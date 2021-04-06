10 things you need to know today: April 6, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harold Maass
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

1.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a moderate Democrat now holding a key swing vote in the 50-50 Senate, said he opposed the corporate tax hike President Biden wants to help pay for his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Biden's proposal calls for raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent. Manchin said the rate should have "never been below [25 percent]," indicating that he would be comfortable with raising it to that level. Manchin said there were "six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has vowed to fight the plan, a sign that no Republicans will vote for it. That means that Democrats will need Manchin and every other member of their caucus on board, making it likely to undergo changes before a vote. [Axios, Bloomberg]

2.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Monday that former officer Derek Chauvin violated his training and the department's policies by pressing his knee onto George Floyd's neck for nine minutes before Floyd died in custody last year. The restraint "should have stopped" once Floyd stopped resisting, Arradondo testified at Chauvin's murder trial. The chief said there was "an initial reasonableness" to use force to restrain a suspect, but that moment had clearly passed at the point shown in a viral video of the unarmed Black man's arrest when he was "no longer responsive and even motionless." Defense attorneys asked Arradondo how long it had been since he made an arrest, suggesting he was out of touch with the reality officers face on the job. [Star Tribune]

3.

The Senate parliamentarian issued an opinion on Monday that could give Democrats more opportunities to pass major pieces of legislation this year — like the American Jobs Plan — without any Republican support, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. The Schumer spokesperson said this confirms Schumer's "interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues." Budget reconciliation is a procedural tool that Democrats used last month to avoid Republican filibusters and pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with a simple majority — a 50-50 vote with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie — rather than the 60 votes required to advance legislation over a filibuster. [Axios, NPR]

4.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday vetoed a bill that would have barred physicians from performing gender-affirming procedures on transgender people under age 18. Hutchinson said the Arkansas Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which passed the legislature last month, "would be and is a vast government overreach" and "a product of the cultural war in America." He said the bill was "well-intended," but sought to create "new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people." The bill would have banned hormone therapy and other treatments. LGBTQ and medical advocates strongly opposed the bill, which they warned could have major negative impacts on trans youth, who face an elevated risk of suicide. [CNN]

5.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said Monday that he would not resign from Congress in the face of allegations that he "slept with" a 17-year-old girl. "No, I am absolutely not resigning," he wrote in a column appearing in the Washington Examiner in which he predicted that "some of my feckless colleagues in Congress" would try to get him to step down. Reports last week revealed that the Justice Department was conducting a sex-trafficking investigation to determine whether Gaetz illegally transported teens across state lines for sex. Gaetz, 38, said political enemies who were angry because he "loathes the swamp" had something to do with the allegations. "First, I have never, ever paid for sex," he wrote. "And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old." [The Associated Press]

6.

Strong economic data boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record highs on Monday. The Dow gained 1.1 percent to close at 33,527. The S&P 500 rose by 1.4 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped by 1.7 percent. The main U.S. stock indexes also rose on Friday after the Labor Department announced that the economy had added 916,000 jobs in March, smashing expectations. The gains also were fueled by optimism about the accelerating pace of coronavirus vaccinations, and easing pandemic-related restrictions on businesses in many states. The 10-year Treasury yield remained below a 14-month high reached last week, easing fears of inflation. U.S. stock index futures were mixed early Tuesday. [Reuters, CNN]

7.

Efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are picking up on Tuesday with a meeting in Vienna between Tehran and the five world powers that stayed in the accord after former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States. The U.S. also is sending a delegation after announcing on Friday that the U.S. and Iran would start indirect talks on returning to the landmark agreement on curbing Iran's nuclear program. Iran has repeatedly violated the terms of the deal, accelerating its uranium enrichment since the U.S. pulled out and imposed new sanctions, which had been relaxed under the terms of the agreement. President Biden said when he took office in January that he was making it a priority to get Iran back within the international restrictions established under the deal. [The Associated Press]

8.

Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the former crown prince of Jordan, pledged his allegiance to King Abudullah, his half-brother, after being accused of plotting to destabilize the country and placed under house arrest. The news came after mediation, which a professional mediator and family friend described as "successful." Prince Hamzah, 41, issued a statement placing himself "in the hands of his majesty the king." He added: "I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan." On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi accused the prince of collaborating with foreign parties and trying to mobilize "clan leaders against the government." Prince Hamzah was first in line to succeed King Abdullah until 2004, when King Abdullah designated his son as heir. [BBC News]

9.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law that could let him stay in power until 2036. The move by Putin, who already has been serving as president or prime minister for more than two decades, formalized constitutional changes adjusting his term limits that were approved in a July 1 vote. Putin has said that the reforms were needed so his aides could focus on running the country rather than "darting their eyes in search for possible successors." Opposition leaders argued that the constitutional vote was marred by pressure on voters, a lack of transparency, and other irregularities. Since the vote, Russia has jailed Alexei Navalny, Putin's most prominent opposition rival. Navalny, 44, was jailed in January after returning to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. [The Associated Press]

10.

The Baylor Bears won their first ever NCAA men's basketball championship Monday night, beating the previously undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs in a lopsided 86-70 victory in Indianapolis. The Bears dominated the game from the start and never trailed. Guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, and Davion Mitchell kept Baylor with double-digit leads for most of the night. Butler scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award. Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs, who ended with 22 points, got into early foul trouble. Baylor previously came closest to a national championship 1948, when it finished second. The Bears ended Gonzaga's run for the first perfect season since Indiana's 1976 32-0 juggernaut year. [USA Today, ESPN]

More stories from theweek.com
The pandemic crime surge is a policing problem
U.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of population
U.S. worker productivity seems to be rising, thanks to the pandemic. Also, workers say the pandemic has sapped their productivity.

Recommended Stories

  • As states expand vaccines, prisoners still lack access

    Nationwide, less than 20% of state and federal prisoners have been vaccinated, according to data collected by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press. In some states, prisoners and advocates have resorted to lawsuits to get access. Public health experts widely agree that people who live and work in correctional facilities face an increased risk of contracting and dying from the coronavirus.

  • How older Americans can generate a post-COVID ‘vaccine dividend’ for the U.S. economy

    Oakland A’s star right-hander Bob Welch pitched magnificently that day en route to winning 27 games and the Cy Young Award. It was my fondest Coliseum memory until the other day when I left Interstate 880 at the stadium exit, turned onto Joe Morgan Drive, and wound my way past police barricades into Parking Lot A. Like so many other older people flocking to the FEMA supersite, I was there to get my COVID vaccination.

  • EXPLAINER: Why is North Korea skipping the Tokyo Olympics?

    North Korea, citing the coronavirus, has become the world's first country to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics. It's true that the North is extremely sensitive about COVID-19, knowing that a widespread outbreak in a country with an already battered health system could be disaster. Here's a look at the North Korean decision and what it might mean.

  • US, Iran expected to begin indirect nuclear talks in Vienna

    Efforts to bring the United States back into the 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear program stepped up a gear Tuesday as Iran and the five world powers still in the accord were meeting in Vienna while the U.S. is due to start indirect talks with Tehran. Friday's announcement that Washington and Tehran would begin indirect talks through intermediaries was one of the first signs of tangible progress in efforts to return both nations to the terms of the accord, which restricted Iran's nuclear program in return for relief from U.S. and international sanctions.

  • More prosecution witnesses to testify in trial of former police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck

    Prosecutors in Derek Chauvin's murder trial were expected to call more expert witnesses on Tuesday to testify against the former Minneapolis police officer whose deadly arrest of George Floyd sparked global protests last year. Chauvin, who is white, has argued he followed police training when he kept his knee pushed into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as the handcuffed 46-year-old Black man fell limp and stopped breathing. "I vehemently disagree that that was appropriate use of force for that situation on May 25," Chauvin's former boss, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, testified on Monday.

  • Editorial: Biden must undo Trump's original sin on the Iran nuclear deal

    Iran and the U.S. are finally talking, but not face-to-face

  • Asia Today: Philippines extends lockdown as infections spike

    The Philippine government extended a lockdown by another week Monday after an alarming spike in coronavirus infections continued to surge and started to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions. President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, under lockdown last week as daily infections breached 10,000. Roman Catholic leaders shifted Holy Week and Easter events online after all public gatherings, including in places of worship, were temporarily banned.

  • Biden boosted by Senate rules as GOP bucks infrastructure

    With an appeal to think big, President Joe Biden is promoting his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan directly to Americans, summoning public support to push past the Republicans lining up against the massive effort they sum up as big taxes, big spending and big government. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose the costly American Jobs Plan, saddling the Democrats with ownership of the sweeping proposal and the corporate tax hike Biden says is needed to pay for it. On Monday, Biden received a boost from an unexpected source.

