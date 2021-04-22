10 things you need to know today: April 22, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harold Maass
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

1.

The Justice Department is launching a civil investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department to determine whether it "engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing," Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday. The announcement came a day after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on murder and manslaughter charges for the killing of George Floyd, a Black man suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. "Yesterday's verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis," Garland said. The inquiry is separate from a previously announced federal criminal investigation into whether Chauvin violated Floyd's civil rights. [The New York Times]

2.

India on Thursday confirmed a record 314,835 new COVID-19 cases nationwide over the previous 24 hours, the highest one-day case count any country has seen during the coronavirus pandemic. Another 2,104 people died from the disease, bringing India's official total to 184,657 deaths, the health ministry said. India's brutal second wave of COVID-19, fueled by new variants and loosened mitigation measures, has led to a shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients. The previous one-day record of 300,669 cases was set in the U.S. on Jan. 8. While cases and deaths have declined in the U.S. and other wealthy countries, cases have been hitting new highs globally. India accounts for 40 percent of the new infections. [BBC News, The New York Times]

3.

Ohio state officials are investigating the fatal police shooting of a 16-year-old Black girl shown in body-camera video appearing to swing at two people with a knife. The girl, identified by relatives and Franklin County Children Services as Ma'Khia Bryant, was killed hours after a Minneapolis jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, and Bryant's death in Columbus, Ohio, sparked street protests there. Bryant's family said she was the one who called 911, requesting protection from other girls threatening to hurt her. "She was a good kid, she was loving," Hazel Bryant, who identified herself as Ma'Khia's aunt, told reporters. "She didn't deserve to die like a dog on the street." [Reuters, NPR]

4.

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Vanita Gupta to the No. 3 position in President Biden's Justice Department. The vote was 51-49. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was the only Republican to break with the GOP in the party-line vote. Without Murkowski's support, Gupta still would have been confirmed, with Vice President Kamala Harris backing her to break a 50-50 tie. Gupta will serve as the associated attorney general overseeing the department's work on civil litigation and law enforcement matters, which likely will include the civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department that Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday. Gupta served as head of the DOJ civil rights division under former President Barack Obama. Republicans opposed her, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) saying she had a record of "extreme partisan advocacy." [The Hill]

5.

Pfizer has confirmed the first cases of counterfeit versions of its coronavirus vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The fake doses of the vaccine Pfizer developed with BioNTech were found in Mexico and Poland. Pfizer tested the vials after authorities seized them in separate investigations. About 80 people paid roughly $1,000 per dose at a Mexican clinic for phony vaccine that turned out to be distilled water. The fake doses in Poland appeared to be anti-wrinkle cream. "Everybody on the planet needs it. Many are desperate for it," said Lev Kubiak, Pfizer's world head of security. "We have a very limited supply, a supply that will increase as we ramp up and other companies enter the vaccine space. In the interim, there is a perfect opportunity for criminals." [The Wall Street Journal]

6.

President Biden on Wednesday urged employers to give workers paid time off to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden said businesses with fewer than 500 employees will be able to get reimbursed for the cost of giving workers paid leave to get vaccinated. These businesses will be eligible for refundable tax credits under the American Rescue Plan. "No working American should lose a single dollar from their paycheck because they chose to fulfill their patriotic duty of getting vaccinated," Biden said. The push to help workers at businesses and nonprofits get vaccinated comes as the U.S. hits Biden's goal of 200 million vaccination shots before the end of April, and the challenge shifts from the nation's supply of vaccine to demand, as some people resist getting the shots. [The Washington Post, CNBC]

7.

Thousands of people demonstrated in Russia Wednesday in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is on a prison hunger strike and in grave condition. The unauthorized rallies fell short of the 500,000 people Navalny's team had hoped would participate. Navalny's chief of staff Leonid Volkov called the turnout "unprecedented," estimating the crowd in Moscow at 60,000. The Interior ministry put the number at 6,000. Security forces arrested more than 1,700 people. The protests came on the day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to the nation. Putin did not mention Navalny, but he warned that anyone who "organizes any provocations that threaten our core security will regret this like they've never regretted anything before." He also warned foreign powers not to cross any "red lines" in opposing Russia. [CNN, Reuters]

8.

