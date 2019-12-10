10 things you need to know today: December 10, 2019

1.

The Justice Department's inspector general on Monday released a report criticizing the FBI over a wiretap application early in the Russia investigation, but rejecting President Trump's claim of a conspiracy against him. The inspector general, Michael Horowitz, reported that investigators found "no documentary or testimonial evidence" of anti-Trump bias in the investigation, and that there was sufficient evidence to justify launching the inquiry, known as Crossfire Hurricane. He found that officials followed procedures by approaching campaign aides using informants, but that investigators committed some serious errors. Attorney General William Barr publicly disagreed with Horowitz, saying: "The FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken." [The New York Times]

The top Democratic impeachment investigator testified to the House Judiciary Committee on Monday that President Trump tried to "cheat to win" the 2020 election in what amounts to a threat to the nation's security. Democrats used the hearing to make their case for impeaching Trump for allegedly withholding congressionally approved military aid and a White House meeting to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Republicans bitterly rejected Democrats' arguments for drawing up articles of impeachment, and said House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) should testify to present his panel's findings. Trump tweeted that the impeachment process was a "Witch Hunt!" [The Associated Press]

House Democrats on Tuesday reportedly plan to announce two articles of impeachment against President Trump, one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress. The decision came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) met with Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and other committee chairmen following Monday's Judiciary Committee hearing in which lawyers for both parties presented findings of the Intelligence Committee's inquiry into allegations that Trump withheld aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Democrats say the evidence indicates that Trump violated his oath of office; Republicans called the impeachment process a partisan "scam." [CNBC, The Washington Post]

Former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker, who led the central bank in the early 1980s, has died, his office said Monday. He was 92. Volcker became the Fed's lead policy maker in 1979 in a period of runaway inflation. On his watch, the Fed boosted interest rates to historic highs to bring down double-digit inflation. The moves made it so costly for individuals and companies to borrow money that the economy weakened, tumbling into a recession that lasted six months. Former President Jimmy Carter, who picked Volcker to serve in the job, said he was a "giant of public service." "Paul was as stubborn as he was tall, and although some of his policies as Fed chairman were politically costly, they were the right thing to do," Carter said. [The Associated Press]

Confidential government documents indicate that U.S. officials hid indications that the war in Afghanistan was not winnable, The Washington Post reported Monday. The documents, from an examination of failures in the 18-year campaign, were obtained by the Post and included 2,000 pages of notes from interviews with generals, diplomats, aid workers, Afghan officials, and others who played a role in the longest armed conflict in U.S. history. "We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn't know what we were doing," Douglas Lute, a three-star Army general and White House Afghan war czar in the Bush and Obama administrations, said in 2015. "What are we trying to do here? We didn't have the foggiest notion of what we were undertaking." [The Washington Post]

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea continued to show signs of escalating on Monday, as a senior North Korean official called President Trump a "heedless and erratic old man." The insult came a day after Trump warned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un not to "void" their "special relationship" by continuing to conduct provocative missile launches like the "important" test Pyongyang boasted it conducted this week at a missile site. Ri Su Yong, the vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, was quoted by the state-run Korean Centra News Agency saying that Trump should "quit abusive language which may further offend" Kim and "think twice if he does not want to see bigger catastrophic consequences." [CNN]