10 things you need to know today: December 30, 2019

Taliban leaders on Sunday agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Afghanistan, providing an opening for a peace deal with the U.S. The Taliban ruling council did not immediately set a date for the start of the ceasefire, The Associated Press reported, citing officials from the Islamist militant group, but it is expected to last for 10 days. The United States has said the only way it will reach a peace agreement with the Taliban is if there is already a ceasefire in place. Under a peace deal, the U.S. presumably would agree to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan; there are now about 12,000 American troops in the country. After the U.S. and Taliban reach an agreement, talks would start between the Taliban and the Afghan government, with both sides mapping out the future of the country. [The Associated Press]

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) announced Sunday that doctors had diagnosed him with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis, a civil rights icon, said he would receive treatment over the coming weeks and return to Washington to continue working. About one percent of patients with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer survive five years after diagnosis. "While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance," Lewis, 79, said in a statement. "I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now." [The Washington Post]

Several hundred Hasidic Jews marched in the streets of Monsey, New York, on Sunday to mark the dedication of a new Torah and show solidarity following a stabbing attack at a rabbi's house during a Hanukkah celebration. Five people were wounded in the Saturday attack, which prompted New York police to increase patrols in Jewish communities already traumatized by a series of anti-Semitic incidents. "It's important to show we're not going to be stopped," Sandy Rosenwasser, 65, said at the march. The suspect in the stabbings, identified as Grafton Thomas, was arrested hours after the attack, covered in blood, after his Nissan Sentra was spotted crossing the George Washington Bridge into Manhattan. He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and burglary. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the attack an "act of domestic terrorism;" family friends said Thomas is mentally ill, not a terrorist. [The Journal News, The New York Times]

The U.S. launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed Iraqi militia blamed for rocket attacks on coalition bases, including one that killed an American contractor, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday. The "precision defensive strikes" targeted five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, a Defense Department spokesman said. Esper said the U.S. strikes hit three Kataeb Hezbollah sites in western Iraq and two in eastern Syria. The targets included weapons depots and command and control bases. Esper said the U.S. would "take additional actions" if necessary to "deter further bad behavior from militia groups or from Iran." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the "decisive response" showed that Washington would "not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy." [The Associated Press]

A gunman shot and killed two people in a Texas church on Sunday before a member of a volunteer security team fatally shot the attacker. There were as many as 300 people in the West Freeway Church of Christ auditorium when the gunman opened fire. The security team spotted the gunman "acting suspiciously" and acted swiftly when he started shooting, said Jack Cummings, a minister at the church in White Settlement, near Fort Worth. The church has had a security team, made up of church members licensed to carry firearms, for at least a decade. "They saved a lot of lives today," Cummings said. "Because this thing would have been a massacre otherwise." [The New York Times]

Political rivals and whistleblower advocates criticized President Trump on Sunday for retweeting a post naming the alleged whistleblower who called attention to the controversial phone call in which Trump allegedly pressured Ukraine's president to investigate Democrats. "The president has a responsibility under the whistleblower statute to ensure protection of the intelligence community" officials who report suspected wrongdoing, said David Colapinto, a lawyer who represents whistleblowers in Washington. He said Trump's retweeting of the post to his 68 million followers amounted to a "willful violation of the law." Trump repeatedly has called for identifying the whistleblower and compelling him or her to testify. [Bloomberg]