The Biden administration plans to drop a legal fight between the federal government and California over the state's motor-vehicle emissions standards, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people briefed on the plans. The announcement could come as early as Friday, the day after President Biden convenes a two-day virtual summit on addressing climate change. The Trump administration moved to relax Obama administration emissions standards, saying rolling back the regulations would boost auto sales and lower consumer costs. California has long imposed emissions standards exceeding federal targets, but the Trump administration ruled that California didn't have authority to do that, sparking a legal challenge. The Biden administration is expected to say Friday that it will not defend the policy in court. [The Wall Street Journal]

9.

A significant majority of Americans expressed approval of the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd, according to a USA Today/Ipsos snap poll taken after the jury's decision was announced. Most respondents had watched at least some coverage of the trial, and 71 percent agreed that Chauvin was guilty. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the ground and kneeling on the unarmed Black man's neck for nine minutes. Floyd was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. "In the verdict, we find a rare moment of bipartisan consensus that George Floyd's killing was a crime and, therefore, consequences are justified," said Cliff Young, president at Ipsos. [USA Today]

10.

Gen. Arnold Bunch, the commander of the Air Force Material Command, announced Wednesday that Maj. Gen. William Cooley of the AFMC will be court-martialed on a sexual assault charge. Cooley will be the first Air Force general to face such a trial. Bunch said "this was not a decision made lightly," but he believes it was the right call after reviewing "all of the evidence from the investigation" and a preliminary hearing. Cooley, the former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, has been accused of making unwanted sexual advances, kissing and touching a female victim who was not a service member or Defense Department employee, according to Military.com. [Military.com]

More stories from theweek.com
Late night hosts preview Biden's climate summit, mock Tucker Carlson's Chauvin meltdown, tackle deer cloning
America's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care
The incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdict

Recommended Stories

  • Wintry weather across parts of the country

    From snow to sleet to freezing rain, parts of the country looked more like January than April. ABC News’ Faith Abubey reports.

  • 16 inventions getting us off fossil fuels and into renewable energy

    Much of the world's energy comes from non-renewable energy sources. These inventions are innovating our energy consumption and paving a greener path.

  • Why Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up? Here's What We Know

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits after four years together. On April 15, the duo confirmed they'd ended their engagement in a joint statement to Today.

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Strategy to Control the House GOP: Don’t

