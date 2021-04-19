10 things you need to know today: April 19, 2021

Harold Maass
·7 min read
1.

Mass shootings in Austin, Texas, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, left at least six people dead on Sunday. Police, including SWAT teams, swarmed the parking lot of an apartment complex in Austin after gunfire left two women and a man dead shortly before noon. Authorities launched a manhunt for the suspect, identified by police as ex-sheriff's deputy Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, who spent 16 days in jail last June before posting $50,000 bail after being charged with sexual assault of a child. In Kenosha, the suspect reportedly was asked to leave a bar and returned with a gun, firing shots inside and outside the tavern, killing three people. Peter Ploskee, who lives near the bar, said he heard gunfire and looked out the window to see "people running from the bar in every direction." [USA Today, The Associated Press]

2.

The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd nears its conclusion on Monday with closing arguments by prosecutors and Chauvin's defense. Forty-five witnesses testified in the two-week trial over whether Chauvin caused Floyd's death by pressing his knee into the unarmed Black man's neck for nine minutes. Chauvin's lawyers argued that Floyd, who was detained last year on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store, died from underlying health problems and drug use. Carolyn Grose, a Mitchell Hamline School of Law professor, said the closing arguments in the case, which triggered widespread protests against police brutality, are "where you tell the whole story without interruption." [Star Tribune]

3.

Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats on Sunday in an escalating diplomatic clash with the Czech Republic. Moscow was retaliating for Czech allegations that two Russian spies suspected of the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian agent in the United Kingdom were behind an earlier explosion that killed two people at a Czech ammunition depot. On Saturday, Prague gave 18 Russian diplomats 72 hours to leave the country. Moscow gave the Czech diplomats 24 hours to go home. The poisoning case in the English city of Salisbury prompted intense criticism against Moscow. Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were sickened by exposure to the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. They survived, but a member of the public died. [Reuters]

4.

Half of U.S. adults have been injected with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday. In all, 50.4 percent of the adult population has received one shot, and 32.5 percent have been fully vaccinated. The latest milestone in the federal government's vaccination campaign now includes a mounting push to win over skeptical people who are reluctant to get a vaccine. The U.S. vaccination rate of 61.6 doses administered per 100 people falls behind world leader Israel, as well as the United Arab Emirates, Chile, and the United Kingdom, the online research site Our World in Data reported. [The Associated Press]

5.

Russian opposition groups on Sunday called for large-scale protests after people close to leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny say he is near death after a nearly three-week hunger strike. The United States has warned Russia "will be held accountable" if the jailed Navalny dies. Navalny's deteriorating health has intensified the standoff between the opposition and Russian President Vladimir Putin. A day earlier, a medical trade union linked to Navalny, who nearly died after a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin last August, said tests provided by Navalny's lawyer showed him to be at risk of imminent kidney failure. The Kremlin didn't immediately comment on Navalny's health, the planned protests, or the Biden administration's warning of consequences if Navalny doesn't recover. [The Wall Street Journal]

6.

Former President George W. Bush on Sunday urged Congress to drop "harsh rhetoric" on immigration and "set a tone that is more respectful." "Please put aside trying to score political points on either side," Bush told Norah O'Donnell on CBS Sunday Morning. "I hope I can help set a tone that is more respectful about the immigrant, which may lead to reform of the system." Bush's plea came as President Biden and Republicans in Congress clash over immigration reform and a new wave of migrants trying to enter the United States over the southern border. Bush, a former Texas governor, said he was lobbying his fellow Republicans to help create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented migrants already living in the U.S. He added that he was disappointed he could not pass meaningful immigration reform when he was in the White House. [CNN]

7.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a top Republican, said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday that an infrastructure bill with an $800 billion price tag "could pass" with Republican support. President Biden has proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that would upgrade roads and bridges; invest in manufacturing and workforce development; and fund care for senior citizens and disabled Americans. On Monday, Biden will meet with lawmakers to discuss his proposal. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) was also on Fox News Sunday, and said he hopes members of both parties will "roll up our sleeves and sit down and find ways that we can support to make these critically needed investments." Some Republicans have criticized Biden's plan, saying it includes things they don't consider infrastructure, and a corporate tax hike they oppose. [The Wall Street Journal]

8.

