10 things you need to know today: December 31, 2019

1.

Protesters forced their way into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday and set fires in an outburst of anger over weekend U.S. airstrikes that killed 24 members of an Iranian-backed militia. The U.S. ambassador and embassy staff were evacuated earlier, after hundreds of demonstrators and militia members gathered outside the compound. People in the crowd threw rocks, chanted "Death to America," and called for the U.S. to pull out troops from Iraq. The U.S. airstrikes on Sunday targeted five camps — three in Iraq and two in Syria — of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah or Hezbollah Brigades, which the U.S. blamed for missile attacks that killed an American contractor and wounded U.S. and Iraqi military personnel. A militia spokesman denied the group was responsible. [The New York Times, The Guardian]

2.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Hanukkah stabbing suspect Grafton Thomas with federal hate crimes. Thomas, 37, pleaded not guilty a day earlier to five counts of attempted murder and one of burglary after he was accused of barging into a celebration at a rabbi's house in Monsey, New York, and slashing five people with a machete. On Monday, prosecutors filed five counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury. Investigators reportedly found handwritten journals with anti-Semitic writings in Thomas' home, including references to "Nazi culture." His computer showed a recent search for "why did Hitler hate the Jews." The journal also reportedly contained apparent references to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, a group the Southern Poverty Law Center says is fueled by anti-Semitism. [NBC News, The Washington Post]

3.

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former top national security aide to President Trump seeking a court ruling on whether he should comply with a House subpoena to testify in impeachment proceedings against Trump. The White House had told the official, Charles Kupperman, not to testify, and Kupperman wanted the court to decide whose orders he should follow. Justice Department lawyers had argued that top Trump aides like Kupperman, who was a deputy to then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, had "absolute immunity" against congressional subpoenas. House Democrats, who have since impeached Trump, withdrew the subpoena, so Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court in Washington declared that the case was moot. [The Washington Post]

4.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday he would consider picking a Republican running mate if he became the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee. Biden said, however, that he couldn't "think of one right now" who would fit. "There's some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here's the problem right now," Biden said. "They've got to step up." Biden has consistently polled at the top of the field of Democratic candidates. In recent months, he has said he would prefer a person "of color and/or a different gender" as his running mate. He has said that he would consider either Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who recently dropped out of the presidential race, or Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who's still a contender. [CNN]

5.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a GOP moderate, said on Monday that she is "open" to meeting Democrats' demand to call witnesses in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, but only if the evidence indicates the need for new testimony. She said the decision should be made after House impeachment managers and Trump's legal team have made their opening arguments. "I am open to witnesses. I think it's premature to decide who should be called until we see the evidence that is presented and get the answers to the questions that we senators can submit through the Chief Justice to both sides," Collins told Maine Public Radio when questioned about whether acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney or former National Security Adviser John Bolton should be called to testify. A standoff over the process has delayed the start of the trial. [The Hill]

6.

A court in Shenzhen, China, sentenced a Chinese scientist and two assistants Monday for creating the world's first genetically edited babies last year, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported. The lead scientist, He Jiankui, was handed three years in prison and a fine of 3 million yuan ($430,000), while researcher Zhang Renli got two years in prison and a 1 million yuan fine, and Qin Jinzhou received 18 months and a 500,000 yuan fine. "The three accused did not have the proper certification to practice medicine, and in seeking fame and wealth, deliberately violated national regulations in scientific research and medical treatment," Xinhua reported, citing the court's ruling. "They've crossed the bottom line of ethics in scientific research and medical ethics." The news agency said He and his team edited the genes of three children born to two women. [Reuters, The Associated Press]