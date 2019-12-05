10 things you need to know today: December 5, 2019

1.

The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday. Three legal experts told the panel that President Trump's alleged effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rivals amounted to a clearly impeachable abuse of power. "If what we're talking about is not impeachable, then nothing is impeachable," said Michael Gerhardt, a professor at the University of North Carolina. "This is precisely the misconduct that the framers created the Constitution, including impeachment, to protect against." A fourth witness who was called by Republicans, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, said Democrats were "lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger," raising the risk that future presidents could be ousted unfairly. [The New York Times]

2.

President Trump abruptly canceled a news conference at the conclusion of a NATO summit in London on Wednesday. The move came after video surfaced apparently showing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other leaders laughing about Trump's sometimes unexpected comments in news conferences. "I just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor," Trudeau said in the video. Trump was asked about the video and called Trudeau "two-faced." "And honestly, with Trudeau, he's a nice guy," Trump said. "I find him to be a very nice guy. But, you know, the truth is that I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2 percent (of Canada's GDP on defense spending) and I guess he's not very happy about it." [The Washington Post]

3.

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced plans for a rule tightening work requirements for people who receive food stamps. The move will make it harder for states to keep people in the Supplemental Nutrition Program, known as SNAP, potentially cutting benefits to 688,000 recipients. The Agriculture Department estimated that the change would save about $5.5 billion over five years. Currently, able-bodied, 18- to 49-year-old adults with no dependents can receive three months of SNAP benefits over three years if they don't meet a 20-hour work requirement, although states with high unemployment can waive the limits. The new rule sets more strict criteria for waiving the work requirement, which Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said would move people "from welfare to work." [The Associated Press, Reuters]

4.

A Navy sailor allegedly shot and killed two civilian Defense Department employees before killing himself at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday. A third employee was wounded and was transported to a hospital in stable condition. U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick said the gunman was a sailor from the USS Columbia, a submarine in the dry dock for maintenance. "This is certainly a tragedy for everyone here, and our hearts go out to the families and everyone involved," he said. “This is going to be fully investigated." The shipyard was placed on lockdown for more than an hour after the shooting, which occurred three days before the 78th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. [Honolulu Star-Advertiser]

5.

The Trump administration is weighing an expansion of the U.S. military presence in the Middle East with 14,000 more troops and dozens of ships, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing U.S. officials. President Trump has long advocated reducing U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts, but the officials said that on the advice of Israel and aides, he wants to counter the threat posed by Iran. The deployment would be designed to respond to any retaliation by Iran to renewed sanctions. Iran already has been blamed for several recent attacks, including one on Saudi oil facilities, although Tehran has denied involvement. The U.S. sent 14,000 troops to the region in May. There are currently 60,000 to 80,000 U.S. troops in the Middle East and Afghanistan. [The Wall Street Journal]

6.

French trade unions launched a major transportation strike on Thursday to protest possible changes to the country's retirement system. The unions planned to shut down much of the Paris Metro subway system, and domestic and international train lines. Air traffic controllers said they would join the protests, so airlines canceled many flights. The last time the French government tried to overhaul the retirement system, as President Emmanuel Macron wants to do now, was in 1995. Protests erupted then, too, bringing normal activity in the country to a halt for three weeks, until then-President Jacques Chirac backed down. [The Washington Post]