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) began criticizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during House debate on Tuesday, the QAnon-curious lawmaker quickly sought out a nearby ally on the floor: Kevin McCarthy.Greene went over to the House Republican leader, sat down next to him, and the two began whispering to one another while Hoyer spoke.The Democratic leader was speaking on Greene’s outlandish, offensive social media history, which included a past endorsement of a tweet calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s assassination.Greene’s incendiary tweeting only came up on Tuesday because McCarthy wanted to turn a prior effort to strip Greene of her committees back around on Democrats. McCarthy was pushing a resolution to censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on the grounds that she had incited violence by saying protesters should get confrontational if former cop Derek Chauvin was not convicted of murdering George Floyd. The censure resolution failed, but it unified the entire GOP conference and briefly changed the subject from the controversies sparked by McCarthy’s own members.But that brief scene on the House floor Tuesday might encapsulate McCarthy’s leadership strategy in 2021: distract, deflect, defend, and ignore.Instead of ruling with an iron fist, McCarthy has preferred a softer touch. He has kept his party’s most controversial lawmakers in the fold, largely choosing to turn the focus around on Democrats instead of dwelling on the troubling views springing forth from his own ranks.McCarthy has issued condemnations of Greene’s rhetoric and behavior, but he’s also defended her over and over again. Where former top Republicans in the House—like Paul Ryan and John Boehner—would have kept their distance from the fringiest elements of the GOP conference, McCarthy has kept them close. Literally. When McCarthy sat with Greene on Tuesday, he was also seated next to Rep. Clay Higgins (a Louisiana Republican who claimed last year that his wife had the gift of premonitions) and another embattled Republican: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).Gaetz is under federal investigation for allegedly paying for sex with underage girls. But McCarthy has avoided doling out any kind of discipline to Gaetz as long as formal charges haven’t been brought forward.Unlike how he handled former Rep. Steve King (R-IA)—who McCarthy stripped committee assignments from over King’s history of racist remarks—McCarthy seems loath to do anything of the sort against any of the numerous lawmakers now saying and doing troubling things these days.And that loose parenting style seems to have won over a particular contingent of the GOP conference.“I can’t wait for Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) told The Daily Beast this week.Boebert, who proudly declared from the floor on Jan. 6 that she had constituents outside the building, would likely not have been a close ally of, say, John Boehner. But Boebert sounded genuinely delighted at the prospect of a McCarthy speakership.The same could be said of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), another lawmaker who perpetrated the Big Lie and helped incite the Jan. 6 attack. Cawthorn gushed to The Daily Beast that McCarthy’s leadership had been “fantastic and exceptional.”Such praise might be rich to Democrats. When the Democratic conference chair, Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), was asked about the Waters comments and GOP attempts to censure her, he said McCarthy ought to worry about his own ranks."Lauren Boebert is a mess. Matt Gaetz is a mess. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mess,” Jeffries said. “Clean up your mess, Kevin. Sit this one out."Privately, some Republicans will acknowledge the reality of that mess.“Kevin McCarthy isn’t in control of the conference,” a Republican lawmaker told The Daily Beast. “He’s just along for the ride, just like the rest of us.”“At some point an adult needs to take over,” said a senior GOP aide. “Being everyone’s best friend is not an effective leadership strategy.”And another senior GOP aide said that for a guy who reminded “everyone who would listen” that he took out Steve King, “he’s been shockingly silent on MTG and the other.”The GOP leader's office declined comment on this story. But McCarthy is all smiles, casting himself as the leader that will bring Republicans back to power. Even critics cede that point, noting the party’s surprise gains in the 2020 election and the leader’s prodigious ability as a fundraiser.Still, some Republicans wonder if McCarthy is treading down the same path traveled by some of his predecessors: placating his party’s most far-right flank in the name of gaining and keeping power. Boehner, now on a publicity tour for his new memoir, has reflected how that bargain made it impossible for him to run a functioning party after the tea party wave shot him to the speakership in 2011.Denver Riggleman, a former GOP congressman from Virginia who was defeated in a 2020 primary, sees McCarthy heading that way. “His one and only job was to keep the conference together. If he can placate all those individuals, he will be elected speaker in 2022,” said Riggleman.“If you think that you’re in a fight against good and evil,” he continued, “are you willing to deal with a little crazy to keep your agenda in motion, and to satisfy the one thing Kevin McCarthy wants—to be speaker?”McCarthy, however, is dealing with more than a little crazy. Controversy has been unrelenting in the House GOP since the start of the new session. Several House Republicans, like Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Cawthorn, spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Others, like Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the chairman of the archconservative Freedom Caucus, reportedly coordinated with the rally’s organizers on the far right.When the mob was cleared from the House chamber, 147 members—the majority of the House GOP—voted to object to the Electoral College anyway. Some Republicans still recall the confusion in the lead-up to that vote, when McCarthy didn’t take a position on whether he’d vote to object or certify the results. He ended up voting to object.Afterward, McCarthy couldn’t keep his own story on the insurrection straight, perplexing plenty in the party. At first, the GOP leader said that President Trump—his close ally and benefactor—bore “responsibility” for the Capitol attack. A week later, he backtracked, saying he thought Trump didn’t provoke it and that “everybody” had a responsibility to encourage peaceful demonstration. By the end of January, McCarthy and Trump were photographed together, grinning, at Mar-a-Lago. Accounts that the two had a blow-up phone call on Jan. 6, in which Trump callously suggested the attack was justified, shocked during Trump’s impeachment trial, but seemingly failed to change their relationship.Meanwhile, fresh reporting in January about Greene’s past rhetoric—including her embrace of conspiracy theories about school shootings and wildfires sparked by Jews—put pressure on McCarthy to respond. Ultimately, he issued a statement saying Greene’s comments “do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference.” But the GOP leader organized his conference against a successful Democratic-led effort to kick Greene off her committees. Just 11 Republicans backed that measure. Far more voted on a secret ballot to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from leadership because she voted to impeach Trump.The juxtaposition in how Cheney and Greene were treated made GOP aides despondent about the direction of the party. But McCarthy did stick up for Cheney in the closed-door meeting where Republicans teed off on her for impeaching Trump. Doug Heye, a former adviser to former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA), said it was an example of McCarthy’s balancing act paying off. “It’s a much more difficult job today than it was previously,” he said. “He’s done a good job keeping his members together.”But in the eyes of plenty of Capitol Hill Republicans, McCarthy’s knack for accommodation has created its own set of problems. One came last week, when Punchbowl News reported that Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) were moving to form an “America First Caucus” predicated on promoting a restoration of “Anglo-Saxon” political values to Congress and the country and opposing immigration—a move that made past racist dog whistles in the GOP look subtle by comparison.Republicans quickly distanced themselves from the project—including Greene, who blamed a staffer for signing onto the project even as other members confirmed her involvement—and McCarthy released a statement criticizing it, even as he avoided mentioning it by name.“America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion,” McCarthy tweeted. “The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.”Those who back McCarthy, like Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), say that one of his strengths is that he “never gives up” on members of his conference. “He knows when to discipline the conference and individual members,” said Cole, “but I think Kevin always tries to salvage the relationship and keep the Republican conference united.”But King, the former Iowa Republican who embraced white nationalist rhetoric more subtle than that of the America First Caucus, saw McCarthy remove his committee assignments in 2019. “He’s made some tough decisions,” Cole said of McCarthy. “A lot depends on whether or not he thinks it’s a one time offense or a habit.”Riggleman, one of the few voices in the GOP to have taken the threat of QAnon and right-wing extremism seriously, is doubtful that McCarthy will move to discipline those fringe lawmakers at this point, and speculated that his early reluctance to mete out discipline created room for them to push the America First Caucus.“Did he give them too much rope? I think he did,” Riggleman said. But he also noted the other side of McCarthy’s possible calculation on the speakership: “If he didn’t give them rope, does he have an enemy on the far right that puts someone up against him, and he doesn’t get a majority of votes as speaker?”McCarthy has been so methodical about cultivating allies that, at this point, he may have foreclosed such a threat. In 2015, McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) were enemies. The Freedom Caucus co-founder blocked his bid for the speakership when Boehner stepped down.In the years since, however, the two have locked arms thanks to the one person who matters in GOP politics—Trump—and McCarthy has elevated Jordan to key posts, like top Republican on the influential House Judiciary Committee. The Trump years have left Jordan singing McCarthy’s praises. “Kevin has done a really good job of keeping our team together,” he told The Daily Beast.That example speaks to McCarthy’s unique skill set, said Cole. “I look at Jim Jordan, who I will argue he's helped turn into an asset by saying, ‘Hey, this guy has talents, let's find a way to work with him,’” Cole said. “Jim has been a very effective member for us. And he did that by giving him leadership positions nobody else would have given him.”Indeed, Jordan—who Boehner called a “legislative terrorist”—is now an established power center in the House GOP. That development might be chilling to those who would rather not see the likes of Greene in a similar position years from now. But many Republicans seem to see McCarthy’s predicament plainly.“You’ve gotta hold people together,” Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) told The Daily Beast of McCarthy’s job. “You've got to keep them in line, but you’ve got to remember, if you disagree with them today, maybe you need their vote tomorrow.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Seth Rogen told Jonah Hill to turn down 'Transformers' and make his own movie about fighting robots

