10 things you need to know today: December 12, 2019

1.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, saying that his investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation found that the FBI was justified in launching the inquiry and was not motivated by bias against President Trump. Horowitz said, however, that FBI officials made important errors in how they proceeded, including using the so-called Steele dossier when applying for a secret-court warrant for surveillance of Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Democrats used the hearing to call the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling a crucial and unbiased effort to defend U.S. democracy, while Republicans cited the flaws Horowitz found as evidence the FBI was out of control. [The Associated Press, The Washington Post]

2.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday began debate on articles of impeachment against President Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The committee is expected to vote Thursday on the articles formally calling for Trump's removal from office, setting up a possible vote in the full House next week. The articles of impeachment allege that Trump "ignored and injured the interests of the Nation" by "corruptly soliciting" help from Ukraine to investigate his political opponents. One article accuses Trump of using the promise of a White House meeting and the withholding of military aid as leverage. The second accuses Trump of obstructing Congress by ordering officials to defy House subpoenas. Republicans on the committee defended Trump, saying he did nothing wrong. [The Washington Post, NBC News]

3.

The House on Wednesday passed a $738 billion defense policy bill that authorizes the creation of a Space Force as the sixth branch of the military, and gives federal workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave. The bill, which passed 377-48, also gives troops a three percent pay raise. The House passed a version of the bill in July, and negotiators spent the last several months working out details and making concessions. The compromise bill does not include any provisions related to President Trump's border wall, and also drops several items touted by progressive Democrats, including blocking Trump from taking military action against Iran and banning the sale of certain munitions to Saudi Arabia. The bill still has to pass in the Senate, but Trump has said he will sign it. [The Hill]

4.

Two more people died from injuries sustained in Monday's volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island, bringing the death toll to eight, local police announced on Wednesday. Another eight people are missing and presumed dead. Twenty-eight people remained hospitalized, many suffering from horrific burns. Twenty-three are in critical condition. Some of the survivors fled into the sea to escape steam and ash that blasted out of the volcano, and suffered severe and extensive burns over as much as 95 percent of their bodies. New Zealand ordered 186,000 square inches of skin grafts from the U.S. to treat the victims. "This number of burns is unprecedented in New Zealand," said Dr. John Kenealy, clinical director of surgery at Counties Makanau, "and in the rest of the world." [USA Today]

5.

Evidence mounted suggesting a deadly shooting in a Jewish market in Jersey City was motivated by anti-Semitism. One of the two suspected attackers, both of whom were killed in a firefight, had a social media page with rants against Jews and the police. Three bystanders were killed at the market. A police officer also was killed in the exchanges of gunfire with the attackers. Police said despite their suspicions, investigators had not firmly established the motive for the killings. "The why and the ideology and the motivation — that's what we're investigating," New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said. Law enforcement sources identified the suspects as David Anderson, a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, and Francine Graham. [The Associated Press]

6.

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, moved to disband itself on Wednesday after a deadline passed to agree on forming a new government. Israeli voters now will head to the polls for the third election in less than a year, seeking to break an impasse over who should put together and lead the country's next government. Lawmakers set March 2 as the probable date for the next balloting. The last election in September left the ruling Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, virtually tied with the new Blue and White faction, headed by former military chief Benny Gantz. Neither won enough seats in the 120-seat Knesset to form a government, and so far there is no indication voter preferences have shifted enough to end the stalemate. [The Washington Post]