10 things you need to know today: December 13, 2019

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) unexpectedly announced that the panel would delay a vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump until Friday. The move came after a 14-hour hearing on the allegations that Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, and obstructed Congress' investigation of the matter. Republicans reacted with anger to the delay, accusing Democrats of changing the schedule to a time when the vote would get more media attention. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) accused Nadler of turning the committee into a "kangaroo court." Nadler said he wanted "both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these last two days and to search their consciences before we cast our final votes." [NBC News, The Associated Press]

Early results and exit polls on Thursday suggested that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was headed for a landslide victory in elections called to break an impasse over Brexit. Johnson campaigned on the slogan "Get Brexit Done," while Jeremy Corbyn's opposition Labour Party had promised a new referendum on leaving the European Union, increased spending on health care, and the nationalization of key industries. Corbyn said he would step aside after early results showed the Conservatives winning 364 seats in Parliament's House of Commons, a gain of 47 seats that would give them their largest majority since 1987. The Labour Party was predicted to lose 59 seats, leaving them with 203. [CNBC, The New York Times]

President Trump on Thursday agreed in principle to a limited trade deal with China just days before the U.S. was due to impose another round of new tariffs on Chinese goods. Under the agreement, the U.S. will cancel the new tariff hikes and roll back existing tariffs on some Chinese goods. In exchange, Beijing agreed to increase purchases of U.S. farm goods, along with other concessions, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump agreed to the terms after discussing it with economic and trade advisers on Thursday. If the deal is finalized, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai are expected to formalize the agreement, or at least its outlines, on Friday. [The Wall Street Journal]

Congressional negotiators announced Thursday they had reached a preliminary $1.3 trillion spending deal for 2020, potentially averting a partial federal government shutdown next week. "There's a meeting of the minds," House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) said in a joint announcement with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). The news followed a visit by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Capitol Hill, where he went over the last points of contention with the negotiators. The House could vote on the bill by Tuesday, with the Senate following before the end of next week. President Trump has signaled support for the deal. [The Washington Post]

The House on Thursday passed a bill intended to bring down prescription drug prices. Just two Republicans supported the bill in the 230-192, party-line vote. The measure seeks to let the government negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs, a top priority for House Democrats. The party hopes the vote will help vulnerable Democrats in an election season overshadowed by the impeachment process against President Trump. "What I hear most often is not impeachment … it's 'What are you going to do about the cost of our prescription drugs?'" said Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.), a freshman facing a competitive re-election race. "And this bill is an answer to my constituents." The plan has little chance of passing the Republican-led Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has called the measure "socialist." [The Hill]

The FBI is treating this week's fatal shooting at a New Jersey kosher grocery store as an act of domestic terrorism, federal and state law enforcement officials said Thursday. Three bystanders were killed at the market, and a police officer was fatally shot in an encounter with the two suspects shortly before they drove to the store armed with an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun. The suspects, a man and a woman, also died in a four-hour gun battle with police. "The evidence points toward acts of hate," New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at a news conference. "We are investigating this matter as potential acts of domestic terror, fueled both by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs." [Reuters]