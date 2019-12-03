10 things you need to know today: December 3, 2019

1.

The House Intelligence Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to vote on the Democratic-led panel's report on its impeachment inquiry against President Trump. House Republicans drafted a 123-page report to counter the arguments Democrats made in the committee report. Republicans defended Trump's dealings with Ukraine, while Democrats said witnesses described an effort by Trump to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democrats, withholding congressionally approved military aid for leverage. Republicans said the witnesses didn't provide evidence of "bribery, extortion," or other impeachable offenses. "The evidence presented does not prove any of these Democrat allegations," the Republicans said. They also said Trump had the right to keep witnesses and documents from the committee because the process was unfair. [USA Today]

A panel of North Carolina judges on Monday approved a new congressional map lawmakers submitted last month to be used in the 2020 primaries. The three-judge Wake County Superior Court panel had blocked the use of a 2016 congressional map next year because the court found that it unfairly benefited Republicans. The judges said there was not enough time to determine whether the new map was partisan gerrymandering. Assemblymen David Lewis and Destin Hall, Republicans who led the redistricting committee, said "it's time now to stop the endless litigation and out-of-state lawyering." Democrats said the state's Republicans have "yet again run out the clock on fair maps" and pushed through a new gerrymander. The state is roughly divided between the two parties, but under the old maps Republicans won 10 of the state's 13 congressional seats. [Reuters]

The Trump administration released more than $100 million in military assistance to Lebanon before Thanksgiving, two congressional staffers and an administration official confirmed on the condition of anonymity. The money was caught in limbo at the Office of Management and Budget for months despite the State Department alerting Congress in September that it would be spent. The reason for the holdup remains unclear, despite members of Congress pressing the White House for an explanation. Now that it has arrived, the aid is intended to be used to help curb Iran's influence in Lebanon. Tehran backs the Shiite Hezbollah movement, which maintains a government presence and a militia. [The Associated Press]

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) plans to change his plea in a corruption case to guilty on Tuesday, he said in an interview that aired Monday. Hunter had pleaded not guilty to misusing campaign funds, calling the allegations a "witch hunt." But he said in the interview that he wanted to protect his three children from a trial. "I think it would be really tough for them," Hunter, 42, said in an interview with San Diego TV station KUSI. "It's hard enough being the kids of a public figure. I think it's time for them to live life outside the spotlight." Hunter's wife, Margaret Hunter, also was charged in the case and had been called to testify against him under a plea deal. Hunter, a combat Marine veteran and early supporter of President Trump, was re-elected last year and has been running for a seventh term despite the charges. [The Associated Press, NBC News]

Allies of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) prepared to defend his expected nomination of financial executive Kelly Loeffler, a political newcomer, to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday. Kemp is expected to announce his selection of Loeffler on Wednesday, despite President Trump's public lobbying for Rep. Douglas Collins (R-Ga.) to get the seat when Isakson leaves for health reasons. Collins is the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, and he has been among Trump's most forceful defenders in the impeachment inquiry. Since it became clear he wouldn't get the nod, Collins has suggested he might run for the seat in a 2020 special election to finish the last two years of Isakson's term, setting up a potential primary clash. [The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Washington Post]

President Trump announced via Twitter on Monday that he would restore steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina, accusing the South American nations of "presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies." The cheapening of their currencies "is not good for our farmers," Trump said. He also urged the Federal Reserve to "likewise act" to stop other countries from taking "advantage of our strong dollar." The unexpected announcement was similar to previous spur-of-the-moment tariff moves by Trump, with no clarification about how and when the tariffs would take effect. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro declined to comment until he talked to his economic minister, but he said "if needed," he could "also talk to Trump." [Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal]