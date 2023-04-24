10 things Filipinos can't live without

[Source]

There are some things that most Filipinos can't really live without.

For instance, whether rich or poor, it's nearly impossible for most Filipinos to live comfortably in their homes without wearing their damit pambahay (casual clothes worn inside the house). Others might also find it boring going to a fiesta without hearing their uncles and aunties belting out tunes on karaoke machines (or videoke, as some in the Philippines may call it).

From mangos to the life-giving lumpia, here are 10 things Filipinos most definitely can’t live without.

Tsinelas (flip-flops)

Filipinos love wearing flip-flops, also called tsinelas, both indoors and outdoors. This footwear is one of the essential parts of our pambahay getup.

Maggi Savor, banana ketchup, toyo (soy sauce) or any other local condiments, for that matter

Because eating fried fish without Maggi Savor or Spam and egg without banana ketchup is like munching on a handful of Sahara Desert sand. It’s dry, bland and boring.

Rice and, by extension, rice cookers

To say that rice is essential for a proper Filipino meal is an understatement. Rice has become so ingrained into our culture that we consume it the moment we’re able to tackle solid foods as toddlers.

Also, for convenience purposes, a rice cooker is just as important as the rice itself. But please, no matter what, don’t use a colander.

A hot roll (or several) of lumpia

Lumpia, also known as lumpiang Shanghai, are derived from Chinese spring rolls. These fried Filipino rolls with ground pork and vegetables are one of the many comfort foods for Filipinos in the Philippines and those living overseas.

Lumpia cravings should not come as a surprise since the iconic Filipino food is considered by many to be the best Southeast Asian street food and one of the world’s best street foods.

Philippine mangos

Anyone who has tried a Philippine mango know that we Filipinos are not joking when we proudly say that the mangos in our country are to die for.

Take The Boyz member Sunwoo’s reaction after trying the fruit for the first time as an example.

Karaoke machines

It's a well-known fact that Filipinos love to sing — a Filipino birthday party, or any celebration for that matter, would not be complete without a karaoke machine.

Walis tambo (broom)

Nothing screams "Filipino" more than the traditional walis tambo, a staple of Filipino households around the world.

Filipino honorifics

Filipinos are taught to show respect to their elders, a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation.

Besides the honoring gesture known as “mano” or “pagmamano,” Filipinos also use honorifics as a sign of respect, such as “po” and “opo” when speaking to their elders and “ate/kuya” (big sister/brother) or “tito/tita” (uncle/auntie) when addressing someone older than them (no matter whether they are related by blood or not).

Family

It may sound like a cliché, but it’s difficult for some Filipinos to be apart from their families, especially for longer periods. Besides singing, Filipinos are also known for having strong traditional family values, a trait taught to us since childhood.

Handheld bidets or the tabo (water dipper)

Since it is important for many Filipinos to maintain cleanliness in their nether region, most especially after going No. 2, handheld bidets and the tabo (water dipper) are must-haves in every household in the Philippines.

Special mention: religious items

Some Filipinos may find it difficult or even imagine living their life without religion or faith. This comes as no surprise, considering that the Philippines is regarded as one of the most religious countries in both Asia and the world.