10 things you need to know today: December 7, 2019

The White House on Friday sent a letter to House Democrats condemning the ongoing impeachment inquiry and calling on lawmakers to end what it called a "reckless abuse of power by House Democrats." The letter was sent just as the White House reached the deadline to tell Democrats whether President Trump or White House lawyers would participate in a House Judiciary Committee hearing Monday. Instead of explicitly noting Trump would not mount a defense before the committee, the letter called the impeachment inquiry process "completely baseless," and said the House should move quickly to vote on impeachment so the process can move to a Senate trial, where officials believe the Republican majority will defend Trump. House Democrats are writing articles of impeachment this weekend. [The New York Times]
Xiyue Wang, a Chinese-American graduate student at Princeton University who had been detained in Iran since 2016, was freed Saturday. Iran and the United States conducted a prisoner exchange in Zurich, Switzerland, which also saw the release of Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani who had been convicted of violating U.S. trade sanctions against Iran. President Trump confirmed the swap Saturday, as did Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Wang, a student of late 19th- and early-20th-century Eurasian history, reportedly went to Iran to learn Farsi and conduct archival research for his dissertation. He reportedly disclosed his research plan, and Princeton said he was not involved in an political activities or social activism, but Tehran believed he had ties to U.S. intelligence agencies, which led to his detainment. [The New York Times, The Associated Press]
Three people have been killed and at least eight others injured after a shooter opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. Authorities said Friday the shooter is dead, and "our community is secure at this time." Among those hospitalized were two deputies, who are expected to recover, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. This is the second shooting at a Navy base this week after a sailor opened fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday, killing two people and himself. President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, the White House says. "This is a tragic day for the city of Pensacola," Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. [CNN, The Associated Press]
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg temporarily blocked a congressional subpoena for President Trump's financial records from Deutsche Bank. The decision comes after Trump's emergency request to block a lower court ruling that required him to hand over the records. The stay on the ruling is temporary and does not reflect how judges will rule in the case. It will remain in place until Dec. 13 while the Supreme Court deliberates on whether to grant a longer stay and give Trump's legal team time to prepare a formal appeal. The House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees are investigating the president's relationship with the bank. A judiciary panel on the Second Circuit said earlier this week there was a "clear and substantial" public interest in granting the House subpoenas. [Politico, The Hill]
Unknown gunmen reportedly killed at least 20 people in Baghdad on Saturday at key anti-government protest sites. The armed men, who remain unidentified, reportedly drove through the areas in pick-up trucks and fired on the crowds, forcing demonstrators to flee. More than 130 people were reportedly also wounded by gunfire and stabbings near the main protest camp by Tahrir Square. The event took place a week after Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation. It's considered the capital's most violent flare-up in weeks. More than 400 people have been killed and nearly 20,000 wounded since the protests began in October. [BBC, Al Jazeera]
Pacific Gas & Electric agreed Friday to pay $13.5 billion in damages to victims of four California wildfires that occurred between 2015 and 2018. If accepted by a bankruptcy judge, the settlement will go to people who lost loved ones, property, or both, as well as government agencies and attorneys who pressed the claims. Some of the blame for the fires has been directed at faulty or aging PG&E equipment. The settlement comes after the company agreed to a $1 billion deal with cities, counties, and other public entities, as well as an $11 billion agreement with insurers and others covering claims for wildfires in 2017 and 2018. Victims seeking compensation will have until the end of the year to file claims. [NBC News, NPR]
Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) announced his retirement Friday. "Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress," he wrote in a statement. "It has been an honor to serve the people of California's 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years." Hunter pleaded guilty to campaign finance violation charges, after he was accused of misusing at least $250,000 in campaign funds. The lawmaker also allegedly falsified campaign records filed to the Federal Election Commission to cover up spending on travel and entertainment. Hunter was re-elected even after the indictment. [The Wall Street Journal, The Hill]
The U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs in November, the Labor Department said Friday, coming in ahead of analysts' forecast of about 180,000. Hiring reached its highest level since January, as unemployment fell from 3.6 percent in October to 3.5 percent in November and average hourly earnings rose 0.2 percent, up 3.1 percent from last year. The New York Times writes the report "offered a counterpoint to renewed anxieties about an escalating trade war and a weakening global economy," noting tens of thousands of General Motors workers returning after a strike helped boost the hiring totals. [The Associated Press, The New York Times]
Tesla founder Elon Musk has prevailed in the defamation suit a British diver waged against him after Musk referred to him as "pedo guy." Vernon Unsworth was among the divers who saved the soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand last year after Musk claimed he would save the children with his Tesla submarine, which wasn't used. Unsworth wrote off Musk and suggested he "stick his submarine where it hurts," and Musk responded by suggesting Unsworth was a child predator. Unsworth later sued the so-called "billionaire bully" for $190 million in damages and said Musk left him feeling "humiliated." Musk argued "pedo guy" was just slang in his native South Africa, and a jury sided with him on Friday. [BBC]
The New York Knicks, who are in last place the NBA's Eastern Conference, fired coach David Fizdale on Friday. The Knicks are mired in an eight-game losing streak, and their current 4-18 record is tied for the worst mark in the franchise's history at this point in the season. The Knicks also fired Fizdale's top assistant, Keith Smart, and promoted another assistant, Mike Miller, to interim head coach. Fizdale was hired by New York before last season, in which the Knicks went on to win only 17 games. Since James Dolan took over as the franchise's owner in 1999, the team has employed 12 different head coaches, tied for the most in the league over that span. [ESPN]
