10 things you need to know today: December 22, 2020

Harold Maass

1.

Congress on Monday passed the $900 billion coronavirus relief package and $1.4 trillion spending legislation needed to avert a government shutdown. The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support as COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths surge and previous coronavirus relief benefits expire. Americans could start receiving $600 per person checks under the relief deal as soon as next week. President-elect Joe Biden had urged fellow Democrats to accept a compromise with top Republicans that provided less aid than Democrats wanted. "Yes, there is more work to do, and it will cost some money, but it will protect jobs and, most importantly, it will meet the needs of the American people," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said. [The Associated Press, The New York Times]

2.

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the two-shot Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The moment was broadcast live on television, part of a push to reassure people that the vaccine is safe. "I'm ready," Biden said as he rolled up his sleeve at ChristianCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware. "We owe you big," he told Tabe Mase, the nurse practitioner who administered the shot. Biden gave the Trump administration credit for its role in fast-tracking development and distribution of the vaccine with its Operation Warp Speed, and said, "this is just the beginning." Biden urged Americans to "be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine. There's nothing to worry about." He also called for following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks. [CBS News]

3.

The suspected Russian hackers who targeted several U.S. government agencies accessed the email system used by the highest-ranking Treasury Department leaders, a Democratic senator said Monday after being briefed on the matter. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said that the hack "appears to be significant" and compromised dozens of email accounts, after IRS and Treasury Department staff updated him and other members of the Senate Finance Committee. Wyden's statement provided the first details on the severity of the cyberattack, but the full scope of the breach remained unclear. "Treasury still does not know all of the actions taken by hackers, or precisely what information was stolen," Wyden said in a statement. [The New York Times]

4.

Outgoing Attorney General William Barr on Monday broke with President Trump and said he didn't plan to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden or allegations of voter fraud. Barr said he was "sure there was fraud in this election" but that he had seen no evidence it was "systemic or broad-based" enough to change the outcome. He said there was no basis for the federal government to seize voting machines. The comments came two days before Barr was to leave the job, as Trump stepped up his longshot effort to reverse President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election. "If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate, I would name one, but I haven't, and I'm not going to," Barr said. [The Washington Post]

5.

A House subcommittee has subpoenaed Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield in an investigation into allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), said Monday in a letter to Azar and Redfield that "efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known." Redfield allegedly ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Clyburn said the subcommittee has obtained documents showing that "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19. [The Wall Street Journal, Axios]

6.

President Trump on Monday met with about a dozen congressional Republicans on Monday to discuss their last-ditch strategy to reverse the outcome of the November election before President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month, Politico reported, citing several members who attended the meeting. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) organized the White House meetings, which also included a discussion with Vice President Mike Pence, who will preside over a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote that made Biden's victory official. The Washington Post meanwhile reported Trump also met Monday with two of his outside advisers, Rudy Giuliani and conspiratorial lawyer Sidney Powell, for the third time in four days in a sign they're gaining influence over him. [Politico, The Washington Post]

7.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point has accused more than 70 cadets of cheating on a math exam in the school's worst academic scandal since the 1970s. The cadets took the test remotely due to COVID-19 precautions. Fifty-eight admitted to cheating. Most enrolled in a rehabilitation program and will be on probation through graduation. Others resigned or face hearings that could lead to expulsion. West Point is the Army's premier training institution for officers, and its moral code proclaims that cadets "will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do." One West Point law professor said West Point's role in the military makes the scandal a national security issue. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said the case shows West Point's disciplinary system works. [USA Today]

8.

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol for 111 years was removed on Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said. Each state can place two statues in the collection, and Virginia contributed the Lee figure. In its place, Virginia plans on installing a statue of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns, who led a student strike in 1951 calling for equal education in Virginia. Her case was consolidated into the Brown v. Board of Education lawsuit, which led the Supreme Court to rule in 1954 that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional. In another racial reckoning, The Kansas City Star apologized for past racially biased coverage that it said had "disenfranchised, ignored, and scorned generations of Black Kansas Citians." [NBC News, The Kansas City Star]

9.

Coronavirus lockdown protesters disrupted a special session of the Oregon Legislature on Monday, breaking glass doors at the mostly empty Capitol building. Police arrested at least four people during the six-hour demonstration, which involved more than 100 protesters. Some of the participants were members of the far-right Patriot Prayer organization. "We're standing up for our constitutional rights to be here for this legislative hearing and for our rights to reopen the state of Oregon," said a member of the crowd, Crystal Wagner. Oregon State Police said at least one protester used pepper spray and other "chemical agents" on officers as the group tried to enter the building. Officers responded with pepper balls. [USA Today]

10.

French prosecutors said Monday that they had opened an investigation into anti-Semitic social media posts insulting the runner-up of the Miss France beauty pageant, April Benayoum. The 21-year-old Miss Provence mentioned her father's Israeli background in a pre-recorded portion of the Saturday show in which she was elected the first dauphine, or runner-up. A burst of anti-Semitic vitriol hit Twitter before the contest was over. Some Twitter users urged viewers not to vote for her. One widely noted post said: "Uncle Hitler, you forgot to exterminate Miss Provence." The Paris prosecutor's office said its investigation covered potential racist insults and incitement to racial hatred. Both crimes are punishable by up to a year in prison, and up to $55,000 in fines. [The Wall Street Journal]

    Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.> Texas breaks with CDC ACIP recommendations for next phase of covid19 vaccine prioritization; puts people 65+ and those with medical conditions that put them at high risk next in line after front-line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities pic.twitter.com/o3nDRaQpeZ> > — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 21, 2020There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

    At least 25 Indian farmers have died during protests against controversial legislation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to diffuse growing tensions by making a surprise visit to a Sikh temple in New Delhi on Sunday. Fourteen deaths have been attributed to exposure to the cold, as approximately 500,000 farmers - most of whom are Sikh - continue to sleep in their tractors and blockade roads outside Delhi, despite temperatures dropping to 3°C at night. Ten death occurred in road accidents as farmers travelled to Delhi from the surrounding states of Punjab and Haryana, while an eminent Sikh priest from Haryana shot himself in protest at the new legislation. The farmers say they will continue to occupy the streets, causing ongoing disruption to food supplies in India’s capital, until the proposed farm bills are repealed. On Monday, the protesting farmers are undergoing a day-long hunger strike, while union leaders announced plans to occupy toll booths surrounding Delhi from December 25.

    Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute, which is organizing the late-stage trials of Sinovac's vaccine CoronaVac in Brazil, said on Monday that any reports on the efficacy of the shot before a Wednesday announcement were "mere speculation." Brazil is the first country to complete late-stage trials of CoronaVac, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/sinovacs-covid-19-vaccine-shown-to-be-effective-in-brazil-trials-11608581330?mod=latest_headlines. The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50% threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said.

    Former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. The former Food and Drug Administration commissioner told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."So far, there is no sign this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate."More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

    The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.4, its epicenter located beneath Kīlauea Volcano's south flank, at 10:36 p.m. local time, according to the advisory https://on.doi.gov/2LXAPQr. It was the most activity seen at the volcano since 2018, when a string of earthquakes and explosive eruptions at the summit over several months forced evacuations.

    Hundreds of Russian and Rwandan troops have rushed into the Central African Republic (CAR) to stop an alleged coup attempt, according to the government. The troops have already started to fight rebel groups, the government said. On Saturday, CAR’s government accused the forces of former president Francois Bozize of an attempted putsch after three powerful rebel groups merged and started to advance on the capital Bangui. "Russia has sent several hundred soldiers and heavy weapons" in the framework of a bilateral cooperation agreement, a government spokesman said. He added: "The Rwandans have also sent several hundred men who are on the ground and have started fighting.” However, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov denied the claims on Monday. "We are not sending troops,” he said, according to the Interfax news agency. Reportedly, the rebels are being held back from the capital. On Sunday, the United Nation’s peacekeeping mission in CAR, Minusca, said the situation was “under control”. The news comes ahead of a presidential election on 27 December. Mr Bozize was recently barred from standing. Rwanda, which has at least 750 Rwandan soldiers and police officers serving in Minusca, said it had sent in more troops in response to the targeting of its peacekeepers by rebels. Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame said on Monday that Rwandan troops would not be bound by UN rules of engagement. No precise details were given on how many Rwandan troops arrived on Sunday. Separately, Russia began to expand into CAR in 2017, providing weapons, contractors and mercenaries to prop up the beleaguered government in Bangui. In exchange, Russian companies with links to the Kremlin have been awarded rights to mine and export diamonds from the country. Private security guards employed by Russian companies began to train local forces and protect President Faustin-Archange Touadera. It is thought this arrangement gives Moscow considerable influence over Mr Touadera. Moscow’s dive into CAR, one of the most fractured and war-torn nations on earth, took many observers aback and showed how Russia was trying to gain more influence and prestige in Africa. The move also alarmed France, CAR’s former colonial power, which has dominated the country for decades. Last week it emerged that France and Russia were fighting a disinformation war in CAR through online trolls. Trolls from two separate influence operations, including individuals, said to be linked to the French military, posed as locals using fake accounts. Moscow has not confirmed it has sent troops to battle the rebels but the Kremlin has voiced "serious concern" about events in CAR.

    Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

    U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday. Checks in the mail: The bill includes $166 billion in new direct payments of up to $600 per adult and child, for individuals making up to $75,000 a year and $1,200 for couples making up to $150,000 a year. The bill expands direct payments to mixed-status households.

    President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's commissioner of public schools, as education secretary, The Washington Post reports, adding that the announcement could be made before Christmas on Friday. Cardona was named to his current position just last year, and before that he was assistant superintendent in Meriden, Connecticut, a district with about 9,000 students. He was born in Meriden to Puerto Rican parents, and he became Connecticut's youngest principal when he was only 28.Biden has not made a final offer, the Post reports, citing people close to the president-elect, but he met virtually with Cardona on Monday, alone with future first lady Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden has pledged to pick someone with a background in public education to the Education Department, and Cardona is seen as more of a consensus candidate than Biden's other rumored finalist, Howard University's Leslie Fenwick, who is a sharp critic of testing-based accountability and other business-style education policies."Cardona's experience in public education represents a sharp contrast with President Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who attended private schools and spent much of her energy advocating for alternatives to public education," the Post notes. "And while Cardona has lived in poverty, DeVos is a billionaire who has been wealthy all her life." Cardona butted heads a bit with teachers unions this fall when he pushed to open public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been endorsed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, called him as a "very, very solid" candidate.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

    Israel and Morocco agreed on Dec. 10 to normalize relations in a deal brokered with U.S. help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months. It joins the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in beginning to forge deals with Israel, driven in part by U.S.-led efforts to present a united front against Iran and roll back Tehran's regional influence. Kushner was leading a U.S. delegation to Israel and Morocco for discussions on the normalization deal the two Middle East countries reached this month. The U.S. delegation and an Israeli team will join together and take a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat as a sign of progress after the Israel-Morocco deal that Kushner helped broker, a senior administration official told Reuters. While in Jerusalem, Kushner, who is U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, is to hold talks with Netanyahu, the official said.