10 things you need to know today: April 10, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

1.

Dr. Andrew Baker, the medical examiner who performed George Floyd's autopsy, testified in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial on Friday, telling jurors that the primary cause of Floyd's death was the restraint of his body and pressure on his neck. Chauvin's defense attorneys have repeatedly argued that Floyd's underlying health issues and drug use were to blame for his death while Chauvin was arresting him in May 2020. Baker testified that while Floyd's heart disease and drug use were "contributing conditions," compression of his neck was the primary cause of death. Baker said medical examiners are allowed to classify the manner of death as "undetermined" if circumstances are unclear, but in this case, he classified Floyd's death as "homicide." [The New York Times]

2.

The House Ethics Committee announced on Friday it would launch an investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and the allegations that he violated sex trafficking laws. The committee will examine whether Gaetz was engaged in illegal conduct and therefore violated House rules. The Justice Department is also investigating Gaetz, 38, and whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called on Gaetz to resign on Thursday night, pointing to a new Daily Beast article about the allegations against Gaetz and Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and the former tax collector for Seminole County, Florida. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and his office reiterated on Friday that Gaetz calls the allegations "blatantly false." [CNN]

3.

Employees at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, voted against forming a union. The final tally, announced Friday, was 1,798 "no" votes and 738 "yes" votes. The labor drive was the most significant in Amazon's history, and would have had a far-reaching ripple effect if it had succeeded, likely encouraging other Amazon workers to organize, as well as employees of other major competitors, like Walmart. Even though Amazon managed to squash this particular drive, the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union says it has heard from hundreds of Amazon workers across the country since the Alabama warehouse drive began. Union leaders accused Amazon of "blatantly illegal conduct," which Amazon denies, arguing the company engaged in illegal union-busting tactics like intimidating employees and harvesting ballots. [The Hill, The New York Times]

4.

Pfizer announced Friday it has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech for use among adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15. The request came after the companies last week said a phase 3 study showed the vaccine, which has already been approved for those 16 and over, to be 100 percent effective in this age group. The companies also said the vaccine demonstrated "robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated." Pfizer's goal, it said, is to make the vaccine available to adolescents between 12 and 15 before the start of the next school year. [NBC News]

5.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at 99. The Duke of Edinburgh "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," Buckingham Palace said Friday. Further information about Philip's death was not disclosed. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized for a month, during which time he was treated for an infection and underwent a "procedure for a pre-existing heart condition," Buckingham Palace previously said. Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, and he was "the longest serving consort in history and one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in World War II," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted. "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," Buckingham Palace said. [NBC News, The Associated Press]

6.

President Biden on Friday created a 36-member bipartisan commission to spend the next six months examining the possibility of adding seats to the Supreme Court and imposing term limits for justices, among other reforms. The commission has not been charged with making a recommendation under the White House order. Biden has traditionally expressed opposition to "court packing," but his stance appeared to soften during his presidential campaign amid pressure from Democrats, particularly progressives, in the wake of Justice Amy Coney Barrett's nomination and confirmation, which gave the high court a 6-3 conservative majority. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement Friday that calls to expand the court reveal an "open disdain for judicial independence." He described Biden's commission as a "faux-academic study of a nonexistent problem." [The Guardian, The Hill]

7.

China's antitrust regulator doled out a record 18.2 billion yuan fine to e-commerce giant Alibaba on Saturday. The figure is equivalent to $2.8 billion and 4 percent of the company's domestic annual sales. The move comes as Beijing looks to curb the power of China's tech sector and its billionaire leaders, like Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who has criticized the government for hampering innovation with its regulatory restrictions. Alibaba used its platform rules and technical methods like data and algorithms "to maintain and strengthen its own market power and obtain improper competitive advantage," the regulator said, per Bloomberg. In addition to the fine, the company will have to revamp its operations and submit a "self-examination compliance report" within three years, The Wall Street Journal reports. In a statement, Alibaba said it "accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination." [The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg]

8.

President Biden on Friday sent his first discretionary federal spending proposal to Congress, asking lawmakers to authorize $1.5 trillion to boost education and public health, expand affordable housing, and fight climate change in 2022. The proposal is separate from the White House's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus, which has already been passed by Congress, and another $2.3 trillion proposal to revamp U.S. infrastructure and other sectors. The request is a precursor to the full annual budget Biden will release later this spring, The Washington Post notes. That will reportedly address programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Friday's outline appears to be in stark contrast to former President Donald Trump's budget proposals, which prioritized defense spending. Biden's plan calls for a less than 2 percent increase for the military, though some Democrats felt that was still too high. [The New York Times, The Washington Post]

9.

