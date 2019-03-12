10 Things to Know for Today

Mourners attend a memorial service held by an association of Ethiopian airline pilots, at which framed photographs of seven crew members were on display, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, March 11, 2019. Authorities in Ethiopia, China and Indonesia grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft Monday following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner that killed 157 people, and investigators found the flight recorders from the field where the plane went down. (AP Photo/Samuel Habtab)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FAA JOINS ETHIOPIA CRASH PROBE

U.S. aviation experts join the investigation into the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner, as a growing number of airlines and countries ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

2. TRUMP'S CAMPAIGN AGENDA FOUND IN NEW BUDGET

His budget for the next fiscal year focuses on deep spending cuts and pushing more money toward his long-promised wall, improving veterans' care and combating opioid abuse.

3. US WITHDRAWING EMBASSY PERSONNEL FROM VENEZUELA

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces the decision as the South American nation struggles to restore electricity and a political crisis deepens.

4. BREXIT FACES KEY TEST

Britain's prime minister is facing continued opposition to her EU divorce deal despite "legally binding" changes that she hopes will win parliamentary support for the agreement.

5. WHERE VIOLENCE STILL RAGES

In northwestern Syria, where dozens have been killed over the past three weeks and tens of thousands more displaced, imperiling a truce between Turkey and Russia.

6. NEW MEXICO MULLS STATE-RUN POT SHOPS

Legislators broker a bill that would set up government-operated marijuana stores and subsidize medical cannabis for the poor.

7. STAKES UNUSUALLY HIGH IN SLEEPY STATE BALLOT

A special state Senate election in Iowa is gaining national attention as presidential hopefuls try to help a fellow Democrat win.

8. EXPLORATION MISSION OFF SEYCHELLES MAKES HISTORY

A scientific mission to document changes taking place beneath the Indian Ocean broadcasts its first live, TV-quality video transmission from a two-person submersible.

9. MMA STAR CONOR MCGREGOR ARRESTED IN FLORIDA

The popular fighter was detained in Miami Beach for stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo, authorities say.

10. WESTBROOK HAS VERBAL ALTERCATION WITH JAZZ FANS

The Oklahoma City star got into a heated verbal altercation with a fan and the man's wife during second-quarter action in Utah.