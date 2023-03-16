10 things to help you get back on track after daylight savings

Shop the top ten products you can buy to get you back on track during Daylight Savings Time.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Sleep Week is here, and it's the perfect time to put your sleep health at the forefront. With daylight savings time disrupting our sleep schedules and throwing our circadian rhythms off balance, it can be hard to get back in the swing of things. Since we lost an hour, you may find yourself noticeably more tired upon waking up each morning. Thankfully, there's a great selection of products you can invest in to get yourself back on track.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

Many retailers are offering Sleep Week deals on mattresses, pillows and more to help improve your sleep experience. We've rounded up the top ten products you can invest in this Sleep Week to readjust your sleep schedule during Daylight Savings Time.

1. Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light

The Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light is a great tool to wake up feeling more refreshed during Daylight Savings Time.

Sunrise alarm clocks are a great way to get your circadian rhythm back on track once the clocks change to get you feeling refreshed when waking up each morning. The Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light is the best sunrise alarm clock we've tested. It creates a realistic sunrise and sunset and also offers soothing nature sounds and an intuitive interface.

From $180 at Amazon

2. The Gravity Blanket

The Gravity Blanket provides high-quality and comfort, making it our favorite weighted blanket.

Weighted blankets are a great way to relax and ease into sleep at the end of a long day. They put pressure on your body which helps create a calming effect. The Gravity Blanket is our favorite weighted blanket of 2023. It's long-lasting, easy to clean and distributes weight evenly.

$200 at Gravity

3. Adaptive Sound Sound + Sleep

The Adaptive Sound Sound + Sleep machine completely blocks out unwanted noise during sleep.

A sound machine is a good investment for light sleepers who want to block out unwanted noise when they sleep. The Adaptive Sound Sound + Sleep machine is our favorite sound machine of 2023. It outperformed all other sound machines we tested by completely blocking out noise. It also has an adaptive setting that automatically adjusts sound.

Story continues

From $90 at Amazon

4. Technivorm Moccamaster KBG

The Technivorm Moccamaster KBG is the perfect coffee maker to get your caffeine boost every morning.

It's no secret that drinking coffee is an effective way to feel more awake in the morning. If you're a coffee lover and looking to save money by making coffee at home, then you should consider the Technivorm Moccamaster KBG, which is our favorite coffee maker. It brews great-tasting coffee fast while always maintaining a temperature between 175ºF and 185ºF.

From $340 at Williams-Sonoma

5. Sunbeam Velvet Plush Cozy Feet Heated Blanket

The Sunbeam Cozy Feet Heated Blanket is the best electric blanket to keep you warm during sleep.

Heated blankets are a great way to say warm and cozy in bed, especially in the winter, making it easier to fall asleep comfortably. The Sunbeam Velvet Plush Cozy Feet Heated Blanket is the best electric blanket we've tested. It offers consistent heating, ultra-soft fabric and independently controlled heat zones to keep your feet warm.

From $78 at Amazon

6. Withings Sleep Tracking Mat

The Withings Sleep Tracking Mat allows you to accurately track your sleep activity over time.

Another unique product to help you sleep well through the night during daylight savings time is the Withings Sleep Tracking Mat, which can be placed underneath your mattress. It offers advanced sleep cycle analysis, heart rate tracking, and snore and breathing disturbances detection. It also has other smart features to help tailor your sleep experience.

$130 at Best Buy

7. Soundcore Sleep A10 Earbuds

The Soundcore Sleep A10 Earbuds will help drown out noise while remaining comfortably in your ear during sleep.

Sleep earbuds are helpful for those who struggle to sleep through the night because of their snoring partners. The Soundcore Sleep A10 Earbuds feature a 4-Point Noise Masking system that combines with noise-canceling capabilities to block out unwanted nighttime noise. They're also small and extremely lightweight, which allows them to comfortably stay in your ears all night.

$130 at Best Buy

8. ChiliSleep Cube

The ChiliSleep Cube includes a temperature-controlled mattress pad to help ease you into sleep.

A temperature-controlled mattress pad is a neat accessory for those who struggle to find the perfect sleeping temperature at night. The ChiliSleep Cube is a sleep system that has a reversible hydro-powered mattress pad, thermal regulating control units and a remote that allow you to control the temperature of the mattress pad. The system operates between 55ºF and 115ºF and uses water to help enhance your sleep, and it even includes a 6-month supply of cleaning solution.

$879 at Best Buy

9. MZOO Sleep Mask

The MZOO Sleep Mask blocks out light without applying unwanted pressure on your eyes.

If you're sensitive to light and need complete darkness in order to fall asleep, then a good-quality sleep mask will probably help you get your sleep schedule back on track. The MZOO Sleep Mask is our favorite sleep mask. It blocks out light entirely without applying pressure on your eyeballs, allowing you to sleep comfortably throughout the night.

$17 at Amazon

10. Therabody Smart Goggles

The Therabody Smart Goggles relieve headaches and eye strain while calming your mind and body before bed.

If a standard eye mask isn't quite enough to put you to sleep, then you should try out the Therabody Smart Goggles, which are for both daytime and nighttime use. They can be worn during the day to help soothe facial tension and headaches and at night they provide extra relaxation to ease you into sleep. They're great to slip on after a day of extended screen time because of their ability to relieve eye strain. The goggles can also pair with your phone to use SmartRelax mode, which measures your heart rate and personalizes your experience.

$199 at Best Buy

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sleep Week 2023: Products to get back on track for daylight savings