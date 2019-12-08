10 things you need to know today: December 8, 2019

1.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is expected to release a report Monday rejecting President Trump's assertions that the investigation into 2016 Russian election interference was illegitimate due to political bias. The report is expected to conclude that there was adequate legal basis for opening the investigation, though it is also like to document multiple errors throughout the process. While Trump and his allies may focus on some of those, the White House will likely turn most of its focus toward a separate internal investigation into the origins of the Russia probe led by John Durham, a U.S. attorney, and overseen by U.S. Attorney General William Barr. [The Associated Press, The Hill]

2.

North Korean state media reported Sunday that Pyongyang conducted a "successful test of a great significance" Saturday at a rocket testing ground, but did not reveal what was tested. U.S. officials have said North Korea promised to close the testing ground, but it appears that won't be the case any longer as Pyongyang's year-end deadline to reach a denuclearization agreement nears. Missile experts said its possible North Korea tested a solid fuel rocket engine, which could allow the country to field intercontinental ballistic missiles that are easier to hide and faster to deploy. "If it is indeed a static engine test for a new solid or liquid fuel missile, it is yet another loud signal that the door for diplomacy is quickly slamming," said Vipin Narang, a nuclear expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. [BBC, Reuters]

3.

The suspected Saudi Arabian gunman — identified as Second Lt. Mohammad Saeed Alshamrani, an aviation student at the base who served in the Royal Saudi Air Force — who killed three people in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday reportedly hosted a dinner party with three other students earlier this week, where they watched videos of mass shooting. A U.S. official said one of those students reportedly videotaped the building where the shooting was taking place, while the other two watched from a car. As of now, investigators are still determining the suspected shooter's motive and if there was anyone else involved. The case may be treated as an international terrorism investigation, although a senior U.S. official said the suspect does not have any apparent ties to international terrorist groups. [The Associated Press, The New York Times]

4.

The House Judiciary Committee released a report Saturday geared toward defining what the Constitution's framers considered an impeachable offense. The report comes after four legal experts testified about the subject Wednesday in the committee's initial hearing in President Trump's impeachment inquiry. The report, which traces impeachment's origins to monarchical England, doesn't conclude that Trump should be impeached, leaving that decision up to the House as a whole. Still, there's seemingly some hints at what future articles of impeachment — which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) asked committee chairs to draft — might look like in the report, including abuse of power, betraying national security interests, and corrupting domestic elections for personal gain. [The New York Times, USA Today]

5.

As Hong Kong's anti-government, pro-democracy protests near their sixth-month mark, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gathered in the city's streets Sunday, in one of the biggest rallies in months. The protests were largely peaceful throughout the day, though tensions escalated in the evening between riot police and some radical demonstrators leading to a standoff at a road junction beyond the approved end point of the procession. The rally was the first Civil Human Rights Front-planned demonstration to receive approval since August, which reportedly encouraged many Hong Kong residents, who had been remaining away from the rallies, to join the crowd. The protest appears to be a sign that the movement will continue with fervor in 2020. [Bloomberg, The South China Morning Post]

6.

President Trump gave a 45-minute speech to the Israeli American Council in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday evening. Trump spoke about his administration's decisions to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2017, move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and eliminate funding for the Palestine Authority as he urged those in attendance to vote for him as he runs for a second term in the Oval Office. Trump was reportedly regularly interrupted by the crowd's chants of "four more years" during the speech. The speech was not without controversy. Trump said there are Jewish people in the U.S. who don't love Israel enough, and said that if someone like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) gets elected to the presidency, instead, the people in the room would "be out of business in 15 minutes." [Haaretz, The Washington Post]