to the 16th century and is observed on the fourth Sunday after Lent. Japan has its celebration of the <a href="http://www.fundootimes.com/festivals/japan-mothers-day.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Empress Kojun's birthday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Empress Kojun's birthday</a>, which has become just as commercialized as the American Mother's Day. And <a href="http://www.surinenglish.com/lifestyle/201712/08/first-feast-immaculate-conception-20171207203859-v.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spain and Portugal celebrate on December 8" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Spain and Portugal celebrate on December 8</a> by honoring both the Virgin Mary and their own moms.</p>
  • <p>Florists might hawk huge Mother's Day bouquets with exotic blooms and designer names, but the traditional gift is a single, simple carnation. </p><p>Also interesting to note: A research study decoded <a href="https://aboutflowers.com/quick-links/health-benefits-research/home-ecology-of-flowers-study/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:why moms love getting flowers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">why moms love getting flowers</a> so much. The study, conducted by Nancy Etcoff, Ph.D., of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, concluded that flowers affect human behavior, making people feel more compassionate toward others and happier in general when fresh-cut blooms are around.</p>
  • <p>According to the most recent info (a Pew Research survey from 2014), there are about <a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2014/05/09/5-questions-and-answers-about-american-moms-today/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:85 million mothers in the United States" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">85 million mothers in the United States</a>.</p>
  • <p>A 2010 survey from Reuters found that <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mothers-survey-idUSTRE64611R20100507" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day is the most popular day for phone calls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day is the most popular day for phone calls</a>. Additionally, <a href="https://deadline.com/2020/05/verizon-says-mothers-day-calls-increased-13-and-texts-25-due-to-covid-19-1202931580/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Verizon reported seeing a 13 percent increase in voice calls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Verizon reported seeing a 13 percent increase in voice calls</a> on Mother’s Day last year (compared to a typical Sunday).</p>
  • <p>In 2020, the National Retail Federation expected Americans to <a href="https://nrf.com/insights/holiday-and-seasonal-trends/mothers-day/mothers-day-data-center" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spend almost $27 billion on Mother's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spend almost $27 billion on Mother's Day</a> gifts.</p>
  • <p>A<a href="https://today.yougov.com/topics/arts/survey-results/daily/2019/05/23/f1369/3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2019 YouGov poll" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> 2019 YouGov poll</a> found that 33 percent of Americans say they tend to spend more money on Mother’s Day gifts and celebrations, while just 6 percent said they usually spend more for Father’s Day. </p>
  • <p>The job of a mother is never done. It's a 24/7 , 365-day commitment, and the ongoing pandemic has highlighted just how much is expected of moms (often with little-to-no outside support, especially for working moms of color). According to research from Salary.com, <a href="https://www.salary.com/articles/stay-at-home-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stay-at-home moms should, in theory, make $162,581 a year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stay-at-home moms should, in theory, make $162,581 a year</a>.</p>
  • <p>According to Pew Research Center data from 2017, about <a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2019/05/08/facts-about-u-s-mothers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one in four, or roughly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">one in four, or roughly </a><a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2019/05/08/facts-about-u-s-mothers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:24 percent of, mothers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">24 percent of, mothers</a> in the US are raising kids without a spouse or partner.</p>
  • <p>According to Hallmark, <a href="https://corporate.hallmark.com/holidays-occasions/mothers-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother’s Day is the third-largest card-sending holiday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother’s Day is the third-largest card-sending holiday</a> in the United States — about 113 million cards are exchanged each year.</p>
  <p>According to a 2015 survey from Pew Research Center, <a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2015/12/17/parenting-in-america/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:58 percent of moms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">58 percent of moms</a> say that being a parent is "extremely important" to their overall identity.</p>