    Jonah Hill was offered the role of Shia LaBeouf's sidekick in the "Transformers" sequel following the success of "Superbad."

  • Russia's opposition movement is facing an existential threat

    The future of Russia's opposition is hanging by a thread as leader Alexei Navalny is reported to be in a critical condition in jail and his team say protesters are fighting a “final battle” between the Kremlin and civil society. Nationwide protests, which were held in nearly 100 towns and cities across Russia on Wednesday, mobilised thousands of citizens who defied explicit threats of police violence to take to the streets. Yet while the turnout in Moscow was sizeable by recent standards, it fell short of expectations. The government’s increasing pressure both on the Navalny movement and rank-and-file activists, coupled with a record number of arrests at rallies this winter, meant many opposition-leaning Russians stayed at home. Prior to the protests, a dozen of Mr Navalny’s associates were rounded up across Russia and a Moscow court might rule as early as next week to designate his Anti-Corruption Foundation as an extremist group, exposing not only his close allies but also potentially tens of thousand supporters to stiff fines and prison sentences. Those who came out in Moscow on Wednesday - a mostly young crowd estimated at 6,000 to 20,000 people - were Navalny's core support base, undeterred by the very real prospect of fines, arrests or police brutality. Protesters who spoke to The Daily Telegraph were all prepared to spend the night at the police station - they spoke about overcoming their fears and making basic preparations for arrest. Many said they were not particular fans of Mr Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s most formidable foe, but that they were incensed by the President’s blatant attempts to crush his political opponents and wage an aggressive foreign policy. January saw some of the biggest anti-government protests in years in response to Mr Navalny's arrest after he survived a near-fatal nerve-agent attack in Siberia and returned to Russia. His team called for fresh protests this week as the health of hunger-striking Mr Navalny took a turn for the worse. Doctors who saw his blood tests said he could be just days from death. But Mr Navalny’s condition has since reportedly stabilised, and the emotions at the Moscow rally were not as high as they could have been if that were not the case. In the end, protesters were perplexed as hundreds of riot police deployed to the streets leading to the Kremlin mostly stood by. Crowds that began to gather around 7 p.m. did not leave the city centre until four hours later, euphoric about the lack of police response and the chance to chant “Russia without Putin” half a mile away from the Kremlin. Analysts described the evening as a "draw" between the Kremlin and the opposition. But what's next remains to be seen. If the extremist designation is approved, it would legalise the carpet-bombing of opposition supporters, and potentially spark large protests once more.