A train derailed in Egypt on Sunday while traveling from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura, killing 11 people and injuring 98 more, the country's health ministry said in a statement. Egyptian National Railways said the cause of the accident was under investigation. It took 50 ambulances to get victims to the three nearest provincial hospitals. The accident was the latest in a series of railway disasters in Egypt, including a collision of two trains in March that left at least 20 people dead and nearly 200 injured. Another partial derailment earlier this month left 15 people injured. Egyptian transportation minister Kamel El-Wazir, a former army general, has resisted calls to resign. [Reuters]

9.

Bitcoin prices plunged over the weekend, falling as much as 19.5 percent from last week's record high above $64,800. Bitcoin dropped as low as $52,148.98 early Sunday before climbing back above $55,700, according to CoinDesk. Other cryptocurrencies, including ether and dogecoin, also fell sharply. Ether, the second biggest digital currency by market value, fell by as much as 18 percent on Sunday after it, too, reached record highs last week. Last week's gains came after the success of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase's market debut, which marked a milestone in the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies as an investment and form of payment. The weekend's slump followed an unverified report via Twitter that the Treasury Department was preparing to crack down on money laundering using cryptocurrency. [CNBC]

10.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Sunday that she would not implement new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in response to spiking infections because Republicans sued her last year, calling such moves unconstitutional. Public health experts, including top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, have called for a new shutdown in Michigan to fight the latest surge. "I have been sued by my legislature. I have lost in a Republican-controlled Supreme Court," Whitmer said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press. "I don't have all of the exact same tools [that I had 15 months ago]." Whitmer said the state's fate now depends on whether everyone will do their part to help curb infections. "We're imploring people to take this seriously, mask up, get tested," she said. [The Hill]

Recommended Stories

  • Delegate: Progress in Iran nuclear talks but end 'far away'

    High-level talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are moving ahead with experts working on drafting proposals this week, but a solution remains “far away,” Russia's delegate said Monday. The U.S. unilaterally left the agreement, which promises Iran economic incentives in return for curbs on its nuclear program, in 2018 under then President Donald Trump, who said it needed to be renegotiated and imposed crippling sanctions. In response, Iran has steadily been violating the restrictions set by the deal, by enriching uranium far past the purity allowed and stockpiling vastly larger quantities, in a thus-far unsuccessful effort to force the other countries involved to provide economic relief that would offset the American sanctions.

  • NASA Helicopter Makes First Powered Flight on Another Planet

    NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter made history on April 19, the agency said, by being the first craft to achieve “controlled, powered flight on a planet beyond Earth.”Video from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory shows the team there cheering as visuals from the Perseverance Rover show the craft in flight.Project manager MiMi Aung called it “our Wright brothers moment”. Credit: NASA via Storyful

  • Raleigh vigil turns to street protest on third night of rallies against police violence

    About 300 people attended a vigil for Daunte Wright on Sunday night. Part of the crowd then marched through downtown Raleigh. Police made some arrests.

  • Don't Miss Out on Funding Your Child's Roth IRA for 2020

    It's called the Roth IRA (individual retirement account) and it could be key to helping your child become a millionaire before retirement. Here's a breakdown of how the Roth IRA works and how you can put your child on the fast track to retirement success by making a contribution on their behalf for 2020. The Roth IRA is one of the most attractive accounts on the planet, giving savers built-in benefits they can use throughout their lifetime.

  • Mortgage scheme launched for 5% deposits

    First-time buyers will get cheaper deals if they can stretch to a bigger deposit, analysts say.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter makes 1st flight on another planet

    All systems were a go as NASA made history on the red planet Monday. The agency launched its Ingenuity helicopter into the atmosphere of Mars around 3:30 am ET, marking the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. The four-pound helicopter, which landed on the planet with the Perseverance rover in February, tested flight conditions in the planet's atmosphere, which is colder and has different levels of gravity.