An estimated 60 civilians were killed Friday night and into Saturday morning outside of Yangon, Myanmar, as protests against the military's Feb. 1 coup continue across the country. More than 600 people have been killed by security forces since the demonstrations began. Local media has also reported that an unprecedented alliance of ethnic armies that oppose the military junta and its crackdown on protesters attacked a police station in Myanmar's east, killing at least 10 officers. The escalating violence has drawn international concern. Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun, who has rejected the coup, called for further action — including a no-fly zone to "avoid further bloodshed caused by military strikes on civilians" — during a Friday meeting of the U.N. Security Council. The United States and several European nations issued similar pleas. China, the junta's top international ally, wields veto power on the council, but is reportedly growing concerned by its neighbor's instability. [Al Jazeera]

10.

Rapper DMX has died at 50, his family confirmed in a statement Friday. The Grammy-nominated rapper last week had been "rushed to the hospital after collapsing" at his home in White Plains, New York, his representative previously confirmed. TMZ reported that he suffered a drug overdose, which triggered a heart attack. DMX's lawyer has not confirmed the reports of a drug overdose, but the White Plains hospital where he died said he suffered "catastrophic cardiac arrest," The Associated Press reports. The rapper's work included the albums It's Dark and Hell is Hot and ...And Then There Was X, and his first five albums all debuted at No. 1 on Billboard charts. He also starred in films like Romeo Must Die and Cradle 2 the Grave. [Pitchfork, The Associated Press]

More stories from theweek.com
7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy
America's bipolar summer
Manhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

Recommended Stories

  • 19 officers injured after violence flares in Belfast

    Belfast authorities said 19 officers were injured Thursday night while attempting to disperse riots between Protestant and Catholic communities in the city, AP reports.Why it matters: It brings the total number of officers injured amid violence in the city over the past week to 74. Tensions have flared between Protestant and Catholic communities in Northern Ireland over coronavirus restrictions and the fallout of the Brexit trade agreement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: The conflict in the Belfast conjures up the nearly three decades of violence between Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland during "the Troubles" that killed more than 3,000 people and injured about 50,000 that ended with the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.Brexit has upset the political balance established by the Agreement, since it created a de facto border in the Irish Sea, per Reuters. Details: Protesters hurled stones, fireworks and gasoline-filled bottles at officers and each other on Thursday.Police deployed water cannons for the first time in six years in an attempt to disperse the rioters.The big picture: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and U.S. President Joe Biden have all called for peace in the city.The Northern Ireland Assembly, which has representatives from both communities, also condemned the violence.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why Boosting Your Savings in 2021 Is More Important Than Ever

    With a pandemic and an economic recession still looming above us, try to make sure you have enough emergency cash to last.

  • Bitcoin Is Making a Splash. Is It Safe for Investors to Test the Waters?

    The cryptocurrency is reaching a tipping point that investors can no longer ignore. But plenty of vexing questions remain—including whether its price run-up reflects a bubble.

  • Cuba says it's 'betting it safe' with its own Covid vaccine

    Cuba is "betting it safe" with the later development of their own Covid-19 vaccines and encouraged by what they're seeing in late stage and experimental trials.

  • J&J vaccine output to drop 85%, White House says issues tied to Baltimore facility

    The U.S. will experience an 85% drop in availability in vaccines by Johnson & Johnson next week compared with this week, and is unlikely to see a steady output from the vaccine maker until the company resolves production issues at a facility in Baltimore, Maryland, according to federal officials and data. Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, told reporters on Friday that the company is still working to address the issues Emergent Biosolutions, which isn’t certified yet by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. J&J said it remains committed to its goal of delivering 100 million doses total by the end of May.

  • Iran enforces 10-day lockdown amid fourth wave of pandemic

    Iran on Saturday began a 10-day lockdown amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, state TV reported, a worrisome trend after more than a year of the country battling the Middle East's worst outbreak. Iran's coronavirus task force, charged with determining virus restrictions, ordered most shops closed and offices restricted to one-third capacity in cities declared as “red-zones.” The capital Tehran and 250 other cities and towns across the country have been declared red zones.

  • UPDATE 12-Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 'strength' for seven decades, dies at 99

    Prince Philip, who was Queen Elizabeth's husband for more than seven decades and helped to modernise the British monarchy and steer the royal family through repeated crises, died on Friday. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement.

  • Reforms follow deadly year in New York nursing homes

    After a deadly year in New York's nursing homes, state lawmakers have passed legislation intended to hold facility operators more accountable for neglect and potentially force them to spend more on patient care. Rules passed in recent days as part of a state budget deal would require for-profit homes to spend at least 70% of their revenue on direct patient care, including 40% on staffers who work directly with residents. Under the deal, set to be signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, home operators will also face limits on their profit margins.

  • Stalled at first jab: Vaccine shortages hit poor countries

    As many as 60 countries, including some of the world’s poorest, might be stalled at the first shots of their coronavirus vaccinations because nearly all deliveries through the global program intended to help them are blocked until as late as June. COVAX, the global initiative to provide vaccines to countries lacking the clout to negotiate for scarce supplies on their own, has in the past week shipped more than 25,000 doses to low-income countries only twice on any given day. Deliveries have all but halted since Monday.

  • China Slams Alibaba With $2.8 Billion Fine for Violating Anti-Monopoly Laws

    The e-commerce giant got an expensive bill for CEO Jack Ma critiquing regulators for stifling innovation.

  • More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts

    Like others in her family, Mattie Pringle had doubts about taking the coronavirus vaccine. The 57-year-old Black woman from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, feared that her high blood pressure and diabetes might heighten her chances of a severe reaction to the shot. The speedy development and approval of the vaccines also fed her skepticism.

  • A Brief Primer on the Secret Codenames Used When Royals Die

    Prince Philip passed away this morning at the age of 99. This is the code word that will be used for planning his funeral.

  • In GOP strongholds, a big push on 'culture war' legislation

    An ardent abortion foe who once opposed allowing gay couples to be foster parents, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is the unlikeliest figure to complain about bills on the “culture wars" reaching his desk. “I was told this week that the nation is looking at Arkansas because I have on my desk another bill passed by the General Assembly that is a product of the cultural war in America," Hutchinson said as he announced his decision.

  • German firms put forward proposal to rebuild Beirut port

    Representatives of several German companies on Friday outlined a multi-billion-dollar plan to rebuild the port of Beirut and surrounding neighborhoods that had been devastated by a massive explosion last year. The blast — one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history — badly worsened Lebanon's economic crisis that saw hundreds of thousands plunged into sudden poverty. Several countries are said to be interested in rebuilding the port and the surrounding areas, including Turkey and China, but Germany’s consortium, led by Hamburg Port Consulting and Colliers, was the first to visit Lebanon with a plan in hand that they presented to Lebanese officials.

  • ‘Prince Philip was very beloved’: Mourners pay respects to Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace

    Hundreds flock to palace to pay respects to a ‘great man’

  • Hasbro Announces $700 Optimus Prime Robot Toy

    Hasbro and Robosen Robotics announced the most advanced Transformers toy ever, an Optimus Prime with 5,000 components controlled by voice or app. The post Hasbro Announces $700 Optimus Prime Robot Toy appeared first on Nerdist.

  • BBC sets up complaints line for 'too much TV coverage' of Prince Philip's death

    Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99. His death was met with a flood of tributes from across Britain and the world.

  • Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

    Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times. Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass said an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city in the southern province of Luxor. It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Trooper Shot, 1 Dead After Employee Opens Fire at Texas Business: Police

    Sergio Flores/ReutersThe man who killed one person and wounded five others in a shooting at a cabinetry business in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon was an employee, police say.Larry Winston Bollin, 27, was taken into police custody about two hours after the rampage and booked on a charge of murder, according to the Bryan Police Department. Investigators have yet to determine a motive, and the victims have not yet been identified. Two of the five people injured were in critical condition as of late Thursday, while three others were said to be in stable condition. A state trooper who was shot during a pursuit of the suspect was in “serious but stable condition” following the manhunt. The Bryan Police Department said the shooting on Stone City Drive took place at around 2:30 p.m. local time. Police believe the shooter opened fire within Kent Moore Cabinets, where hundreds of people work, in the Brazos County Industrial Park. “Right now we feel that the scene is safe,” Lieutenant Jason James told reporters while a manhunt was still underway for the shooter. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on the shooting, “I’ve been working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. Cecilia & I are praying for the victims & their families & for the injured officer.”A nearby school, Jane Long Intermediate, temporarily went into lockdown during the police response and would not release students but later lifted the measure, according to local reports.The shooting happened just hours after President Joe Biden gave a White House Rose Garden address on gun reform, calling gun violence “an epidemic” and “an international embarrassment.”On Wednesday, five people, including a beloved family doctor and his grandkids, were killed in a mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The suspect, former NFL pro Phillip Adams, shot himself before he could be apprehended.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.