  • India reported more than 314,000 coronavirus cases in one day, the most ever recorded by a single country

    India recorded 314,835 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours on Thursday, surpassing a record previously held by the US.

  • Stacey Abrams was challenged to say what is wrong with Georgia's new voting law and her response went viral

    Abrams provided a long list of her objections to the Georgia voting law that eventually resulted in Sen. Kennedy interrupting to stop her.

  • An Italian man accused of not showing up for work for the past 15 years now faces extortion charges

    Authorities say the man threatened his manager in 2005 to keep her from reporting his absenteeism. After she left, her successor reportedly never checked up on him.

  • A submarine with 53 crew members on board has disappeared off the coast of Bali

    The KRI Nanggala-402 submarine was taking part in a torpedo drill off Bali when it went off the grid, with 53 crew members on board.

  • Black man shot dead by police serving warrant

    State officials in North Carolina are investigating the fatal police shooting of a Black man on Wednesday, according to authorities and local media reports.The shooting unfolded Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City, a community where half the population identifies as African-American, near North Carolina's coastal border with Virginia.Authorities identified the victim as 40-year-old father, Andrew Brown, Jr., whose relatives told local media that he was near his home in a car at the time of the shooting.County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said deputies shot him after trying to serve him a search warrant, without adding further details."It's been a tragic day that started around 830am during a search warrant. Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally wounded during the search warrant."Wooten added that all deputies at the scene were wearing body cameras, and that the deputy who fired the gun has been placed on leave.Law enforcement officials did not say whether Brown was armed at the time or whether he was considered a threat to the officers.The shooting comes a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, an event that sparked anti-racism protests worldwide.As news of the North Carolina shooting spread, local media showed protesters beginning to gather, as the City Council called an emergency meeting to discuss the case and a possible curfew.

  • Iran provides Yemen's Houthis 'lethal' support, U.S. official says

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran's support for Yemen's Houthi movement is "quite significant and it's lethal," U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday, as he called a battle for Yemen's gas-rich Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts. Lenderking told U.S. lawmakers that Iran supports the Houthis in several ways including through training, providing lethal support and helping them "fine tune" their drone and missile programs.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer called Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict a 'tragedy,' saying he fears it will start a 'new trend' of sending cops to prison

    The former police officer said he felt the jury "was under tremendous pressure to 'make it right' for George Floyd."

