10 things you need to know today: December 7, 2019

The White House on Friday sent a letter to House Democrats condemning the ongoing impeachment inquiry and calling on lawmakers to end what it called a "reckless abuse of power by House Democrats." The letter was sent just as the White House reached the deadline to tell Democrats whether President Trump or White House lawyers would participate in a House Judiciary Committee hearing Monday. Instead of explicitly noting Trump would not mount a defense before the committee, the letter called the impeachment inquiry process "completely baseless," and said the House should move quickly to vote on impeachment so the process can move to a Senate trial, where officials believe the Republican majority will defend Trump. House Democrats are writing articles of impeachment this weekend. [The New York Times]

Xiyue Wang, a Chinese-American graduate student at Princeton University who had been detained in Iran since 2016, was freed Saturday. Iran and the United States conducted a prisoner exchange in Zurich, Switzerland, which also saw the release of Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani who had been convicted of violating U.S. trade sanctions against Iran. President Trump confirmed the swap Saturday, as did Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Wang, a student of late 19th- and early-20th-century Eurasian history, reportedly went to Iran to learn Farsi and conduct archival research for his dissertation. He reportedly disclosed his research plan, and Princeton said he was not involved in an political activities or social activism, but Tehran believed he had ties to U.S. intelligence agencies, which led to his detainment. [The New York Times, The Associated Press]

Three people have been killed and at least eight others injured after a shooter opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. Authorities said Friday the shooter is dead, and "our community is secure at this time." Among those hospitalized were two deputies, who are expected to recover, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. This is the second shooting at a Navy base this week after a sailor opened fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday, killing two people and himself. President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, the White House says. "This is a tragic day for the city of Pensacola," Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. [CNN, The Associated Press]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg temporarily blocked a congressional subpoena for President Trump's financial records from Deutsche Bank. The decision comes after Trump's emergency request to block a lower court ruling that required him to hand over the records. The stay on the ruling is temporary and does not reflect how judges will rule in the case. It will remain in place until Dec. 13 while the Supreme Court deliberates on whether to grant a longer stay and give Trump's legal team time to prepare a formal appeal. The House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees are investigating the president's relationship with the bank. A judiciary panel on the Second Circuit said earlier this week there was a "clear and substantial" public interest in granting the House subpoenas. [Politico, The Hill]

Unknown gunmen reportedly killed at least 20 people in Baghdad on Saturday at key anti-government protest sites. The armed men, who remain unidentified, reportedly drove through the areas in pick-up trucks and fired on the crowds, forcing demonstrators to flee. More than 130 people were reportedly also wounded by gunfire and stabbings near the main protest camp by Tahrir Square. The event took place a week after Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation. It's considered the capital's most violent flare-up in weeks. More than 400 people have been killed and nearly 20,000 wounded since the protests began in October. [BBC, Al Jazeera]

Pacific Gas & Electric agreed Friday to pay $13.5 billion in damages to victims of four California wildfires that occurred between 2015 and 2018. If accepted by a bankruptcy judge, the settlement will go to people who lost loved ones, property, or both, as well as government agencies and attorneys who pressed the claims. Some of the blame for the fires has been directed at faulty or aging PG&E equipment. The settlement comes after the company agreed to a $1 billion deal with cities, counties, and other public entities, as well as an $11 billion agreement with insurers and others covering claims for wildfires in 2017 and 2018. Victims seeking compensation will have until the end of the year to file claims. [NBC News, NPR]