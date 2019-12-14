10 things you need to know today: December 14, 2019

1.

After debating the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday and Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee voted Friday to advance the articles for a full House vote. The committee approved both articles on party lines, 23-17. The first article is abuse of power, alleging Trump wrongly pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals ahead of the 2020 election. The second article is obstruction of Congress, alleging Trump improperly refused to comply with the impeachment inquiry and blocked officials from supplying lawmakers with documents and testimony. Trump called the Friday vote "an embarrassment to our country." The full House is expected to debate and vote on the articles next week. [The Associated Press, The New York Times]

2.

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear President Trump's appeal of three cases that involve subpoenas for his financial records, giving no explanation for the decision. Oral arguments for the separate cases are likely slated for March, with a decision expected at the end of June. In three separate cases, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, the House Oversight Committee, and the House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees requested Trump's personal and business financial records. Trump's lawyers sued to block those subpoenas, but courts ruled against them. An appeal to the Supreme Court, after first getting stays on the rulings to block the records' immediate release to the oversight committee, was accepted Friday. Trump's lawyers have argued the subpoenas are not a legitimate legislative inquiry. [NBC News, The Washington Post]

3.

The U.S. and China publicly announced a phase one trade deal on Friday, and indicated plans to sign it. The deal includes the U.S. rolling back some tariffs, including canceling tariffs on Chinese goods that were set to take effect on Sunday. Beijing has agreed to increase agricultural purchases, and is reportedly considering canceling some retaliatory tariffs. The deal is an effort to minimize the trade war that has simmered between the two countries for months. U.S. stocks surged after the deal was announced, but settled down after the initial jump. The White House will leave in place the 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion in imports, while cutting existing duties on another $120 billion in products to 7.5 percent, President Trump tweeted. [CNBC, Reuters]

4.

Top Democratic presidential candidates on Friday announced plans to boycott next week's debate, to show support for a union dispute at Loyola Marymount University, where the debate is to be held. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), businessman Andrew Yang, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), billionaire activist Tom Steyer, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg each independently announced they would not "cross the union's picket line even if it means missing the debate," as Warren wrote. Employees of LMU's food service provider Sodexo have been negotiating an agreement through a labor union for months, seeking higher wages and more affordable health care. [Politico, NBC News]

5.

North Korea conducted its second successful test this week geared toward strengthening Pyongyang's nuclear deterrent at the Sohae satellite launch site Friday, state media said Saturday. Although North Korea's Academy of Defense Science didn't specify what was tested, the trial may have included technologies that could improve intercontinental ballistic missiles, The Associated Press reports. North Korea considers ICBMs as strategic defensive weapons. The test, in addition to one on Dec. 7, is widely seen as an attempt to pressure the Trump administration to make major concessions in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang. North Korea set a year-end deadline for the United States to change course from its insistence on unilateral denuclearization. [Reuters, The Associated Press]

6.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell signed a declaration of emergency Friday for the Louisiana city after phishing attempts and suspicious activity were detected on the city's network Friday morning. The city's information technology department then began to power down servers and city computers as a precaution. Ransomware was detected, but no ransom was demanded in the cyberattack, and the city doesn't believe any employee or city information was compromised during the phishing attempts. Collin Arnold, the city's director of homeland security, said New Orleans is prepared for situations in which it may need to operate without its network as a result of recent hurricane disasters. "We can operate without internet, without the city network," he said. [ABC News, CNN]