  • Kosovo’s 38-year-old president takes office

    Kosovo’s new president took office on Tuesday, becoming the country’s youngest head of state and one of the youngest in the world. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, 38, was elected to a five-year term on Sunday by Kosovo’s Assembly, or Parliament, making her the Balkan nation’s second female leader in the post-war period. Osmani-Sadriu took office Tuesday in a ceremony with a guard of honor.

  • Don't Count Intel Out Just Yet

    A combination of solid products from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and years of delays and missteps on the manufacturing side has put chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in a tough spot. The company is still manufacturing many chips on its 14-nanometer (nm) process because of problems with its 10nm process, a situation that has erased any manufacturing lead Intel once had over third-party foundries. The Ryzen 5000 series, which launched late last year, overtook Intel's chips in terms of single-threaded performance thanks in part to that cutting-edge manufacturing technology.

  • College basketball's way-too-early men's preseason top 25 for 2021-22

    Which teams are best-positioned to be among nation's elite when the 2021-22 men's college basketball season begins in November?

  • Crew evacuated as Dutch cargo ship risks sinking off Norway

    An unmanned Dutch cargo ship may be in danger of capsizing in heavy seas off the coast of Norway after its crew was evacuated following a distress call from the vessel. The Norwegian Coastal Administration said Tuesday they have dispatched a coast guard ship to inspect the situation with the Eemslift Hendrika, which is listing and afloat without engine power on the Norwegian Sea 130 kilometers (80 miles) off the city of Alesund. Video from the scene showed how the Norwegian Rescue Coordination Center evacuated some of the ship's 12 crew members by helicopters after they had jumped into the sea.

  • China made a 'La La Land'-inspired propaganda musical about the life of Uyghur Muslims, which omits all mention of mass surveillance and oppression

    "The Wings of Songs" premiered in China on March 28 and is about a Uyghur, a Kazakh, and a Han Chinese man forming a musical group.

  • Republicans are threatening tax hikes and boycotts to punish companies that criticize restrictive voting laws

    Top Republicans are warning of consequences for companies that've criticized voting restriction laws, including stripping them of tax benefits.

  • UK PM Johnson says want to make travel testing regime easy as possible

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he wanted a testing regime for international travel to be easy and cheap, hinting that rapid tests could be used after criticism from the airline industry that current requirements were onerous. The boss of easyJet Johan Lundgren has criticised some of the government's plans to restart travel, questioning the role of testing.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Queen 'told Meghan she did not have to give up acting or embrace royal duties' when she married Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex was told by the Queen that she was not obliged to be a full-time member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry and was free to keep acting, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duchess revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a blockbuster interview last month that she was forced to give up her passport and driving licence when she joined the family in 2018, and that at times she felt suicidal and alone. But Andrew Morton, who wrote a leading biography of Princess Diana, told the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duchess was not prevented from pursuing her career or a private life and said Her Majesty gave the Sussexes different routes to take within the family. “The Queen gave them [the Duke and Duchess] the opportunity to go wherever they pleased,” Mr Morton said. “They were given a degree of latitude. “They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’ "They did say to Meghan: ‘If you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her.”

  • CDC updates guidance on cleaning surfaces to protect against COVID-19

    In updated guidance published Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is "possible" for a person to become infected with COVID-19 through "contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low." The primary way people become infected with the virus is through exposure to respiratory droplets, the CDC said, and the risk of infection through fomites "is generally less than 1 in 10,000." Because of this, the CDC said it is fine to regularly use water and soap or detergent to clean surfaces, as there is "little scientific support for routine use of disinfectants in community settings, whether indoor or outdoor, to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fomites." CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the risk of surface transmission can also be reduced "by wearing masks consistently and correctly, washing your hands, and by following CDC ... guidance to maintain healthy facilities." In homes, stores, and other indoor spaces where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, people should use disinfectants to clean surfaces, the CDC said. More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationU.S. worker productivity seems to be rising, thanks to the pandemic. Also, workers say the pandemic has sapped their productivity.

  • A breakdown of what's in Trump's new office - including a nearly hidden bottle that suggests he's drinking Coke despite calling for boycott

    The photo hid a slew of other Easter eggs in Trump's new office, including what appeared to be a miniature statue of Trump himself.

  • Muscle-building tips you can learn from The Rock's 'Black Adam' meal plan, according to a dietitian

    Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is known for his epic muscle-building diet - here's how to try it at home, and what to avoid, according to an expert.