  • Around 100 people arrested in Brooklyn Center as clashes between police and protesters intensify

    Around 100 people were arrested in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Friday night as clashes between police reform activists and law enforcement escalated following days of unrest. Hundreds gathered outside the police station, as they have done each night since a white police officer shot and killed a 20-year-old black man during a traffic stop last Sunday. The demonstrations have gone late into the night, despite an evening curfew, leading to clashes, with some protesters throwing water bottles and tins of soup towards the police line and law enforcement firing tear gas and flash-bang grenades to disperse the crowd. City officials had attempted a different approach on Friday night, choosing not to invoke a curfew in the hope of calming tensions and helping struggling businesses. However the Brooklyn Center Police station saw some of the largest crowds yet and the mostly peaceful protests gave way to unrest after 9.30pm.

  • Table Mountain fire: Residents evacuated in Cape Town suburb

    University buildings and a historic windmill have been destroyed in the blaze.

  • Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling in Minnesota

    Two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries early Sunday when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb, authorities said.

  • After 22-day search, rescuers find bodies of miners trapped by flooding

    Rescue teams in northeastern Colombia have recovered the bodies of two out of 11 miners who were trapped by heavy flooding in late March.

  • Covid-19: How India failed to prevent a deadly second wave

    India's government and parts of the media ignored warnings about a rising wave of cases, experts say.

  • Lance Bass says Colton Underwood may receive backlash from the LGBTQ community for 'monetizing' his coming out

    Singer Lance Bass offered Colton Underwood some advice after the former "Bachelor" star came out as gay: "sit back, listen and learn."

  • Watch NASA attempt to fly the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars for the first time

    NASA's Mars helicopter is set to make spaceflight history. But "there's a lot of things that could go wrong," one Ingenuity engineer said.

  • Comedian Pete Davidson roasted Jake Paul and Ben Askren in a hilarious pre-fight monologue

    Davidson bodied Paul by saying he's a terrible person and that everybody's going to get dumber watching him fight.

  • Robert De Niro unable to turn down acting roles because of his ‘estranged wife's expensive lifestyle’

    Hollywood legend Robert De Niro is unable to turn down acting roles because he must pay for his estranged wife's expensive tastes, the actor's lawyer has claimed. Caroline Krauss told a Manhattan court that he is struggling financially because of the pandemic, a massive tax bill and the demands of Grace Hightower, who filed for divorce in 2018 after 21 years of marriage. The court has been asked to settle how much De Niro should pay Ms Hightower, 66, until the terms of the prenuptial agreement the couple negotiated in 2004 takes effect. “Mr De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his craft, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to,” Ms Krauss told the court. “When does that stop? When does he get the opportunity to not take every project that comes along and not work six-day weeks, 12-hour days so he can keep pace with Ms Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney?”

  • Pakistan foreign minister says no plan to meet Indian counterpart in UAE - newspaper

    Pakistan's foreign minister has welcomed mediation efforts by the United Arab Emirates between his country and India but told UAE newspaper Khaleej Times that he was not planning to meet his Indian counterpart in the country. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are visiting the Gulf state at the same time.

  • Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore

    Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group's leader. The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.

  • Couple: Man has tossed used cups in their yard for 3 years

    An upstate New York couple may have finally solved the mystery of who's been tossing used coffee cups in their front yard for nearly three years. Edward and Cheryl Patton told The Buffalo News they tried mounting a camera in a tree in front of their home in Lake View to catch the phantom litterer. After Edward Patton called police, they waited and pulled over a vehicle driven by 76-year-old Larry Pope, who Cheryl Patton said had once worked with her and had had disagreements with her over union issues.

  • About a dozen OAN employees have quit in recent months as some staffers don't believe the stories run on air, report says

    The New York Times reported that several employees had left the network in recent months following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms