10 things you need to know today: December 2, 2019

1.

Congressional Republicans on Sunday attacked the legitimacy of the House impeachment inquiry against President Trump as the process enters a new phase this week. The House Intelligence Committee is scheduled to start reviewing its report on depositions and public hearings it has held. Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said he wants Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chair of the Intelligence Committee, to testify. "If he chooses not to, then I really question his veracity and what he's putting in his report," Collins said on Fox News Sunday. A White House lawyer said in a letter released Sunday evening that Trump doesn't plan to participate in the Judiciary Committee's first hearing on Wednesday, because "it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the president a fair process through additional hearings." [NPR, The Washington Post]

2.

President Trump plans to leave Monday for what could be a tense NATO summit in London, where he will meet with leaders who he has pushed to increase defense spending. Trump will meet separately with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who announced last week that NATO members had agreed to lower America's contribution to NATO's $2.5 billion annual budget to 16 percent from 22 percent. Several countries have agreed to increase their military spending. The summit comes as Trump faces an ongoing impeachment inquiry at home, and calls from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for Trump avoid commenting on a looming U.K. election intended to break a stalemate over Brexit. [Reuters, USA Today]

3.

The death toll from weekend gun battles between Mexican security forces and drug-cartel gunmen rose to at least 20 on Sunday, when government agents killed seven cartel members, Mexican authorities said. The violence began Saturday when dozens of armed cartel associates attacked a town hall in northern Mexico. It was the latest in a series of troubling signs about the state of security in the country. The attack came on the eve of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's first anniversary in office. López Obrador, a leftist leader who is popular except for his failure to reduce violence, is under pressure from President Trump to get tougher on the cartels. Trump wants to brand Mexican cartels as terrorist groups, but the Mexican leader said he would not return to a "war on drugs" run by the military, calling it an "absurd and deranged strategy." [New York Post, The Washington Post]

4.

Iraqi lawmakers on Sunday approved the resignation of embattled Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi following two months of pro-reform protests that have left more than 430 demonstrators dead. Parliament now heads into a showdown over who will lead the country next. Demonstrators are demanding a new election law and a halt to a power-sharing arrangement dividing control of the government among powerful political groups. Iraqis also are fed up with high unemployment, poor government services, and corruption. The grassroots movement represents the most serious internal challenge to the government since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 that toppled Saddam Hussein. [The Washington Post]

5.

U.S. retailers are offering big discounts on Cyber Monday, hoping to outpace record Black Friday online sales of $7.4 billion. The Black Friday record marked the second biggest online shopping day ever seen in the U.S., second only to last year's Cyber Monday mark of $7.9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data. Online sales have increased by 20 percent over the same period in last year's kick-off of the holiday shopping season. Shoppers also spent $4.2 billion online on Thanksgiving, another record. Adobe expected this year's Cyber Monday to set another record, with sales climbing 18.9 percent over last year to reach $9.4 billion. [CNBC]

6.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced his resignation on Sunday under pressure over a 2017 car bombing that killed anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Muscat said he would step down as leader of the governing Labor Party on Jan. 12, and "in the days after I will resign as prime minister." Hours before the announcement, nearly 20,000 people protested in the capital, Valletta, demanding his departure. The slain reporter's family said Muscat's resignation wouldn't satisfy a population demanding an end to corruption. "People will be out in the streets again tomorrow," tweeted one of her sons, Matthew Caruana Galizia, also a journalist. Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech was arraigned Saturday on charges of complicity in the killing. Muscat's former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and Fenech are old friends. [The Associated Press, The New York Times]