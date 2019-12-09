10 things you need to know today: December 9, 2019

1.

The House impeachment inquiry continues Monday with a Judiciary Committee hearing in which Democratic lawyers will present the case for impeaching President Trump. The committee also will hear from Democratic and Republican Intelligence Committee staff about the panel's investigation into allegations that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pressure his government into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. White House lawyers said on Friday that they would not participate in the process, which they have called illegitimate. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday that the committee probably will vote on articles of impeachment by the end of the week. [The New York Times, NBC News]

2.

FBI officials said Sunday that they were looking at the fatal shooting of three people at a Pensacola, Florida, naval base as a presumed "act of terrorism," even though the suspect had no known ties to international terrorists and investigators had not yet reached a conclusion on the attacker's motive. The suspect, who was killed by a sheriff's deputy during the attack, has been identified as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force. Alshamrani, 21, was participating in a training program at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Shortly before the shooting, he reportedly tweeted criticism of the U.S. for its support of Israel, and said the U.S. was anti-Muslim, The Associated Press reported, citing a U.S. official. [NBC News, The Associated Press]

3.

President Trump said Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un risks losing his "special relationship" with Trump if he continues expressing hostility toward the U.S. "Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way. He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore," Trump tweeted, referring to progress the two leaders made at their first summit in 2018. "He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November." Trump's comments came after North Korea's KCNA state media reported that Pyongyang had conducted a "very important" test at the Sohae satellite launch site. [Reuters, CNN]

4.

Hong Kong demonstrators on Sunday held their biggest protest since pro-democracy candidates dominated last month's district council elections. The march came ahead of the protest movement's six-month milestone on Monday. Organizers said 800,000 people participated, but police estimated the crowd at 183,000. Protesters chanted "five demands, not one less" as they crowded into the streets of the Chinese-ruled, semi-autonomous former British colony. "The government hasn't actually responded, so a lot of people think they just cannot give up on the protest," said Ma Ngok, a government and public administration professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Police said Monday that the march was "generally peaceful" but some protesters set fires outside a court building and threw Molotov cocktails at government buildings. [CNBC, Reuters]

5.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Sunday that Americans are ready for an all-female presidential ticket. "Sure, why not?" she said. "I think (voters) would support a lot of different combinations." Warren said that if she gets the nomination she'd consider tapping Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as her running mate. Harris dropped out of the race last week after struggling to raise enough money to compete. Warren also said she would be open to asking former Vice President Joe Biden to sign on for another run in the No. 2 spot. Biden, too, said after Harris dropped out that he'd consider asking her to run as the party's vice presidential candidate. [The Associated Press]

6.

A volcano erupted suddenly off New Zealand's North Island on Monday, killing at least five people and injuring up to 20 others. Authorities feared more casualties on White Island, where the eruption occurred. Twenty-three people were rescued from the island, some possibly tourists from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, police said. About 50 people were near the volcano, and several were near the crater's rim minutes before it spewed a plume of white ash thousands of feet into the air. "This is so hard to believe," said Michael Schade of San Francisco, one of the tourists who got off the island just before the eruption. "Our whole tour group were literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before." [Reuters]