  • Russia Plunges Into Era of ‘Dictatorship’ as Putin Looms Over Eastern Europe

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEVMOSCOW—The day began with a dystopian wave of pre-emptive arrests. Many of his opponents were already under lock and key by the time President Vladimir Putin used an annual state of the nation address to remind people what happens to popular uprisings within striking distance of the Kremlin.With Russian troops massed on the border of Ukraine in numbers not seen since the invasion of Crimea, Putin gloried in the fate of the pro-Western movement in Kyiv, seven years after he annexed a chunk of its territory.Similar forces were at play in Belarus, Putin said, where the CIA was accused of stirring up a coup plot against the pro-Russian leader, who rigged elections last year. Putin has helped President Alexander Lukashenko crack down on the protest movement that arose against the blatantly stolen election.Domestic protesters were gathering across Russia as he spoke, fully aware that a similar crackdown is underway here as Putin’s rule slips toward dictatorship.The president will meet Lukashenko on Thursday amid increasingly close military and political ties between Moscow and the former Soviet client state. Putin has long wanted to place a missile base in Belarus and would love to further integrate the countries, putting the former Soviet port of Kaliningrad within reach.In an apparent slip of the tongue, Putin evoked the Cold War era by referring to his Eastern European allies as being members of the “Warsaw… [Pact]” before catching himself.In the major set-piece speech, Putin claimed that while the West was supposedly stirring up insurrection in the region, “Nobody thought of Ukraine’s fate and does not think of consequences for Belarusians.”He warned that any further interference in Eastern Europe would be a “red line” for Russia. “The organizers of any provocations against Russia will regret [it] in a way they never have before,” he said, promising asymmetric warfare while an estimated 100,000 troops, tanks, and fighter jets wait on Ukraine’s border.The recriminations against uprisings within Russia have already begun. Alexei Navalny, the leader of Russia’s opposition, was targeted in a nerve-agent attack last year and then jailed on trumped-up charges earlier this year.While Navalny’s supporters were being snatched out of taxis or arrested in their homes ahead of protests Wednesday, he was languishing in a prison hospital in a Siberia penal colony. Doctors say his life is “hanging by a thread.”After Navalny became ill during a hunger strike and denied access to independent medical professionals, his team called for a nationwide protest. Police stormed the apartments of Navalny supporters on Tuesday and Wednesday, hours before the rally, arresting people in the streets and at work in Krasnodar, Kurgan, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and many other cities.Many are reluctant to join the protest because they fear lengthy prison terms, not just the short administrative detentions of up to 15 days, which have been commonplace throughout the Putin era. And yet, tens of thousands are taking to the streets in what they see as the final battle in Putin’s transformation into a dictator.One of those protesting is Navalny’s close friend Yevgeny Roizman, the former governor of the Sverdkovsk region. He led several thousand people on a march through Yekaterinburg, despite road closures and police vehicles equipped with water cannons.Roizman told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that several years in prison was an unpleasant thought for a 58-year-old, but he was unwavering in his determination. “This is a philosophical question for every Russian: Either you live for the rest of your life as a slave and coward, or you come out to feel yourself a free and brave man,” he said.Since the imprisonment of Navalny—which Amnesty International has described as a slow-motion execution—experienced Kremlinologists, opposition politicians, and journalists have begun to openly describe a hard shift in domestic politics, a path toward “dictatorship,” not the so-called soft authoritarian model sometimes ascribed to Russia.Moscow politician Vladimir Ryzhkov told The Daily Beast that the country has changed since Navalny’s arrest at the airport as he returned from Germany three months ago.“Russia is a dictatorship now, where young people, university students get prison terms for innocent posts on social media,” he said. “It will be even worse. Decline of the economy, capital outflow, shrinking incomes, technological lag—these are the inevitable consequences of Vladimir Putin’s domestic and foreign policies.”After speaking to The Daily Beast, Ryzhkov was one of hundreds arrested for supposedly organizing Wednesday’s rallies after he reposted details on social media.Professors and students have been deeply traumatized by police persecutions against the authors of the university newspaper Doxa this month. Four of the young journalists have been arrested and others are being questioned—the crackdown on a student paper is seen as a new low in media suppression even under Putin.“Police broke the door to our apartment, arrested my friend for her call not to be afraid of exercising our constitutional right of peaceful assembly,” a witness told The Daily Beast. “Many want to leave the country but the courage of Doxa authors, who continue to publish in spite of their friends being under arrest, inspires all the paper’s readers.”Gennady Gudkov, a Russian opposition figure in exile, insisted that this dark new era would never snuff out all opposition to Putin. “This is not the end of the resistance in Russia,” he told The Daily Beast. “When Putin turns into a dictator supported by military forces, the opposition will radicalize and work from the underground.”On Wednesday morning, Navalny’s wife, Yulia, posted an Instagram video of herself with the caption: “I am the queen of the underground.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 21-year-old paratrooper died in jump from Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, Army says

    She was a native of Gansevoort, New York.

  • De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The European Union needs to engage with China despite many differences instead of opting for a more isolationist approach, Germany said on Wednesday. "In the EU, we have been describing China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival at the same time," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

  • US outlines possible sanctions relief for Iran in nuke talks

    A senior U.S. official said Wednesday that the Biden administration has laid out examples of the kinds of sanctions on Iran it’s willing to lift in exchange for Iran’s return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The official said the U.S. through intermediaries has presented Iran with three baskets of sanctions: those it’s prepared to lift, those it’s not prepared to lift and those that will require further study to determine if they are in fact appropriate for relief under the nuclear deal. The official declined to specify which sanctions fall into which baskets but said the third group is the most problematic.

  • Republicans and Democrats are teaming up to take a 'huge step' in the US's battle against China

    The legislation would counter China's economic influence by pouring federal money into key industries like semiconductors.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.

  • Ellen DeGeneres drank 3 'weed drinks' right before she had to rush Portia de Rossi to the ER for emergency surgery

    Ellen DeGeneres said that shortly before she had to drive Portia de Rossi to the hospital, she drank "weed drinks" and took melatonin.